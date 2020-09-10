Eagles WR Channels Terrell Owens, Tells Haters: ‘Get Your Popcorn Ready’

DeSean Jackson entered a Zoom call wearing a message on his headband. It read: “Against All Odds.”

The slogan easily could be a microcosm for his career but let’s start with this season. Jackson is rebounding from core-muscle surgery after playing on just 65 snaps in 2019, or 14 games and some change. It was a procedure that probably should have occurred following Week 2, according to Jackson. He eventually went under the knife on Nov. 4.

“If I could do it all over again, I probably would get surgery the first time around,” Jackson told reporters on Wednesday. “But you live and you learn.”

The speedy receiver mostly flew under the radar this summer — except for that disgusting social media post citing fake Hitler quotes — and quietly watched the Eagles draft his potential replacement (Jalen Reagor) and two other burners (Quez Watkins, John Hightower). It’s been a truly humbling and educational offseason for the 33-year-old.

“The naysayers, the doubters, the non-believers, I live for that, man,” Jackson said. “My whole career, I’ve always been against the odds, so I look forward to this year. But I ain’t going to speak too much, I’m just going to show it.”

#Eagles WR DeSean Jackson says “get yo popcorn” ready for Week 1. He said Doug challenges them every day to prove how good they are and defy the odds. He’s wearing an “Against All Odds” headband, too. pic.twitter.com/zFMSl8Ix0f — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 9, 2020

“Against All Odds” is an apt theme for his 13th NFL season but perhaps another Tupac Shakur track is the better 2020 banger: “All Eyez On Me.” After all, Jackson started the 2019 campaign by dropping the ultimate verse: 8 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Then, he came up limp during warmups on Sept. 15 and faded faster than a background dancer. He was a spectator for the Eagles’ late-season turnaround and eventual NFC East crown.

“The thing that hurt me the most was that I know what I’m capable of doing when I’m healthy,” Jackson said. “To sit back and watch my guys go through a tough season and I wasn’t able to go out there and battle with my teammates … it was definitely an intriguing situation for me.”

DeSean Jackson tells me he feels rejuvenated “I feel like the surgery put some more years on these legs! It’s like putting a new engine in a Ferrari. Let’s go win a championship and show these people you’re still a household name. They’re going to see a different #10 this year!” pic.twitter.com/kpLIAnzH3n — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 17, 2020

Jackson punctuated his point by quoting a former Eagles receiver, one with his own share of controversies and naysayers in Philly.

“So for everybody sitting at home,” Jackson said as he channeled Terrell Owens, “get your popcorn ready and get ready for Sunday.”

‘Taking Proper Steps and Educating Myself’

This marked the first time Jackson had spoken publicly since sharing those fake Hitler quotes on July 7. He seemed to diffuse the situation in a contrite and heartfelt manner, including two separate apologies and several meetings with Jewish leaders and even a Holocaust survivor.

Today I had an opportunity to speak with 94 year old holocaust survivor Mr. Edward Mosberg. Thank you Mr. Mosberg for your valuable time and insight today . Im taking this time to continue with educating myself and… https://t.co/blfk2u1s6c — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) July 10, 2020

Tangible actions, sure. But what did the football player learn from his misguided missive? A lot about social media, apparently.

“What you put out in this world can be judgmental or can put you in a different spotlight,” Jackson said. “Just understanding what you put out there sometimes might not be the best stuff. I think everything I’ve done has been out there. I owned up to it, they accepted my apology, and I took the proper steps to enlighten myself and learn from it.”

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jackson’s post “disgusting” and “appalling” in comments to the media on Aug. 30. Lurie, a proud Jewish man, went on to say that he had forgiven the star receiver and complimented him for understanding the ramifications of his actions and educating himself. He did it willingly and completely.

“I had to educate myself and learn from it,” Jackson said. “People make mistakes in life, and it was a mistake I made and had to own up to it as a man, which I did. I think I am taking the proper steps and educating myself and learning something from something I didn’t know too much about.”

Impressed with Reagor, Other Young Receivers

It must have been hard for Jackson to sit there and watch the Eagles draft players with the same skill set. Guys who were faster, younger, maybe stronger. There was supposed to be a race at training camp to crown the team’s quickest receiver but — thankfully, hamstrings beware — it never happened.

#Eagles WR DeSean Jackson excited to have Marty Mornhinweg back in the building: him and Andy Reid responsible for a lot of the big plays he had early in his career. "He's got a lot of smartness" in his head. Jalen Reagor is lucky to have him here. — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 9, 2020

Instead, Jackson was charged with mentoring the rookies. Especially Reagor, the “interesting cat” from Texas who shadowed the 33-year-old at the Z position.

“Jalen, man, is an interesting cat,” Jackson said. “He’s a young guy with a lot of confidence. Since day one, I saw his confidence level. He came in, nothing was too big for him. One thing I can tell you about him is he’s got heart and he’s got confidence.”

He’s been impressed with the entire group of young track stars (Reagor, Hightower, Watkins) and credited them for asking smart questions in the virtual classroom.

“These young guys, man, they’ve been showing nothing but fierce competitive natures,” Jackson said. “They work hard, they love to ask questions — the uncomfortable questions. That’s something that doesn’t go unnoticed.”

