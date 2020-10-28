Carson Wentz Shares Candid Opinion on Raging Eagles’ Left Tackle Debate

The Bodyguard was activated to the 21-day practice window earlier this week. That doesn’t mean he’ll necessarily be the starting left tackle for the Eagles. Australian sensation Jordan Mailata has been playing admirably in fill-in duty and the Eagles may not want to disrupt the offensive line’s rhythm.

Then again, Jason Peters is a future Hall of Famer who has protected Carson Wentz’s blindside for half a decade. Peters cross-trained at right guard during training camp, so the Eagles admittedly have options there. Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday that the 38-year-old was willing to line up wherever they needed him the most.

There has been growing sentiment to keep Mailata at left tackle and move Peters. So what is Wentz’s opinion on the biggest debate outside the presidential election?

“Well, I don’t make the decisions at the end of the day,” Wentz told reporters while cracking a smile. “I know that Jason Peters has been doing this for a long time and he’s been rock solid every time he’s been in there. And he’s going to be, in my opinion, a future Hall of Famer — one of the best to ever do it.”

Would Wentz prefer Mailata to stay on the blindside?

“I know I’ve been very thoroughly impressed with Mailata and really all of these guys that have been forced to step in,” Wentz said. “But as soon as JP is back and healthy I’m sure he’ll be ready to go and nothing but confidence in whoever is out there.”

UPDATE: Peters did practice at left tackle on Wednesday as the Eagles rolled out a starting offensive line featuring LT Jason Peters, LG Nate Herbig, C Travis Kelce, RG Matt Pryor, RT Jordan Mailata.

Jalen Reagor Changes ‘Dynamic’ of Eagles Offense

Another player returning to Eagles’ practice on Wednesday was rookie burner Jalen Reagor. He has been out since Week 2 due to a thumb injury after flashing in the season opener on a huge 55-yard catch for a first down. He was supposed to be Wentz’s top speed threat, eventually assuming DeSean Jackson’s role and phasing out the veteran receiver. Well, Jackson is hurt and the future is now.

“I think it [Reagor’s return] can change the dynamic [of the offense], just what you can do with him, in the screen game and down the field,” Wentz said. “He’s a guy that has run-after-catch ability, obviously it’s been very limited. Like you said, the sample size is very limited both in the games and in training camp, but we see it in practice. We see the explosiveness that he brings, that he can change the game in a heartbeat. We saw it in the Washington game, on the third-and-long play, that’s just the type of guy he is.”

Of course, Reagor wasn’t the only shiny offensive weapon back at practice. Dallas Goedert (ankle) returned to the field and should take over as TE1. Wentz called the third-year player “one of the top tight ends in the league.”

“It definitely energizes the offense and people are excited because of what we’ve been able to do,” Wentz said. “And how we’ve been in a lot of these ball games and we just keep adding pieces back and we’re as confident as ever.”

Alshon Jeffery Still Missing in Action

Meanwhile, the Eagles might be looking at another week without any contribution from possession receiver Alshon Jeffery. The 30-year-old was cleared from his chronic foot injury, according to Pederson, but can’t shake a nagging calf injury. Jeffery, the ongoing subject of trade rumors, was absent from Wednesday’s practice and looks like a longshot to face Dallas.

Other players missing practice included LT Lane Johnson (knee, ankle), RT Jack Driscoll (ankle), RB Miles Sanders (knee), CB Craig James (knee). On the flip side, DT Malik Jackson (quadriceps), S Rudy Ford (rib), LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), S K’Von Wallace (shoulder) were all spotted on the field.

