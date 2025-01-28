NBA DFS Picks for Tuesday, January 28

Monday saw a handful of big DFS performances on Monday night, like Anthony Davis with his 42 points and 23 boards against the Charlotte Hornets, to help elevate fantasy squads across all platforms – and will be in action again tonight.

Here is a closer look at some my NBA DFS picks for the Tuesday, January 28, 2025, slate of games.

Steph Curry vs. Jazz

As the head chef of the Golden State Warriors offense, Steph Curry has a great matchup on paper ahead of his Tuesday night showdown against the Utah Jazz – who are allowing the second most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to opposing point guards on the season at 55.2.

Curry is in the midst of a slump by his lofty standards, failing to score 20+ points in three of his last four games, which makes him a bit of a riskier play given his recent struggles. Yet, I’m willing to roll the dice with the savvy veteran in a plus-level matchup who have struggled defensively throughout the majority of the season by giving up an average of 118.5 points per game – which is the fourth highest mark in the league.

Damian Lillard vs. Blazers

Damian Lillard is on the second game of a back-to-back against his former squad, but is coming off of the best scoring performance of the season where he dropped 35 on the Utah Jazz last night to go with eight assists and five boards.

The Blazers are giving up an average of 115.3 points per game and have been equally rough against opposing point guards – giving up an average of 52.3 FPPG.

Lillard’s first return trip to the city of Portland last season saw him register 27/7/4 against his former squad. In a favorable matchup against his former team, expect Lillard to have another solid outing on Tuesday night.

Lauri Markkanen vs. Warriors

Speaking of the Utah Jazz, Lauri Markkanen had a pedestrian night against the aforementioned Milwaukee Bucks on Monday with 19 points and nine boards, which has now extends his failure to score 20+ points in a game to three straight outings. Yet, in a somewhat limited set of options tonight with just four games on the slate – I’m willing to deploy Markkanen against the Golden State Warriors.

Prior to his three game scoring slump, his previous three contests saw him average 27 points per game with a 35-point outing against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Warriors aren’t great on the glass, allowing opponents to snag an average 44.9 boards per game, which is the 9th most in the league – which I believe gives Markkanen some double-double upside in this contest.

Tyrese Maxey vs. Lakers

Tyrese Maxey has been a scoring tear as of recently, registering a minimum of 28 points over his previous 10 games.

Maxey hasn’t squared off against the Los Angeles Lakers yet this year, but he did average 29 points and five assists last year versus the purple and gold.

With Joel Embiid still on the shelf, expect the Philadelphia 76ers offense to continue to rely heavily on Maxey in this contest.

Alperen Sengun vs. Hawks

Part of the Houston Rockets outstanding start to the season has been the continued development of Alperen Sengun, who embodies what a versatile big man in today’s NBA really looks like.

On the year, Sengun is averaging a double-double with 19.2 points and 10.4 boards to go with five assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Sengun’s excellent passing at the center position does give him legitimate triple-double upside against a Hawks’ squad that ranks in the bottom eight teams in the league in both rebounds (45.0) and points (118.5) allowed per game this year.