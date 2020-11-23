Fantasy Football Week 12 Kicker Rankings: Rodrigo Blankenship & Younghoe Koo Shine

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week our lineups welcome back Tyler Bass, who over his last four games has led the position in scoring with 15.5 ppg. Younghoe Koo and Rodrigo Blankenship picked up the slack at the position in his absence this past week. Do both players offer high-end startability this week as well? Let’s take a look.

Kicker Outlook Week 12

The affection we have for Younghoe Koo (K3) in this column is no secret. We’ve been pounding the table for him ever since he carried an ADP of K18 this offseason. Still, unfathomably owned in just 73% of Yahoo leagues, Koo ripped off his third consecutive 12-plus point outing this past Sunday. He’s now scored 12.0-plus points in all but two games since Week 2. Koo gets a middle of the pack matchup in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Yet, while they’ve yet to allow a double-digit point performance to the position since Week 3, they have surrendered at least 7.0 points in all but one game since their Week 6 bye, including two 9.0 point outings. If anyone can push that number north, it’s Koo.

Rodrigo Blankenship (K9) started the season off on a tear. In fact, through the first five weeks of the year, Blankenship was just one of two kickers to average 12.0-plus ppg. However, he went on to average just 5.3 ppg over his next three contests, freefalling off the radar as a viable option at the position. The good news, Blankenship appears to have regained his early-season form, scoring 11.0-plus points in back-to-back weeks, including a position-high 15.0 points in Week 11, highlighted by a game-winning kick in OT to knock off the Green Bay Packers. The not so good news, Blankenship’s opponents this week, the Tennessee Titans, surrender the seventh-fewest points to kickers this year (6.50 ppg). With that said, they’ve been far more susceptible of late, allowing double-digit points in back-to-back weeks, including 11.0 points to Blankenship himself, just two weeks ago.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kicker TEAM Opp. 1 Jason Sanders MIA @ NYJ 2 Wil Lutz NO @ DEN 3 Younghoe Koo ATL vs. LV 4 Joey Slye CAR @ MIN 5 Tyler Bass BUF vs. LAC 6 Graham Gano NYG COV @ CIN 7 Zane Gonzalez ARI @ NE 8 Cody Parkey CLE @ JAC 9 Rodrigo Blankenship IND vs. TEN 10 Daniel Carlson LV @ ATL 11 Justin Tucker BAL @ PIT 12 Dan Bailey MIN vs. CAR 13 Greg Zuerlein DAL vs. WAS 14 Mason Crosby GB vs. CHI 15 Brandon McManus DEN vs. NO 16 Ryan Succop TB vs. KC 17 Nick Folk NE vs. ARI 18 Dustin Hopkins WAS @ DAL 19 Harrison Butker KC @ TB 20 Jason Myers SEA @ PHI 21 Matt Prater DET vs. HOU 22 Michael Badgley LAC @ BUF 23 Austin MacGinnis LAR vs. SF 24 Cairo Santos CHI @ GB 25 Sam Ficken NYJ vs. MIA 26 Chris Boswell PIT vs. BAL 27 Randy Bullock CIN vs. NYG 28 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU @ DET 29 Jake Elliott PHI vs. SEA 30 Robbie Gould SF @ LAR 31 Stephen Gostkowski TEN @ IND 32 Chase McLauglin JAC vs. CLE 33 Matt Gay LAR vs. SF 34 Sergio Castillo NYJ vs. MIA

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.