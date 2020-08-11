Bayern Boss Disses Barcelona’s Ter Stegen Ahead of UCL Clash

Bayern Munich president, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has taken aim at Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen ahead of Friday’s Champions League quarter-final between the two sides.

The game will see Germany’s top two goalkeepers come up against each other. Bayern’s Manuel Neuer is currently first choice for the German national team, while Barcelona’s Ter Stegen is the 34-year-old’s back-up at international level.

Ter Stegen may not have managed to replace Neuer in Germany manager Joachim Low’s thinking yet but is still widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe due to his excellence performances for the Catalan giants.

However, Rummenigge has made it clear what he thinks of both goalkeepers ahead of the crucial match in Lisbon which will decide which team makes it through to the last four of Europe’s top competition.

“The national team is lucky to have two goalkeepers like this available. Both are, without any doubt, top. Manuel is world-class whilst ter Stegen is on the road to becoming world-class.”

Ter Stegen has the best save percentage in this season’s Champions League, according to Opta. The Barcelona goalkeeper is top on 81.5 percent, ahead of Ajax stopper André Onana on 80 percent. Neuer is down in 11th place with a save percentage of 73.9 percent.

Ter Stegen Has Form Against Bayern

Barcelona’s goalkeeper is well-known for his brilliant shot-stopping and has been particularly excellent in the Champions League this season.

12 – Marc-Andre ter Stegen has saved 12 of the 13 shots on target he has faced in Champions League this season (92.3%). Colossus. pic.twitter.com/pnnZBHksl2 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 23, 2019

Yet Ter Stegen is also known for his ability with the ball at his feet. He picked up two assists in La Liga in 2019-20 which is pretty unheard of for a goalkeeper.

1 – @FCBarcelona's Barcelona Marc-André ter Stegen is the only goalkeeper to assist two goals in the top five European leagues this season. Quarterback. pic.twitter.com/YtSAMmEbmB — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 7, 2019

Barcelona’s No.1 also has form when it comes to playing Bayern. He made one of the most memorable saves of his career against the Bundesliga giants when the two sides faced off in the Champions League in 2015.

ON THIS DAY IN 2015: Marc-André ter Stegen somehow pulled off this ridiculous point blank save 🤯 📹 @ChampionsLeaguepic.twitter.com/boWeKn7yL3 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 12, 2020

Indeed Ter Stegen’s brilliant play was later voted the best save of the competition.

Some Bayern Praise for Ter Stegen

The rivalry between Ter Stegen and Neuer at international level has seen some verbal clashes between the pair over the years.

However, Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka has taken time out to praise the Barcelona stopper ahead of Friday’s match.

“You could say that they are the two best goalkeepers in the world. I’m very lucky to play with both of them in the national team. ‘Manu’ has a lot of experience and gives us security. Marc-André has also become a world-class goalkeeper in Barcelona. We are blessed with good goalkeepers in Germany.”

Ter Stegen looks set to replace Neuer as Germany’s No.1 when the Bayern star finally decides to hangs up his gloves, although Barcelona fans will feel the 28-year-old should already have taken over from the Bayern veteran.

