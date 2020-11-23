Fantasy Football Week 12 RB Rankings: JK Dobbins Up, Melvin Gordon Fool’s Gold?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we welcome back Wayne Gallman to our lineups, who prior to his bye, had tied Dalvin Cook (5) for the most rushing TDs in football since Week 7. In other news, we may be witnessing an inevitable changing of the guards in the Baltimore backfield. Plus, is James White back on the fantasy radar? Let’s take a look.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 12 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 12
J.K. Dobbins (RB26) is fresh off a career-high 17 touches in Week 11. He’s now received at least 12 carries in three of his last four games, as he continues to separate himself from the rest of Baltimore’s backfield. Gus Edwards has not surpassed eight rushing attempts in back-to-back weeks, while Mark Ingram has totaled seven attempts over that same span. Dobbins will take on a stout Pittsburgh Defense in Week 12. Yet, the rookie did gash the Steelers to the tune of 113 rushing yards (career-high) just four weeks ago.
James White (RB27) looks to be heading for an uptick in usage with Rex Burkhead suffering a knee injury this past Sunday. The seven-year pro showed us a glimpse of his PPR-abilities in Week 11, scoring 14.3 points on six receptions for 64 yards. Arizona’s three receiving TDs surrendered to RBs this season are tied for fifth-most in the NFL.
After failing to notch 50 scrimmage yards in four consecutive games, Melvin Gordon (RB31) led the Broncos with 84 rushing yards and two TDs on 15 carries. Thing is, that bump in production was somewhat expected as they allowed the seventh-most ypc to RBs entering Week 11. Gordon will have a far less welcoming matchup in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints. Since Week 9, no RB has topped 33 rushing yards against NOLA, a unit that hasn’t allowed a TD to the position since returning from their Week 6 bye.
Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
Rankings
|
#
|Running Back TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
vs. CAR
|
2
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
@ DEN
|
3
|Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ
|
@ MIN
|
4
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
@ JAC
|
5
|D’Andre Swift DET INJ
|
vs. HOU
|
6
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
@ IND
|
7
|Josh Jacobs LV
|
@ ATL
|
8
|Kenyan Drake ARI
|
@ NE
|
9
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
10
|C. Edwards-Helaire KC
|
@ TB
|
11
|Aaron Jones GB
|
vs. CHI
|
12
|Kareem Hunt CLE
|
@ JAC
|
13
|James Robinson JAC
|
vs. CLE
|
14
|Chris Carson SEA INJ
|
@ PHI
|
15
|David Johnson HOU INJ
|
@ DET
|
16
|Salvon Ahmed MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
17
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
18
|James Conner PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
19
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
@ CIN
|
20
|Damien Harris NE
|
vs. ARI
|
21
|Todd Gurley II ATL
|
vs. LV
|
22
|Antonio Gibson WAS
|
@ DAL
|
23
|Kalen Ballage LAC
|
@ BUF
|
24
|Mike Davis CAR
|
@ MIN
|
25
|David Montgomery CHI INJ
|
@ GB
|
26
|J.K. Dobbins BAL
|
@ PIT
|
27
|James White NE
|
vs. ARI
|
28
|Raheem Mostert SF INJ
|
@ LAR
|
29
|Carlos Hyde SEA
|
@ PHI
|
30
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
vs. TEN
|
31
|Melvin Gordon DEN
|
vs. NO
|
32
|J.D. McKissic WAS
|
@ DAL
|
33
|Jonathan Taylor IND
|
vs. TEN
|
34
|Ronald Jones II TB
|
vs. KC
|
35
|Giovani Bernard CIN
|
vs. NYG
|
36
|Jamaal Williams GB
|
vs. CHI
|
37
|Duke Johnson Jr. HOU
|
@ DET
|
38
|Myles Gaskin MIA INJ
|
@ NYJ
|
39
|Darrell Henderson LAR
|
vs. SF
|
40
|Zack Moss BUF
|
vs. LAC
|
41
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
vs. NO
|
42
|Chase Edmonds ARI
|
@ NE
|
43
|Tevin Coleman SF INJ
|
@ LAR
|
44
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
vs. LAC
|
45
|Jerick McKinnon SF
|
@ LAR
|
46
|Kerryon Johnson DET
|
vs. HOU
|
47
|Leonard Fournette TB
|
vs. KC
|
48
|Adrian Peterson DET
|
vs. HOU
|
49
|Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
|
@ GB
|
50
|Lamical Perine NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
51
|Le’Veon Bell KC
|
@ TB
|
52
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
vs. SF
|
53
|Latavius Murray NO
|
@ DEN
|
54
|Devontae Booker LV
|
@ ATL
|
55
|Gus Edwards BAL
|
@ PIT
|
56
|Frank Gore NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
57
|Cam Akers LAR
|
vs. SF
|
58
|Mark Ingram II BAL
|
@ PIT
|
59
|Jordan Wilkins IND
|
vs. TEN
|
60
|Bo Scarbrough SEA
|
@ PHI
|
61
|Alfred Morris NYG
|
@ CIN
|
62
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
63
|Joshua Kelley LAC
|
@ BUF
|
64
|Tyler Ervin GB INJ
|
vs. CHI
|
65
|Boston Scott PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
66
|Chris Thompson JAC
|
vs. CLE
|
67
|Brian Hill ATL
|
vs. LV
|
68
|Samaje Perine CIN
|
vs. NYG
|
69
|Matt Breida MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
70
|T.J. Yeldon BUF
|
vs. LAC
|
71
|Travis Homer SEA
|
@ PHI
|
72
|Darrel Williams KC
|
@ TB
|
73
|Lamar Miller CHI
|
@ GB
|
74
|AJ Dillon GB
|
vs. CHI
|
75
|Ty Johnson NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
76
|Alexander Mattison MIN
|
vs. CAR
|
77
|Jeremy McNichols TEN
|
@ IND
|
78
|Benny Snell Jr. PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
79
|Dion Lewis NYG
|
@ CIN
|
80
|Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
81
|DeeJay Dallas SEA
|
@ PHI
|
82
|D’Onta Foreman TEN
|
@ IND
|
83
|Rodney Smith CAR
|
@ MIN
|
84
|Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB
|
vs. KC
|
85
|Gabe Nabers LAC
|
@ BUF
|
86
|Corey Clement PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
87
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
vs. NO
|
88
|Deandre Washington MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
89
|Ito Smith ATL
|
vs. LV
|
90
|Patrick Laird MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
91
|Peyton Barber WAS
|
@ DAL
|
92
|Ryan Nall CHI
|
@ GB
|
93
|Devine Ozigbo JAC
|
vs. CLE
|
94
|D’Ernest Johnson CLE
|
@ JAC
|
95
|Kyle Juszczyk SF
|
@ LAR
|
96
|Darwin Thompson KC
|
@ TB
|
97
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
98
|LeSean McCoy TB
|
vs. KC
|
99
|Eno Benjamin ARI
|
@ NE
|
100
|Mike Boone MIN
|
vs. CAR
|
101
|Dare Ogunbowale JAC
|
vs. CLE
|
102
|J.J. Taylor NE
|
vs. ARI
|
103
|Austin Walter SF
|
@ LAR
|
104
|Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
105
|Jordan Howard PHI
|
vs. SEA
