Fantasy Football Week 12 Kicker Rankings: Rodrigo Blankenship & Younghoe Koo Shine

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week our lineups welcome back Tyler Bass, who over his last four games has led the position in scoring with 15.5 ppg. Younghoe Koo and Rodrigo Blankenship picked up the slack at the position in his absence this past week. Do both players offer high-end startability this week as well? Let’s take a look.
Kicker Outlook Week 12
The affection we have for Younghoe Koo (K3) in this column is no secret. We’ve been pounding the table for him ever since he carried an ADP of K18 this offseason. Still, unfathomably owned in just 73% of Yahoo leagues, Koo ripped off his third consecutive 12-plus point outing this past Sunday. He’s now scored 12.0-plus points in all but two games since Week 2. Koo gets a middle of the pack matchup in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Yet, while they’ve yet to allow a double-digit point performance to the position since Week 3, they have surrendered at least 7.0 points in all but one game since their Week 6 bye, including two 9.0 point outings. If anyone can push that number north, it’s Koo.
Rodrigo Blankenship (K9) started the season off on a tear. In fact, through the first five weeks of the year, Blankenship was just one of two kickers to average 12.0-plus ppg. However, he went on to average just 5.3 ppg over his next three contests, freefalling off the radar as a viable option at the position. The good news, Blankenship appears to have regained his early-season form, scoring 11.0-plus points in back-to-back weeks, including a position-high 15.0 points in Week 11, highlighted by a game-winning kick in OT to knock off the Green Bay Packers. The not so good news, Blankenship’s opponents this week, the Tennessee Titans, surrender the seventh-fewest points to kickers this year (6.50 ppg). With that said, they’ve been far more susceptible of late, allowing double-digit points in back-to-back weeks, including 11.0 points to Blankenship himself, just two weeks ago.
Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker
Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|
#
|Kicker TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Jason Sanders MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
2
|Wil Lutz NO
|
@ DEN
|
3
|Younghoe Koo ATL
|
vs. LV
|
4
|Joey Slye CAR
|
@ MIN
|
5
|Tyler Bass BUF
|
vs. LAC
|
6
|Graham Gano NYG COV
|
@ CIN
|
7
|Zane Gonzalez ARI
|
@ NE
|
8
|Cody Parkey CLE
|
@ JAC
|
9
|Rodrigo Blankenship IND
|
vs. TEN
|
10
|Daniel Carlson LV
|
@ ATL
|
11
|Justin Tucker BAL
|
@ PIT
|
12
|Dan Bailey MIN
|
vs. CAR
|
13
|Greg Zuerlein DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
14
|Mason Crosby GB
|
vs. CHI
|
15
|Brandon McManus DEN
|
vs. NO
|
16
|Ryan Succop TB
|
vs. KC
|
17
|Nick Folk NE
|
vs. ARI
|
18
|Dustin Hopkins WAS
|
@ DAL
|
19
|Harrison Butker KC
|
@ TB
|
20
|Jason Myers SEA
|
@ PHI
|
21
|Matt Prater DET
|
vs. HOU
|
22
|Michael Badgley LAC
|
@ BUF
|
23
|Austin MacGinnis LAR
|
vs. SF
|
24
|Cairo Santos CHI
|
@ GB
|
25
|Sam Ficken NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
26
|Chris Boswell PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
27
|Randy Bullock CIN
|
vs. NYG
|
28
|Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU
|
@ DET
|
29
|Jake Elliott PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
30
|Robbie Gould SF
|
@ LAR
|
31
|Stephen Gostkowski TEN
|
@ IND
|
32
|Chase McLauglin JAC
|
vs. CLE
|
33
|Matt Gay LAR
|
vs. SF
|
34
|Sergio Castillo NYJ
|
vs. MIA
