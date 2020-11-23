Fantasy Football Week 12 RB Rankings: JK Dobbins Up, Melvin Gordon Fool’s Gold?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we welcome back Wayne Gallman to our lineups, who prior to his bye, had tied Dalvin Cook (5) for the most rushing TDs in football since Week 7. In other news, we may be witnessing an inevitable changing of the guards in the Baltimore backfield. Plus, is James White back on the fantasy radar? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

J.K. Dobbins (RB26) is fresh off a career-high 17 touches in Week 11. He’s now received at least 12 carries in three of his last four games, as he continues to separate himself from the rest of Baltimore’s backfield. Gus Edwards has not surpassed eight rushing attempts in back-to-back weeks, while Mark Ingram has totaled seven attempts over that same span. Dobbins will take on a stout Pittsburgh Defense in Week 12. Yet, the rookie did gash the Steelers to the tune of 113 rushing yards (career-high) just four weeks ago.

James White (RB27) looks to be heading for an uptick in usage with Rex Burkhead suffering a knee injury this past Sunday. The seven-year pro showed us a glimpse of his PPR-abilities in Week 11, scoring 14.3 points on six receptions for 64 yards. Arizona’s three receiving TDs surrendered to RBs this season are tied for fifth-most in the NFL.

After failing to notch 50 scrimmage yards in four consecutive games, Melvin Gordon (RB31) led the Broncos with 84 rushing yards and two TDs on 15 carries. Thing is, that bump in production was somewhat expected as they allowed the seventh-most ypc to RBs entering Week 11. Gordon will have a far less welcoming matchup in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints. Since Week 9, no RB has topped 33 rushing yards against NOLA, a unit that hasn’t allowed a TD to the position since returning from their Week 6 bye.

# Running Back TEAM Opp. 1 Dalvin Cook MIN vs. CAR 2 Alvin Kamara NO @ DEN 3 Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ @ MIN 4 Nick Chubb CLE @ JAC 5 D’Andre Swift DET INJ vs. HOU 6 Derrick Henry TEN @ IND 7 Josh Jacobs LV @ ATL 8 Kenyan Drake ARI @ NE 9 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. WAS 10 C. Edwards-Helaire KC @ TB 11 Aaron Jones GB vs. CHI 12 Kareem Hunt CLE @ JAC 13 James Robinson JAC vs. CLE 14 Chris Carson SEA INJ @ PHI 15 David Johnson HOU INJ @ DET 16 Salvon Ahmed MIA @ NYJ 17 Miles Sanders PHI vs. SEA 18 James Conner PIT vs. BAL 19 Wayne Gallman NYG @ CIN 20 Damien Harris NE vs. ARI 21 Todd Gurley II ATL vs. LV 22 Antonio Gibson WAS @ DAL 23 Kalen Ballage LAC @ BUF 24 Mike Davis CAR @ MIN 25 David Montgomery CHI INJ @ GB 26 J.K. Dobbins BAL @ PIT 27 James White NE vs. ARI 28 Raheem Mostert SF INJ @ LAR 29 Carlos Hyde SEA @ PHI 30 Nyheim Hines IND vs. TEN 31 Melvin Gordon DEN vs. NO 32 J.D. McKissic WAS @ DAL 33 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. TEN 34 Ronald Jones II TB vs. KC 35 Giovani Bernard CIN vs. NYG 36 Jamaal Williams GB vs. CHI 37 Duke Johnson Jr. HOU @ DET 38 Myles Gaskin MIA INJ @ NYJ 39 Darrell Henderson LAR vs. SF 40 Zack Moss BUF vs. LAC 41 Phillip Lindsay DEN vs. NO 42 Chase Edmonds ARI @ NE 43 Tevin Coleman SF INJ @ LAR 44 Devin Singletary BUF vs. LAC 45 Jerick McKinnon SF @ LAR 46 Kerryon Johnson DET vs. HOU 47 Leonard Fournette TB vs. KC 48 Adrian Peterson DET vs. HOU 49 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI @ GB 50 Lamical Perine NYJ vs. MIA 51 Le’Veon Bell KC @ TB 52 Malcolm Brown LAR vs. SF 53 Latavius Murray NO @ DEN 54 Devontae Booker LV @ ATL 55 Gus Edwards BAL @ PIT 56 Frank Gore NYJ vs. MIA 57 Cam Akers LAR vs. SF 58 Mark Ingram II BAL @ PIT 59 Jordan Wilkins IND vs. TEN 60 Bo Scarbrough SEA @ PHI 61 Alfred Morris NYG @ CIN 62 Tony Pollard DAL vs. WAS 63 Joshua Kelley LAC @ BUF 64 Tyler Ervin GB INJ vs. CHI 65 Boston Scott PHI vs. SEA 66 Chris Thompson JAC vs. CLE 67 Brian Hill ATL vs. LV 68 Samaje Perine CIN vs. NYG 69 Matt Breida MIA @ NYJ 70 T.J. Yeldon BUF vs. LAC 71 Travis Homer SEA @ PHI 72 Darrel Williams KC @ TB 73 Lamar Miller CHI @ GB 74 AJ Dillon GB vs. CHI 75 Ty Johnson NYJ vs. MIA 76 Alexander Mattison MIN vs. CAR 77 Jeremy McNichols TEN @ IND 78 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs. BAL 79 Dion Lewis NYG @ CIN 80 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT vs. BAL 81 DeeJay Dallas SEA @ PHI 82 D’Onta Foreman TEN @ IND 83 Rodney Smith CAR @ MIN 84 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB vs. KC 85 Gabe Nabers LAC @ BUF 86 Corey Clement PHI vs. SEA 87 Royce Freeman DEN vs. NO 88 Deandre Washington MIA @ NYJ 89 Ito Smith ATL vs. LV 90 Patrick Laird MIA @ NYJ 91 Peyton Barber WAS @ DAL 92 Ryan Nall CHI @ GB 93 Devine Ozigbo JAC vs. CLE 94 D’Ernest Johnson CLE @ JAC 95 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ LAR 96 Darwin Thompson KC @ TB 97 Jaylen Samuels PIT vs. BAL 98 LeSean McCoy TB vs. KC 99 Eno Benjamin ARI @ NE 100 Mike Boone MIN vs. CAR 101 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs. CLE 102 J.J. Taylor NE vs. ARI 103 Austin Walter SF @ LAR 104 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA @ NYJ 105 Jordan Howard PHI vs. SEA

