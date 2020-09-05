NBA 2K Shot Stick Update, Incoming Details on 2K21’s Shooting, Hotfix

NBA 2K 21 released on Friday morning and the internet is buzzing by asking a variation of the same darn question: Why is it so hard to shoot the basketball on 2K?

NBA 2K plans to issue a shooting hotfix tomorrow, 9/6, for Rookie, Pro, and All-Star difficulty levels in NBA 2K21. The higher difficulties and 2K Beach modes will NOT be affected. Goal is to help newcomers to NBA 2K and those who are struggling to score in MyCAREER. pic.twitter.com/xCoRO2WbeI — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 5, 2020

2K heard your cries and help is on the way. A shooting hotfix is coming on Sunday, September 6. That hotfix will apply to Rookie, Pro, and All-Star difficulties. The top difficulties and games on 2K Beach in the Neighborhood will not be effected by the fix. According to an e-mail that I got from NBA 2K this afternoon, the game’s goal is to help more casual players get more used to the shooting motion of the game as there are many who are experiencing struggles in their MyCAREER mode.

For those unfamiliar: The shot stick is one of the newest features on NBA 2K 21. The shotstick’s feature’s goal is to give the user more control for their ball-handling in the game. Shotstick focuses largely on adapting to different shooting styles and also offers boosts to a player’s shot percentage based on how difficult their shooting routine may be within the game.

How rare is it that the 2019-20 NBA season is still going on and a game for the following year is already on shelves?

COVID-19 shifted the 2019-20 NBA season on March 11. As a result, the second round of the NBA Playoffs is taking place in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. As a result, the NBA Finals will be over in mid-October and the start to next season could begin anywhere from December, Januray or even March.

Also worth noting: NBA 2K’s ratings are always a big and healthy discussion. In NBA 2K 21’s installment, the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo both have the highest ranking in the game with a 97. The Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Houston Rockets’ James Harden are both ranked with a 96. The Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant, Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis and Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry all have a 95 rating.

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic and Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard have a 94 rating. Philadelphia 76ers big man, Joel Embiid has a 91 rating in the video game.

Late Los Angeles Lakers icon, Kobe Bryant is NBA 2K21’s cover athlete for their Legend cover edition. The thirteenth pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Ardmore, PA’s Lower Merion High School, Bryant played all 20 seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers. Damian Lillard is also an NBA 2K 21 athlete, as is New Orleans Pelicans rising star, Zion Williamson.