Dez Bryant Addresses Hard Feelings Toward Cowboys for 2018 Release

Dez Bryant is letting bygones be bygones.

Time healed a deep wound for the now-Baltimore Ravens veteran wide receiver, two calendar years after his unceremonious departure from the Dallas Cowboys.

“For the most part, it’s water under the bridge,” Bryant told reporters Saturday, via ESPN. “You have to move forward with your life.”

Time is also a circle for Bryant, who admitted in 2019 that his “unfair” breakup with Jerry Jones — following eight seasons, over 7,400 receiving yards, and 73 touchdown catches — affected him so deeply, it contributed to the three-time Pro Bowler’s decision to rebuff a post-Cowboys offer from the Ravens, whom he now plays for.

“I wasn’t in the right state of mind to even be trying to play football. I didn’t like how my relationship ended with the Dallas Cowboys,” Bryant said on the ThomaHawk Show podcast. “I felt like a lot of things went on in that organization that wasn’t fair. I think it was a lot of political stuff that was going on. I’m the type of guy that voices my opinion, but I do all of the research before I voice my opinion. I just felt like it was too strong. It might have rubbed some of the guys the wrong way, but if they did their research, they would see that it does make sense. It was just one of those things — my opinion versus theirs — and it was: ‘Should we have him here or should we not have him here?’ I was voted that I shouldn’t be there.”

How He Got Here

Out of football since his 2018 release and lengthy recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, Bryant was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad on Oct. 27. He was first promoted to the active roster on Nov. 7 and has since recorded four catches for 28 yards across 37 snaps for the Lamar Jackson-led offense.

His return to the NFL capped a lengthy and very public rehabilitation process which included everything from expertly-framed workout videos to, as his health improved, back-channel conversation with Cowboys VP Stephen Jones and an offer to change positions for a second stint in Dallas.

The Cowboys kicked around the idea of a Dez reunion. To the nth degree. Jerry Jones actually admitted in February that “I have been thinking about it a lot in the shower.” But those thoughts never went anywhere and dissipated completely in April when he made WR CeeDee Lamb the No. 17 overall draft pick.

Dez Talks Week 13 Face-Off

Bryant will get his long-awaited chance at retribution on Tuesday night when the Cowboys are scheduled to battle the Ravens in Baltimore (assuming no more COVID-19 outbreaks).

It’s a solid matchup for Bryant, going against a Dallas defense which allows 382.0 total yards and 32.6 points per game, respectively. Add to this an injury-dinged secondary and the return of Jackson, who was forced to sit out Week 12, and there’s a reason why he’s “looking forward” to the nationally-televised showdown.

“I’m excited,” Bryant told reporters Saturday. “I’m good friends with a lot of guys over there. Whenever we line up across from one another, it’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be an exciting moment.”

