Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks: Week 12

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks edition for Week 12 of the NFL season. In this week’s quarterback edition, we feature a player fresh off his first career start looking to keep his hot play going. Plus, is the league’s reigning MVP better off left on your bench? Let’s take a look.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Patrick Mahomes will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of his caliber check out our weekly fantasy football quarterback rankings.

QB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Cam Newton vs. ARI

Our true start of the week comes down to either Josh Allen or Justin Herbert, but due to their recent play, we’ll brush them off as an obvious play. With that said, Newton isn’t a bad consolation prize. For all the flack he receives, eliminate a horrendous Week 7 showing against the Niners and Newton suddenly averages the ninth-most points by a QB (21.61 ppg). In fact, since that game, Cam has ranked as QB7 (19.74 ppg). Over the last four weeks, Arizona has surrendered 22.95 ppg to QBs (5th-most). Since Week 7, no opposition at the position has scored fewer than 20.08 points.

Taysom Hill at DEN

Will Hill continue to be as accurate as he was in his first NFL start? Who knows and frankly who cares. As long as he can remain serviceable as a passer, his running ability will continue to make him a viable fantasy option. Outrushing Alvin Kamara for three consecutive weeks, Hill leads all Saints players in rushing over the last four games with 185 yards. Denver has allowed two opposing QBs to top 75 rushing yards this season and has surrendered three TDs on the ground to the position (T-10th-most). The Broncos had their way with Tua Tagovailoa a week ago, but they’ve also given up three-TD performances in two of their last four games.

Derek Carr at ATL

While not the most flashy, Carr has been a serviceable play for much of the season, averaging 19.13 ppg over six of his last seven games. He gets an Atlanta defense this week that surrenders a league-high 25.86 ppg to the QB position. Five of the Falcons’ last seven opponents at the position have scored at least 20.82 points. Over the last two weeks, they’ve allowed five TDs to QBs. Carr is fresh off a three-TD performance.

Sleeper: Tua Tagovailoa at NYJ

Tua’s struggles last week sent him to the bench. However, he’ll be back in the Dolphins lineup this week, with a matchup that may warrant a look for your fantasy lineup. Since Week 8, Gang Green has allowed an absurd 29.64 ppg to QBs. Even more outrageous, QBs scored a total of 10 TDs against New York over that span. Prior to last week, Tagovailoa had recorded back-to-back multi-TD games.

Deep Sleeper: Baker Mayfield at JAC

Mayfield has been fantasy irrelevant in recent weeks, scoring 7.26 points or fewer in four of his last five games. Those numbers should likely change for the better in Week 12. The Jaguars have given up at least 17.68 points to the position in each of their last four games, including 24.24-plus points in three of those four games.

QB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Drew Lock vs. NO

From Week 7 through Week 9, Lock was QB6 in fantasy, averaging 22.0 ppg. Since then, he’s plummeted to QB21, averaging 10.46 fewer ppg. Lock has also been prone to turnovers, tossing 11 interceptions over his last six games. The Saints have allowed an average of just 8.27 points to their last three opponents at the QB position, thanks in large part to forcing seven interceptions over that span.

Ryan Tannehill at IND

Tannehill racked up 22.0-plus points a week ago, yet he did average just 12.7 points over the two games prior. One of those games, in which he scored a season-low 10.78 points, just so happened to be against this week’s opponents, the Colts. Indianapolis has held three of their last five opponents at the position to a total of one passing TD.

Matthew Stafford vs. HOU

Stafford is dealing with a thumb injury that limited him to just 7.62 points a week ago. He’ll likely once again be without his two top playmakers in D’Andre Swift and Kenny Golladay. Since returning from a Week 8 bye, Houston has allowed just two passing TDs.

Buyers Beware: Lamar Jackson at PIT

Will Lamar get you 16-plus points, most likely. Yet, at a position where 13 players average over 19.0 ppg, chances are you could likely find a better play. Since Week 6, Pittsburgh has allowed just 11.91 ppg to opposing QBs, including five games of 220 yards passing or fewer.

