Eagles Activate Pro Bowl TE, Place Team Captain on IR

The Eagles might be “pissed off” this week but they continue to get positive news on the injury front. The team activated Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to the 21-day practice window. He could be cleared to play as soon as this weekend if the Eagles choose to add him to the active roster. Ertz has been out with a high ankle sprain since Oct. 22 when he was placed on IR amid trade rumors.

Ertz, who is seeking a contract extension, has performed well below expectations in 2020 with just 24 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown in six games. More alarmingly, there has seemed to be a disconnect between him and his good buddy Carson Wentz. Ertz ranks third on the team in targets (45) behind Travis Fulgham (49) and Greg Ward (51).

“Carson and Zach, they have to continue to work,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Oct. 12. “I haven’t seen the ball travel as high towards Zach than it is right now, and those are things as we continue to work through during the week, those two guys will be on the same page.”

#Eagles have activated a 21-day practice window for TE Zach Ertz. Eagles have placed CB Craig James on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/zgOYqTjoPj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 16, 2020

The Eagles also placed reserve cornerback Craig James on IR as the special-teams ace continues to heal from a bum shoulder. James, one of eight team captains, will have to sit out at least three weeks. He missed the Week 10 loss to the Giants and the team elevated undrafted rookie cornerback Michael Jacquet.

Eagles Ban Fans at the Linc Once Again

The Eagles are re-instituting a ban on fans at Lincoln Financial Field for the foreseeable future following new guidelines from the City of Philadelphia limiting outdoor gatherings. There are only three home games left on the regular-season schedule so it’s hard to believe they’ll ease the restrictions before the playoffs.

They had been allowing 7,500 total people — players, coaches, staff, media — for the past three games. The reason? A spike in COVID-19 cases in the region. The team said it “will continue to work with the City of Philadelphia and notify fans of any changes in the coming weeks.”

Former Eagles Coach Andy Reid Receives Extension

Speaking of extensions, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid received a new contract in Kansas City. The Athletic reported both Reid and Chiefs GM Brett Veach will get five-year extensions. Reid, who coached the Eagles from 1999-2012, won his first Super Bowl last year. He has a 215-129-1 career record in 22 NFL seasons.

We are pleased to announce Head Coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach have both signed contract extensions with the club! Reid >> https://t.co/jqzx95bO78

Veach >> https://t.co/NAicDddInI pic.twitter.com/yeZzJpzgDn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 16, 2020

“Aside from winning the Super Bowl, one of my favorite moments last season was being able to be a part of bringing the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to the family,” Reid said in a statement, via ESPN. “I’m grateful for our players, my coaching staff, our support staff and our great fans. My family and I love living in Kansas City, and I look forward to continuing my career here.'”

