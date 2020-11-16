Doug Pederson Sends ‘Off the Record’ Message to ‘Pissed Off’ Eagles

Everyone is “pissed off” right now in the Eagles’ locker room. Jalen Mills summed it up best on Sunday in his post-game remarks. Then, Doug Pederson reiterated it during his weekly call-in interview with SportsRadio 94WIP’s Angelo Cataldi on Monday morning. Frustration and anger have clouded the 2020 campaign after 10 weeks.

“I’m pissed off, Angelo,” Pederson told Cataldi. “I’m pissed off at myself. I’m pissed off at the way we played. It frustrates me to no end. We have too much pride, I have too much pride. These players have too much pride. We work our ass off during the week. It is frustrating. It is frustrating. Blame it on me all you want.”

Pederson blamed all the usual suspects for Sunday’s 27-17 loss to New York. Dumb penalties. Failure to convert third downs. And poor execution. However, the fifth-year head coach wouldn’t put it on the heads of the rookies and young players on the roster. It’s his job to coach them up, to make sure everyone has a veteran’s mindset.

“I’m not going to sit here and make excuses and say we’ve got young players, no,” Pederson said. “That’s over. We’re 10 weeks into this thing. There’s no more, we all have to do our jobs and we all have to do it better, I have to coach better. We have to play better, bottom line.”

Doug Pederson was emotional this morning on the @WIPMorningShow: "Should I hang up now? I'm filling my obligation right now…I'm pissed off, Angelo!"

Perhaps the most compelling part of his exchange with Cataldi came when the long-time Philly sports talker asked what his message to the team was immediately after the game. It wasn’t something Pederson could repeat on the radio.

“You don’t want to know,” Pederson said. “Off the record one day, I’ll tell you.”

Eagles 3-Point Road Underdogs vs. Cleveland

The Eagles have their work cut out for them this Sunday versus a physical Browns team. They love to run the football and they do it effectively and efficiently. The Browns gashed Houston for 231 rushing yards in Week 10 while ranking fourth-best in total rushing offense (1,431 yards) this year in the NFL.

It’s time for the Eagles to get back to work.

“Go back to work,” Pederson said. “Listen, we got seven ballgames on our schedule, and obviously none greater than this week against Cleveland. It’s coming to the point where you do what it takes to win games, and you find ways to win games.”

The NFC East is 2-18-1 against teams not in the NFC East. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 16, 2020

The Browns opened as 3.5-point favorites, per DraftKings SportsBook, and the over/under is set at 47. The Eagles need short-term memory as they get ready for some smash-mouth football in Cleveland.

“At the end of the day, we’re one week at a time. Got a 24-hour rule, you know that’s at least what I was taught,” Mills said after Sunday’s loss. “Once you close your eyes and you wake up in the morning on Monday, you gotta let this go. I’m coming to work, you know Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, pissed off. We got the Browns this week coming up and we got to handle them for sure.”

Meanwhile, the Browns may be down a key weapon after an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19. The team has shut down its facility and entered into intensive protocols.

Statement from the Cleveland Browns: pic.twitter.com/0Pnvs8qZ99 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 16, 2020

