Fletcher Cox, Special-Teams Captain Headline Eagles Final Injury Report

Doug Pederson has been preaching patience on the injury front for weeks, referencing reinforcements being on the way. Well, they are finally here. The team’s final injury report came out Friday and only one player has been ruled out for Sunday. Special-teams captain Craig James has a shoulder issue.

Fletcher Cox missed practice on Friday due to an illness, but it’s not related to COVID-19 and the All-Pro defensive tackle is expected to suit up. Cox also took Wednesday off for a veteran rest day. Nate Herbig was listed as a limited participant with a finger injury, although the 334-pounder is expected to start at right guard. Issac Seumalo was a full participant all week and will resume his starting role at left guard.

The Eagles are finally healthy. Almost, per Pederson.

“Well, the key word there is almost everybody. That’s the phrase that keeps going through my head is we’re close,” the head coach said. “I wouldn’t say we’re there yet, but it’s something that — it’s also exciting I think as a team and for me as the head coach to know that we have some of these starters on the verge of making a return here in the next couple of games. We haven’t felt like this in a long time and that gives you hope, gives you an excitement and enthusiasm around the team.”

Eagles Defensive Coach Tested Positive

The team announced that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 10 but didn’t reveal a name. ESPN reported it was a member of the coaching staff. On Friday, the Eagles said it was Jeremiah Washburn, senior defensive assistant and son of former Eagles defensive line coach Jim Washburn.

Washburn is widely considered a young coach on the rise within the organization and many defensive standouts, including Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett, have talked him up quite a bit throughout the year. He won’t be on the sidelines for Sunday’s game versus New York.

“First of all, he’s one of the smartest coaches I’ve ever met, one of the smartest people I’ve ever met,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said of Washburn on Sept. 6. “Just has a great nature about him. Nothing ever fazes him, very even-keeled. He’s a triple threat. He’s outstanding with the players, he’s outstanding with technique, and also got a really keen eye for scouting. He’s done all those things.”

Easing Alshon Jeffery Back Into the Offense

Alshon Jeffery was a full participant at practice all week and he’ll have a role on Sunday. How big of a role? That is still undetermined. Reading between the lines and dissecting Pederson’s quotes, he probably shouldn’t be in your starting fantasy football roster this week. The Eagles intend to ease him back into the offense.

“He’s done a good job with his rehab and put himself in a position to practice this week and have a full complement of practice participation,” Pederson said. “So we’ll see again today. But, look, he’s a veteran player. He’s been one of our starters, and we’ve got a plan if he’s ready to go to get him in the game. Obviously, he’s a big receiver that can help and he knows the offense and what we’re doing.”

One thing you can say about Alshon Jeffery as he gets set to return He has lost a lot of weight and looks in great shape One person with the Eagles says it may be the best shape he has been in with the Birds pic.twitter.com/d5XJDsKt6X — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 12, 2020

