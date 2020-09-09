Jalen Reagor Practices in Pads, 6 Eagles Listed on First Injury Report

Jalen Reagor was back at Eagles’ practice and returning punts, in his pads. That was the good news.

The rookie receiver wasn’t supposed to return until at least Week 2 but now there is a glimmer of hope that he could suit up on Sunday. The team did list Reagor as their top punt returner on their first “unofficial” depth chart and that’s the role he took on at practice. It’s still widely assumed that the Eagles’ top three wideouts versus Washington will be DeSean Jackson, Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

The full injury report from Wednesday included: Javon Hargrave (pectoral strain), Alshon Jeffery (foot), Derek Barnett (hamstring), Lane Johnson (ankle), Miles Sanders (hamstring), Jalen Reagor (shoulder). Six total players, with two guys not practicing.

Wednesday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/c03yWMzwcl — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 9, 2020

The fact that Jeffery and Hargrave didn’t participate in practice would seem to indicate they could miss the season opener. The news on Jeffery isn’t surprising as he continues to rehab from Lisfranc surgery on his foot. He was reportedly targeting a return in Week 3 or Week 4.

Hargrave? Well, that one hurts a bit more. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had alluded to the nose tackle possibly being behind schedule.

“I mean, it’s set him back from a standpoint of time on the grass,” Schwartz told reporters last week. “It’s just been a perfect storm or an imperfect storm, however, you want to put it.”

Good to see Miles Sanders in pads for the first time in 3 weeks and going through individual drills But he will apparently not go through the entire practice today 🎥 @Eagles pic.twitter.com/DUXjsuHmgj — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 9, 2020

Earlier in the day, Doug Pederson expressed just enough doubt about two key starters to prompt concern. The head coach said that right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and running back Miles Sanders (hamstring) were considered day-to-day. Both players were limited participants on Wednesday and only took part in individual drills.

Pederson would turn to Boston Scott and Corey Clement as his two-headed monster in the backfield if Sanders were to miss any time. He already indicated that Sanders’ workload may be reduced due to the hamstring injury.

“I think it goes back to even last year when he missed some time and we managed him to get him ready to play,” Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. “I do think that is a possibility. We’ll get him through this week, see how he does and see where he’s at on Sunday.”

If Johnson can’t play in Week 1, the Eagles could look at either rookie Jack Driscoll or veteran Nate Herbig. Johnson’s absence would be a huge loss to an offensive line already trying to adjust to a new starter: Matt Pryor at right guard.

“Lane is a valuable piece to our offensive line. But yet we’ve got to prepare everybody if Lane is not available, and we’ve got to get our young guys ready to go,” Pederson told reporters. “This is why when we select offensive linemen we look for guys that can play both left and right side, can play inside and outside. We’ve got some young players there that we’ll have ready.”

Jalen Reagor goes through individual drills with receivers. Second opinion on his shoulder was good, but will Eagles play him Week 1? pic.twitter.com/ZnWkvIpHuE — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 9, 2020

