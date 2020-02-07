Dez Bryant Takes Bold Action with Stephen Jones for Cowboys Return

Forget middlemen and social media. Dez Bryant went directly to the source as he attempts to re-enter the pros — a comeback attempt that could culminate with the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones confirmed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Bryant reached out to him regarding a second stint in silver and blue.

“He has texted me that he would like to come back,” Jones said Thursday. “We have nothing but great respect for Dez and what he accomplished here. Certainly, as we look forward into the future we look at all opportunities and all potential players that could maybe help us out.”

Bryant, admittedly “hungry” for an NFL return, has continually expressed wholesale interest in suiting up for the Cowboys. Late last month, the free-agent wide receiver shared on Twitter his “dream goals” — a list of three preferred landing spots, including the team with which he spent eight years and scored 73 touchdowns.

Prior to that, he implored the organization to bring him back in the contributor role vacated by tight end Jason Witten, who reportedly might follow former Cowboys head coach-turned-Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to the Big Apple.

Give me the role they gave witten.. no shot at witten ..let me play with zeke pollard Gallup cooper Cobb jarwin…… think about it.. in the mean time I’m working — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 19, 2020

In a one-on-one interview with SI.com’s Mike Fisher last month, Bryant explained that he’s “more serious than ever” about playing in 2020. He’s long maintained, and again reaffirmed to Fisher, that he’s hard at work training for a big-league splash. Dallas still holds a special place in his heart, and Bryant can envision himself throwing up the X now that his longtime foil is no longer in the building.

The three-time Pro Bowler doesn’t believe he’d be limited, physically or otherwise, if he were to re-sign with the club, “because (coach Jason) Garrett is gone. But I know I would respect my role – and make a huge impact,” he told Fisher.

But while star WR Amari Cooper is veering toward unrestricted free agency, and fellow pass-catchers Randall Cobb and Tavon Austin also slated to reach the open market, the Cowboys have given no indication they’re seriously considering a Dez reunion.

Out of football since 2018, when he tore his Achilles’ in his first practice after joining the Saints, 31-year-old Bryant hasn’t given up hope. He recently told TMZ Sports “for damn sure I’m getting back on that field” — potentially in the house Jerry built.

“[The Cowboys] are my first choice,” he said. “If the opportunity is there, I’m gonna take it.”

Bryant has uploaded several training videos on Twitter, as seen above, showing the 6-foot-2 pass-catcher run full-speed routes and make routine, one-handed grabs. At this point, with his health no longer in question, he’s simply waiting for the phone to ring.

And a “469” area code to flash across the screen.

Dez Puts Kibosh on XFL Signing

Bryant is hard-passing on the XFL. Despite, to this point, failing to secure much NFL interest, although not for a lack of effort, the former star wideout made it plainly clear he has zero interest in joining Vince McMahon’s football reboot, whose season is set to kick off this weekend.

According to Vegas, Bryant has the ninth-highest odds (33/1) of becoming the first player to record a snap in the XFL, joining a list that includes Chad Johnson, Colin Kaepernick, Johnny Manziel and ex-Cowboys defender Randy Gregory, among others.

He reacted accordingly via Twitter.

It will never happen so count me out https://t.co/wSrk036zxx — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 5, 2020

It’s not well not for me…. https://t.co/VIy01Y9xgu — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 5, 2020

