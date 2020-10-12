Former Eagles ‘Bust’ Cornerbacks Flashing, Nelson Agholor Highlights

Sidney Jones secured the momentum-changing interception yesterday, making an acrobatic catch for the Jaguars. Rasul Douglas helped put the clamps down on the Falcons explosive receivers, leading the Panthers to a win over Atlanta. All is not right in Philadelphia, especially not in Jim Schwartz’s beloved “scheme.”

The Eagles defensive coordinator has long hyped up trusting his scheme and affection for hybrid players in the secondary. Jones and Douglas were expendable in favor of Avonte Maddox and Nickell Robey-Coleman. While it’s too early to say which duo is better, Schwartz’s inability to develop his young cornerbacks is a major concern.

Rasul Douglas helping shut down Calvin Ridley and Sidney Jones just intercepted Deshaun Watson. Eagles still have major CB issues — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 11, 2020

Jones was cut by the Eagles on Sept. 5 and latched on in Jacksonville. On Sunday, Jones broke up four passes and made one electrifying interception with 26 ticks left in the first half, then deflected a ball into the open arms of Jarrod Wilson for another pick.

The Eagles’ second-round pick — and Super Bowl champion — from 2017 has five pass deflections in two games and took home Jaguars defensive player of the game honors.

“We try to make sure we are not making decisions just based on where guys were picked,” GM Howie Roseman said after training camp. “I think that one of the things I’ve learned from some of the great general managers in this league is they understand when it is time to kind of move on, and I’m not just talking about that in regards to Sidney or any of the draft picks we let go today.”

CB @SidneyJonesIV had an interception and 4 pass deflections, including one that led to Jarrod Wilson's interception. That is the @SuperiorFence Defensive Performance of the Game. pic.twitter.com/DEYcGDB6xg — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 11, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Rasul Douglas Flashing in Carolina

Meanwhile, Douglas has been taking advantage of all his opportunities after signing with Carolina. A former third-round pick of the Eagles in 2017, he was another guy released at the roster-cut deadline.

Douglas was forced into action last month after an injury to Panthers starter Donte Jackson and has been ranked among the top-10 corners in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. On Sunday, he recorded eight tackles and one pass break-up and Douglas has 26 total tackles and three pass deflections in five games this year.

Rasul Douglas is currently tied for 1st in lowest yards allowed per coverage snap w/Jalen Ramsey (per PFF, 50% snap min.) pic.twitter.com/F1uQqXp9oZ — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) October 9, 2020

I’ve got years in the league,” Douglas told the Panthers’ website. “Call whatever you want to call for the situation, and let us go.”

Nelson Agholor Scores Another TD

Let’s check in on Nelson Agholor, shall we? The former Eagles’ first-round pick caught a 59-yard touchdown yesterday during the Raiders’ upset victory over the Chiefs. He hauled in two balls for 67 yards on the day.

Agholor now has 10 receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns this year. Not bad for Philly’s once-promising young speed threat who developed a severe case of the dropsies. Las Vegas took a gamble on him on a cheap one-year “prove it” contract.

“This is a beautiful opportunity for me to play for a guy like coach [Jon] Gruden, who has a background in coaching receivers,” Agholor told the Las Vegas Sun. “I chose this opportunity to make myself a better player. There’s no better opportunity to play for a coach that knows receiver play. He can articulate ways to get better.”