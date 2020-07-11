Eagles Announce Punishment for Star WR DeSean Jackson

The Eagles announced that DeSean Jackson has been disciplined for conduct detrimental to the team. He will remain on the roster.

Jackson, in his second tour of duty with the franchise, made headlines earlier this week when he shared controversial quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler. The Eagles receiver has since reached out to a local rabbi and talked at length with owner Jeffrey Lurie and GM Howie Roseman. The latter two gentlemen are both Jewish. Jackson also spoke with a Holocaust survivor to further his education on the subject of hatred and anti-Semitic sentiment.

Today I had an opportunity to speak with 94 year old holocaust survivor Mr. Edward Mosberg. Thank you Mr. Mosberg for your valuable time and insight today . Im taking this time to continue with educating myself and… https://t.co/blfk2u1s6c — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) July 10, 2020

The Eagles issued an official statement on social media and wrote the following:

“The Philadelphia Eagles do not tolerate hate towards any individual or group. We believe in respect and equality for all races, ethnicities, and faiths. We as an organization want to help be an instrument for positive change. This can only occur through strong, deliberate actions and a commitment to learn and grow.

“We have had a number of constructive conversations over the last few days, not only with DeSean Jackson, but also with many other players, members of the organization, and leaders in the community. That has led us to the point where we and he are ready to take the next steps.

“Today we have penalized DeSean for conduct detrimental to the team. He accepted these consequences and apologized.”

NFL Puts Out Strong Statement on Jackson’s Comments

Meanwhile, the NFL found it necessary to put out their own statement regarding Jackson’s insensitive Instagram post steeped in an anti-Semitic commentary. The commissioner’s office has been in touch with the Eagles to discuss the matter.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero: “DeSean’s comments were highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality and inclusion. We have been in contact with the team which is addressing the matter with DeSean.”

Any discipline for DeSean Jackson would be a club matter, not an NFL matter. The same applied in 2013, when another #Eagles receiver, Riley Cooper, was fined by the club for using a racial slur. https://t.co/pLsd21cOGW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 7, 2020

It’s important to note that the league office cannot force the Eagles to punish Jackson since it’s a club issue. The most obvious parallel is to Riley Cooper’s use of a racial slur in 2013. Philadelphia chose not to release Cooper at the time but did make him take a short leave of absence from the team and fined him an undisclosed amount of money.