Fantasy Football Week 12 RB Rankings: JK Dobbins Up, Melvin Gordon Fool’s Gold?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we welcome back Wayne Gallman to our lineups, who prior to his bye, had tied Dalvin Cook (5) for the most rushing TDs in football since Week 7. In other news, we may be witnessing an inevitable changing of the guards in the Baltimore backfield. Plus, is James White back on the fantasy radar? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 12

J.K. Dobbins (RB26) is fresh off a career-high 17 touches in Week 11. He’s now received at least 12 carries in three of his last four games, as he continues to separate himself from the rest of Baltimore’s backfield. Gus Edwards has not surpassed eight rushing attempts in back-to-back weeks, while Mark Ingram has totaled seven attempts over that same span. Dobbins will take on a stout Pittsburgh Defense in Week 12. Yet, the rookie did gash the Steelers to the tune of 113 rushing yards (career-high) just four weeks ago.

James White (RB27) looks to be heading for an uptick in usage with Rex Burkhead suffering a knee injury this past Sunday. The seven-year pro showed us a glimpse of his PPR-abilities in Week 11, scoring 14.3 points on six receptions for 64 yards. Arizona’s three receiving TDs surrendered to RBs this season are tied for fifth-most in the NFL.

After failing to notch 50 scrimmage yards in four consecutive games, Melvin Gordon (RB31) led the Broncos with 84 rushing yards and two TDs on 15 carries. Thing is, that bump in production was somewhat expected as they allowed the seventh-most ypc to RBs entering Week 11. Gordon will have a far less welcoming matchup in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints. Since Week 9, no RB has topped 33 rushing yards against NOLA, a unit that hasn’t allowed a TD to the position since returning from their Week 6 bye.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Rankings
#

 Running Back TEAM

Opp.

1

 Dalvin Cook MIN

vs. CAR

2

 Alvin Kamara NO

@ DEN

3

 Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ

@ MIN

4

 Nick Chubb CLE

@ JAC

5

 D’Andre Swift DET INJ

vs. HOU

6

 Derrick Henry TEN

@ IND

7

 Josh Jacobs LV

@ ATL

8

 Kenyan Drake ARI

@ NE

9

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

vs. WAS

10

 C. Edwards-Helaire KC

@ TB

11

 Aaron Jones GB

vs. CHI

12

 Kareem Hunt CLE

@ JAC

13

 James Robinson JAC

vs. CLE

14

 Chris Carson SEA INJ

@ PHI

15

 David Johnson HOU INJ

@ DET

16

 Salvon Ahmed MIA

@ NYJ

17

 Miles Sanders PHI

vs. SEA

18

 James Conner PIT

vs. BAL

19

 Wayne Gallman NYG

@ CIN

20

 Damien Harris NE

vs. ARI

21

 Todd Gurley II ATL

vs. LV

22

 Antonio Gibson WAS

@ DAL

23

 Kalen Ballage LAC

@ BUF

24

 Mike Davis CAR

@ MIN

25

 David Montgomery CHI INJ

@ GB

26

 J.K. Dobbins BAL

@ PIT

27

 James White NE

vs. ARI

28

 Raheem Mostert SF INJ

@ LAR

29

 Carlos Hyde SEA

@ PHI

30

 Nyheim Hines IND

vs. TEN

31

 Melvin Gordon DEN

vs. NO

32

 J.D. McKissic WAS

@ DAL

33

 Jonathan Taylor IND

vs. TEN

34

 Ronald Jones II TB

vs. KC

35

 Giovani Bernard CIN

vs. NYG

36

 Jamaal Williams GB

vs. CHI

37

 Duke Johnson Jr. HOU

@ DET

38

 Myles Gaskin MIA INJ

@ NYJ

39

 Darrell Henderson LAR

vs. SF

40

 Zack Moss BUF

vs. LAC

41

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

vs. NO

42

 Chase Edmonds ARI

@ NE

43

 Tevin Coleman SF INJ

@ LAR

44

 Devin Singletary BUF

vs. LAC

45

 Jerick McKinnon SF

@ LAR

46

 Kerryon Johnson DET

vs. HOU

47

 Leonard Fournette TB

vs. KC

48

 Adrian Peterson DET

vs. HOU

49

 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

@ GB

50

 Lamical Perine NYJ

vs. MIA

51

 Le’Veon Bell KC

@ TB

52

 Malcolm Brown LAR

vs. SF

53

 Latavius Murray NO

@ DEN

54

 Devontae Booker LV

@ ATL

55

 Gus Edwards BAL

@ PIT

56

 Frank Gore NYJ

vs. MIA

57

 Cam Akers LAR

vs. SF

58

 Mark Ingram II BAL

@ PIT

59

 Jordan Wilkins IND

vs. TEN

60

 Bo Scarbrough SEA

@ PHI

61

 Alfred Morris NYG

@ CIN

62

 Tony Pollard DAL

vs. WAS

63

 Joshua Kelley LAC

@ BUF

64

 Tyler Ervin GB INJ

vs. CHI

65

 Boston Scott PHI

vs. SEA

66

 Chris Thompson JAC

vs. CLE

67

 Brian Hill ATL

vs. LV

68

 Samaje Perine CIN

vs. NYG

69

 Matt Breida MIA

@ NYJ

70

 T.J. Yeldon BUF

vs. LAC

71

 Travis Homer SEA

@ PHI

72

 Darrel Williams KC

@ TB

73

 Lamar Miller CHI

@ GB

74

 AJ Dillon GB

vs. CHI

75

 Ty Johnson NYJ

vs. MIA

76

 Alexander Mattison MIN

vs. CAR

77

 Jeremy McNichols TEN

@ IND

78

 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

vs. BAL

79

 Dion Lewis NYG

@ CIN

80

 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT

vs. BAL

81

 DeeJay Dallas SEA

@ PHI

82

 D’Onta Foreman TEN

@ IND

83

 Rodney Smith CAR

@ MIN

84

 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB

vs. KC

85

 Gabe Nabers LAC

@ BUF

86

 Corey Clement PHI

vs. SEA

87

 Royce Freeman DEN

vs. NO

88

 Deandre Washington MIA

@ NYJ

89

 Ito Smith ATL

vs. LV

90

 Patrick Laird MIA

@ NYJ

91

 Peyton Barber WAS

@ DAL

92

 Ryan Nall CHI

@ GB

93

 Devine Ozigbo JAC

vs. CLE

94

 D’Ernest Johnson CLE

@ JAC

95

 Kyle Juszczyk SF

@ LAR

96

 Darwin Thompson KC

@ TB

97

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

vs. BAL

98

 LeSean McCoy TB

vs. KC

99

 Eno Benjamin ARI

@ NE

100

 Mike Boone MIN

vs. CAR

101

 Dare Ogunbowale JAC

vs. CLE

102

 J.J. Taylor NE

vs. ARI

103

 Austin Walter SF

@ LAR

104

 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA

@ NYJ

105

 Jordan Howard PHI

vs. SEA
