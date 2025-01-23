Top 5 DFS Sleepers for the 2024 NFL Conference Championship Round

NFL DFS enthusiasts only have a few more opportunities to try to hit it big before the 2024 season comes to an end with just two Conference Championship games and the Super Bowl remaining before the slog of the offseason is upon us.

Here is a closer look at the top 5 DFS sleepers entering Conference Championship weekend.

1. Ty Johnson

We are all aware that James Cook is the focal point of the Buffalo Bills ground game, but Ty Johnson has seen a consistent role throughout the year, but, more importantly, in the postseason.

In the Wild Card win against the Denver Broncos, Johnson produced 70 total yards and a score on 11 touches and followed it up with another efficient day at the office on Sunday with 39 total yards on just six touches against the Ravens.

Johnson is an explosive option out of the backfield who tends to see an uptick in work when the Bills are forced into a pass heavier game script, which could easily be produced against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

Another idea behind deploying Johnson in your DFS lineup is his low usage in lineups, which could pay dividends Johnson manages to find the end zone on Sunday.

2. Dyami Brown

At this point, it may be difficult to consider Dyami Brown a sleeper because his production in the playoffs has certainly suggested otherwise.

Brown followed up his five receptions for 89 yards and a score against the Bucs with 6 receptions for 98 yards against the Detroit Lions.

To be honest, Brown has been one of the best fantasy producers at the wide receiver position of the entire 2024 NFL postseason. Yet, his 30 receptions for just 308 yards and one score over his 16 games played during the regular season makes him a bit tougher to elevate into must start DFS territory.

Brown’s production against the Philadelphia Eagles this year has been modest with just 5 catches for 60 yards in two games, which does make cloud his fantasy outlook entering this matchup due to the tough matchup against a stingy defense.

Yet, Brown is still worth consideration for your lineup because of his hot streak in the playoffs and his expanded role in an offense that has been highly productive this postseason.

3. Noah Gray

Every DFS entry will highly consider deploying Travis Kelce in their due to his insane track record of top tier production in the playoffs, but it was actually Noah Gray who had an outstanding fantasy outing when the Chiefs met the Bills earlier this year with 2 touchdowns and 23 yards receiving over 4 receptions.

Sure, Gray comes with a virtually non-existent fantasy floor because of his role as the backup tight end – which came to fruition against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round with just one catch for one yard.

Yet, Gray has truly seen an expanded role in this passing attack in 2024. He posted career highs in yards (437), receptions (40), targets (49), and touchdowns (5).

While Kelce, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Dalton Kincaid will ultimately be more popular plays, Gray is certainly worth a look as a cheaper and contrarian option for your lineup.

4. Amari Cooper

Through the first two games of the postseason, Amari Cooper has just 2 catches for 8 yards. If you have managed to win any money with him in your DFS lineup, then congrats on hitting on the rest of your picks.

Cooper’s lack of involvement in the Bills offense has been surprising given his veteran presence in young receiver room, but he simply hasn’t seen very many games with more than three targets since putting on a Buffalo uniform. Except one…

In Week 14, Cooper caught 6 of his 14 targets for 95 yards – which proved the veteran can still be a productive fantasy option when called upon.

Cooper’s production against the Chiefs earlier this year was modest, but his 2 receptions for 55 yards at least saw him involved in the game plan.

The Chiefs defense loves to dial up exotic looks on third down, which tends to put their corners on an island. Cooper can still beat press man coverage and could punish the Chiefs defense if they get to aggressive.

This pick feels very risky given Cooper’s goose egg against the Ravens on Sunday, but he still has the type of big play upside that could pay dividends for your lineup.

5. Hollywood Brown

Speaking of big play threats who are coming off of a zero catch performance, Hollywood Brown’s postseason debut in a Chiefs uniform came up completely empty over his two targets.

The Chiefs have been mitigating risk and leaning on a strong defense all season, but could find themselves forced to score if the Bills offense shows up – which could see the Chiefs be a bit more willing to push the ball down the field if the running game struggles early on.

Brown did see 15 targets in his two regular season games worth of action and produced 91 yards over 9 receptions during that span.

Brown may have been a big fantasy disappointment last week, but I would venture to say he will be a bit more involved this week against a better opponent.