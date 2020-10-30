Eagles Coach Drops Hint on Starting LT, Oddly Mentions Nelson Agholor

The revolving door at left tackle seems to have stopped on Jason Peters. Doug Pederson wouldn’t come out and say it, but the Eagles head coach hinted at that being the case during his Friday media availability.

He also drew an unprompted comparison between Jordan Mailata and former Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor when describing the situation. Sometimes players need to see the “bigger picture,” according to Pederson.

“Listen, we’re going to make the best decision for the football team moving forward,” Pederson told reporters. “Jordan has played well, and sometimes — I’ll say this: I go back to Nelson Agholor a few years ago, and an opportunity for him to kind of see big picture himself.”

Jason Peters in 141 pass blocking snaps: 7 blown blocks, 3 sacks Jordan Mailata in 188 pass blocking snaps: 5 blown blocks, 2 sacks (Stats via @SportsInfo_SIS) Why not go with the 23-year old that actually has a future in Philadelphia instead of the 38-year old that doesn’t? — Anthony DiBona (@ByADiBona) October 28, 2020

Don’t misconstrue his words. The decision to start Peters wouldn’t be an indictment on Mailata. Bringing Agholor’s name into the conversation was a bit odd.

“And listen, don’t take me wrong here; I love where Jordan’s at,” Pederson said. “I love where his growth is, right? But at the same time, sometimes if Jason Peters starts at left tackle, it allows Jordan to see big picture, as well, and kind of step back and observe that way and sometimes that helps young players, too.”

Peters Trending to Start versus Dallas

Peters has been taking the first-team reps this week at practice so the news isn’t shocking. The Eagles are likely to throw out a starting offensive line consisting of Peters at left tackle, Nate Herbig at left guard, Jason Kelce at center, Matt Pryor at right guard, Lane Johnson at right tackle.

When asked about the process for deciding which guys get to start, Pederson talked about checking the medical report and then seeing them at full speed at practice. He joked about injuries playing a factor, too.

Doug Pederson on LT Jason Peters who could return Sunday “He looks good. He feels good. I think the couple days of practice this week… He's held up well. He's done a nice job out there… I thought he's had a good week of preparation so far.” @6abc #Eagles pic.twitter.com/vRlvfnJsT9 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 30, 2020

“Well, I mean, I wish I had Andre Dillard and Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo, too, and that makes a big difference there,” Pederson said. “As you guys know, we need to see guys on Friday, and we need to see them full speed in order to make the final determinations for game day.”

Meanwhile, Johnson might be the biggest wild card of the group. He was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday before going in full on Friday. He has started at right tackle the previous three weeks but left the field for a few series after his ankle swelled up. Johnson suffered an MCL sprain last week versus New York, too.

“He’s been feeling good, he’s had a couple good days where he’s done more rehab than anything,” Pederson said. “But just being out there today and being with his teammates and executing our game plan today.”

More Praise for Versatile Young Guard

Herbig has flip-flopped between right guard and left guard seemingly without incident. The second-year player out of Stanford has been one of the surprising bright spots in this difficult, injury-plagued year upfront.

Pederson called him a “smart kid” who has a natural ability to adapt on the fly. It doesn’t hurt that he’s really good at processing the information passed down to him from offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

“He understands the information. He knows how to surface blocks being on the right side, being on the left side,” Pederson said. “As he came into the season, as you guys know, he was going to be a backup player for us, a role player and a guy that could swing from left-to-right. That’s how we were cross-training him prior to coming into this season.”

