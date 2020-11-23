Fantasy Football Week 12 Defense Rankings: Saints Must-Start? Steelers a Risky Play?

Fantasy Football Week 12 Defense Rankings: Saints Must-Start? Steelers a Risky Play?

Fantasy Football Defense Rankings Week 12

Getty T.J. Watt #90 and Bud Dupree #48 of the Pittsburgh Steelers react during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints have been brilliant for much of the year. Can they keep their stellar play going this week? Plus, an unheralded Giants unit gets a dream matchup against a Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon-less Bengals team on Sunday.

Defense Outlook Week 12

The Saints (DEF1) has been the hottest unit in football over the last three weeks of play. Since Week 9, New Orleans has not scored below 14.0 points in any game, averaging a unit-high 15.3 ppg. Since Week 8 they’ve collected a staggering 18 sacks and 10 takeaways. They get yet another mouth-watering matchup this coming week against the Denver Broncos.

Yes, Denver held Miami to just 5.0 points in Week 11. Still, they are just one of four teams to allow more than 9.0 ppg to opposing defenses this season. Drew Lock is also just one game removed from tossing four interceptions and has turned the ball over 12 times in eight games this season.

This just in, the Steelers (DEF6) is damn good. Scoring 12-plus points in four of their seven games since their Week 4 bye, Pittsburgh averages a unit-high 11.6 ppg and is one of just two units (Colts – 10.6) to average double-digit points this season. There’s just one slight problem. they take on the Baltimore Ravens this week. While the Lamar Jackson-led offense for the Ravens has been far less explosive this season, they’ve still held all but two opposing defenses below 6.0 points and all but one under 8.0 points. With that said, the one unit to surpass 8.0 points against Baltimore this year? The Steelers, who mustered up a staggering 18.0 points back in Week 8. I wouldn’t bank on Pittsburgh enjoying as much success as they did four weeks ago. Still, they’re talented enough to warrant a spot in your lineup against an offense that would otherwise be avoided at all costs.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

#

 Defense TEAM

Opp.

1

 New Orleans Saints NO

@ DEN

2

 New York Giants NYG

@ CIN

3

 Miami Dolphins MIA

@ NYJ

4

 Los Angeles Rams LAR

vs. SF

5

 Cleveland Browns CLE

@ JAC

6

 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT

vs. BAL

7

 Washington Football Team WAS

@ DAL

8

 Seattle Seahawks SEA

@ PHI

9

 Green Bay Packers GB

vs. CHI

10

 Carolina Panthers CAR

@ MIN

11

 Las Vegas Raiders LV

@ ATL

12

 San Francisco 49ers SF

@ LAR

13

 Arizona Cardinals ARI

@ NE

14

 Indianapolis Colts IND

vs. TEN

15

 Houston Texans HOU

@ DET

16

 Cincinnati Bengals CIN

vs. NYG

17

 Baltimore Ravens BAL

@ PIT

18

 Dallas Cowboys DAL

vs. WAS

19

 Tennessee Titans TEN

@ IND

20

 Kansas City Chiefs KC

@ TB

21

 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC

vs. CLE

22

 Minnesota Vikings MIN

vs. CAR

23

 Buffalo Bills BUF

vs. LAC

24

 Los Angeles Chargers LAC

@ BUF

25

 Chicago Bears CHI

@ GB

26

 New York Jets NYJ

vs. MIA

27

 Philadelphia Eagles PHI

vs. SEA

28

 New England Patriots NE

vs. ARI

29

 Detroit Lions DET

vs. HOU

30

 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB

vs. KC

31

 Atlanta Falcons ATL

vs. LV

32

 Denver Broncos DEN

vs. NO
