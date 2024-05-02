Post-NFL Draft Future Bets: To Make the Playoffs

With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, we now have a clearer picture of where teams stand heading into the upcoming season. Although rosters are not yet finalized and injuries could still have a significant impact, this is an ideal moment to assess which teams are poised for success and which ones may struggle to secure a playoff spot.

Post-NFL Draft Future Bets

Philadelphia Eagles To Make the Playoffs: Yes (-200, DraftKings)

The Philadelphia Eagles made significant moves to revamp their struggling secondary, while also bolstering their draft assets for the future. Last season, the Eagles’ defensive backfield underperformed, prompting action to shore up the unit. They addressed this by acquiring Quinyon Mitchell, widely regarded as the draft’s premier cornerback, and traded up to secure Cooper DeJean, a highly touted prospect in man coverage.

According to Evan Kaplan’s ESPN Draft Predictor tool, the likelihood of landing both Mitchell and DeJean with their respective picks was exceedingly low. This double acquisition immediately strengthens the Eagles’ secondary. Additionally, the team made key signings in free agency, including C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Devin White, and Bryce Huff, while also making a significant offensive addition with Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles’ draft strategy focused on quantity, selecting multiple linebackers and interior linemen to address various needs. Rather than fixating on a single prospect, they opted for multiple selections to increase their chances of success—a prudent approach.

Philadelphia seems like the team to beat in the NFC, and I also see tremendous value in them winning the conference and the Super Bowl as well.

Atlanta Falcons To Make the Playoffs: No (+240, DraftKings)

The Atlanta Falcons made a highly surprising draft decision by selecting Michael Penix Jr., which has raised considerable doubts about its long-term impact. This move essentially sidelines any immediate contribution from a top-10 pick, which could have provided valuable support to the team, particularly during the guaranteed years of Kirk Cousins‘ contract.

Critics question the Falcons’ strategy, especially since acquiring Cousins suggested a playoff push was imminent. Instead of adding another high-caliber talent like Rome Odunze or any defensive standout, or even trading down for more assets, they opted for a backup quarterback.

In essence, the Falcons invested a top pick in a player they hope won’t see much action for the next few seasons, without even consulting their new franchise quarterback beforehand. This lack of communication could potentially affect Cousins’ leadership in the locker room. Additionally, there are concerns about fan reaction and locker room dynamics if Penix is called upon after a poor performance by Cousins.

Furthermore, the additional draft pick acquired from the Calvin Ridley trade was used to move up in the second round for Ruke Orhorhoro, a defensive tackle. However, Orhorhoro’s immediate impact is uncertain given the strength of Atlanta’s defensive line. Despite starting with several high draft picks, including one in the top 10, the Falcons ended the draft without any definite starters and possibly a locker room in disarray.

Bold Post-NFL Draft Future Bet

Dallas Cowboys To Make the Playoffs: No (+180, DraftKings)