‘Interest Percolating’ in Eagles Pro Bowler, 2 NFL Teams Made Offers: Report

The Eagles remain in a stalemate with Zach Ertz on a potential contract extension. And trading him is a moot point now that the Pro Bowl tight end has landed on injured reserve. However, the team reportedly received offers from two serious contenders prior to Oct. 22. Remember, Ertz is seeking to become one of the highest-paid players at his position.

The “interest in Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was percolating,” per Sports Illustrated’s Ed Kracz, and he listed both the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens as making legitimate offers for Ertz last week. The report comes on the heels of one from Albert Breer claiming the Eagles fielded calls on both Ertz and one-time Pro Bowl receiver Alshon Jeffery.

Ertz hit IR with a high-ankle sprain on Oct. 22 and the earliest he can return to game action is Nov. 22, although he can begin practicing on Nov. 16. The NFL trading deadline is Nov. 3 so any team trading for him would have to be willing to wait it out. High-ankle sprains are tricky injuries to gamble on but bet on Ertz to rehab hard. He’s a warrior who played with a lacerated kidney last year.

“I’ll let the details be with my agent and Howie [Roseman],” Ertz said about his contract negotiations. “But I’m going to do everything I can to give this city everything it deserves and that’s everything I possibly have, even if that means playing with that lacerated kidney. Whatever it takes to win football games and do whatever I can to leave a mark on this team and this city.”

Packers, Ravens Heavily Linked to Ertz

The Packers are best suited to make a deal for Ertz due to a lack of marquee pass-catchers on the roster. Davante Adams is one of the best receivers in football but just returned from a month-long absence after injuring his hamstring. Outside of Adams, the cupboard is bare. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Darrius Shepherd, Mailk Taylor headline the group. Aaron Rodgers has captured lightning in a bottle with tight ends Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger, but neither one is of Ertz’s caliber.

Meanwhile, the Ravens make a lot less sense to acquire Ertz. Baltimore has one of the premier tight ends in the NFL rostered in Mark Andrews, a guy looking for his own big-time contract extension. Lamar Jackson has exciting young receivers Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay at his disposal. And the team has been in talks to bring ex-Cowboys stud Dez Bryant into the fold.

Richard Rodgers Takes Over in Philly

The Eagles have been forced to take a deep dive down the depth chart at the tight-end position. Ertz (ankle) hit IR last week and he’s out for at least three games. Dallas Goedert (ankle) has been on IR since Sept. 29 with no concrete updates on when he may return.

So the starting job in Philly has centered on veteran Richard Rodgers. The former Packers starter — a third-round pick in 2014 — hauled in a team-high six receptions for 85 yards last week versus New York. He converted a few key third downs late in the game to keep the chains moving, too. The chemistry between Rodgers and Carson Wentz has looked strong.

“Carson obviously knows exactly what he wants to do in the offense, and he knows what he needs us to do in the offense,” Rodgers said. “So we’re all on the same page, things like that are going to happen. It’s not really about me being on the same page with Carson, it’s about everyone being on the same page as a whole group.”

