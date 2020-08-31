Eagles Owner Comments on DeSean Jackson After ‘Appalling’ Anti-Semitic Posts

DeSean Jackson promised to educate himself and “do better” after posting controversial remarks falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler.

The speedy receiver’s tone-deaf comments on Instagram were quickly followed by an apology and a tangible action plan. He spoke with the Patriots’ Julian Edelman (proud Jewish athlete) and reached out to a Philly rabbi as well as an invitation to tour Auschwitz from a Holocaust survivor.

Jackson also had heart-to-heart conversations with two important Jewish men in the Eagles’ front office: owner Jeffery Lurie and GM Howie Roseman. He seemed contrite in saying and doing all the right things, something that Lurie commented on publicly during a 48-minute Zoom call.

“I’ve known DeSean for a long time. Obviously, we all have. He has, I think, really understood the ramifications of that appalling post,” Lurie told reporters on Sunday. “So far, everything that we’ve asked him to do to both educate himself and to learn and take action, he’s done completely. So, I would hope that would continue.”

The 68-year-old billionaire — the socially-aware owner who drafted Jackson in 2008 and gave Michael Vick a second chance in 2009 — didn’t mince words when discussing the initial hurt those comments caused. Lurie called Jackson’s social media posts “disgusting and appalling.”

What do I get the impression DeSean Jackson didn’t think this one all the way through pic.twitter.com/eJUjANNXXy — Dave Loughran (@Loughy_D) July 7, 2020

“Well, I thought the social media posts were disgusting and appalling. I don’t think anybody can take it any other way,” Lurie said. “You’re talking about a leader of a genocide, and it doesn’t matter what it was a genocide of. Any leader of a genocide is one of the worst individuals and a member of a group of individuals that we’ve seen both in our lifetime and in history.”

Jackson was fined an undisclosed amount of money for his actions and charged with conduct detrimental to the team. He is slated to be the team’s starting Z receiver when the season opens on Sept. 13.

#Eagles DeSean Jackson issuing another apology, saying “it’s more than words,” he promises to do better. pic.twitter.com/OfiLddiIfr — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) July 7, 2020

Jackson Wants to Play ‘3-4 More Years’

Speaking of Jackson’s future, the 33-year-old receiver told NBC10’s John Clark that he wants to play three to four more seasons in the NFL. He’s been having a great time mentoring the young wideouts on the Eagles’ roster and feels “rejuvenated.” Philadelphia drafted three burners in April — Jalen Reagor, John Hightower, Quez Watkins — and Doug Pederson put them under Jackson’s tutelage.

“They could’ve gotten 10 receivers,” Jackson said of the moves. “I love it. I’m older. I feel like I have a lot to give to these young guys. I still feel like I’m a household name and I still have a lot to offer.”

DeSean Jackson told me he feels rejuvenated & wants to play 3-4 more years He wants to help young WRs “They could’ve gotten 10 WRs.

I love it. I’m older. I feel like I have a lot to give to these young guys. I still feel like I’m a household name & I still have a lot to offer” pic.twitter.com/nng8OpYpnV — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 24, 2020

Reagor talked openly in late July about how much of a positive influence Jackson has been on him, from both a football and mental standpoint. The 13-year NFL veteran called the rookie the day after the draft to offer sage advice on how to prepare for training camp.

“He just told me to go in with a mission on my mind, with a chip on my shoulder,” Reagor said. “I could make a big contribution. That’s the reason why this organization drafted me, they believed in me. He was like, ‘Don’t wait at the back, go right in and step in now. Why wait? Go ahead and take it, full head of steam.”

