Eagles All-Pro Explains What’s Wrong with Future HOF Teammate

The Eagles thought they were getting The Bodyguard back at left tackle. He’s looked more like the stunt man.

What’s wrong with Jason Peters? The 38-year-old future Hall-of-Famer gave up two sacks, two hurries, and four total pressures last week. He also came off the field in critical moments due to poor conditioning, although (to be fair) he still played on 89 of a possible 91 snaps. But Peters has allowed three total sacks (tied for first in NFL) while earning an abysmal 64.6 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus.

“I thought Jason was doing some nice things,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “There were a couple times he got edged a little bit. I thought overall he played pretty well.”

The main problem with Peters seems to be his technique, specifically his hand placement, according to All-Pro linemate Lane Johnson. It’s a correctable habit that might stem from his expedited transition from right guard back to left tackle, a switch Peters demanded a pay raise to make. He needs to clean a few things up.

“I think he just missed with his right hand, shoved off. I think when he gets to his third kick, he’s missing with his hands which he usually doesn’t,” Johnson said. “Technique issues, coming back from right guard to left tackle, yeah, it’s an adjustment. But in the NFL it is what it is, you gotta come out and go play — as far as what we’ve seen on film, simple technique stuff and something he can get fixed.”

I did not enjoy doing this breakdown because I have so much respect for what this man has done. I hate when I see things that could have helped and I hate seeing habits that should have been corrected.

Peters Misses Practice with ‘Illness’

Peters missed Wednesday’s practice and was listed with an undisclosed illness on the team’s injury report. Obviously, the first reaction was that maybe the left tackle had contracted COVID-19. That’s not the case, according to NBC10’s John Clark, and Peters is expected to suit up for the Eagles on Sunday night. Fellow offensive linemates Jamon Brown and Jack Driscoll also sat out yesterday’s session due to illness.

Wednesday Injury Report

Whatever is ailing Peters appears to be minor in nature. The more important issue is getting him back to being a Pro-Bowl-caliber left tackle. It starts with his reaction time.

“A lot of changes going from guard to tackle, mainly the timing,” Johnson said. “You get inside at guard, the guys are in your face a lot quicker, so your reaction time has to be a little more sudden. At tackle, you have a little more time before you have to make contact, you have to make a little more analysis on their width or their ankles or their rush.”

More Reps Coming for Jamon Brown

The Eagles stole Jamon Brown off the Bears’ practice squad on Sept. 15 as insurance after Isaac Seumalo got hurt. Many thought he would take over at right guard, but that hasn’t happened. Brown has yet to get in a game or see a single snap.

Instead, the team has been content to ride the tandem of Nate Herbig and Matt Pryor as starters on their banged-up offensive line. Those two have played extremely well, save Pryor’s false-start penalty.

Love football like Matt Pryor loves football. Tough break on that false start penalty after a pretty solid game from him. At least you know he cares.

“I think Stout does a great job with whatever parts we have. He treats everybody like their the starter, so if you’re not starting, you’re practice squad or whatever, you’re up to speed just like a starter is and you’re ready to play,” Johnson said. “These guys coming in that are doing well, it’s just because they are doing it practice after practice, repetition after repetition.”

Pederson has been pleased with Herbig and Pryor and doesn’t plan to make any changes to the line, although he did leave the door open for getting Brown more involved.

“We will get Jamon Brown more reps just to get him caught up with the offense,” Pederson said. “But other than that, we don’t feel the need right now to make any changes there.”

