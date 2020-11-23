Fantasy Football Week 12 QB Rankings: Taysom Hill Climbs; Joe Burrow Injury Fallout

Fantasy Football Week 12 QB Rankings: Taysom Hill Climbs; Joe Burrow Injury Fallout

Fantasy Football QB Rankings Week 12

Getty Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners get back a top-three scorer at the position, as Josh Allen returns from a bye. Speaking of top-three scorers, that’s what Taysom Hill was in his debut as the New Orleans Saints’ starting QB this past Sunday. Can he keep the magic going this week? Let’s discuss.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 12

Taysom Hill (QB7) put forth an impressive effort against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11, one that looks even more brilliant from a fantasy perspective. Hill completed 78.3% of his passes this past Sunday, collecting 233 passing yards on 18-of-23 passing.

Yet, it’s what Hill can do with his feet that makes him such a lucrative fantasy play moving forward. Adding 51 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, Hill has now outrushed Alvin Kamara in three consecutive games. In fact, Hill has led the Saints in rushing over the last four games with 185 yards.

Hill will get a Broncos defense in Week 12, one who shut down Tua Tagovailoa this past week yet, for the most part, has been fairly susceptible to fantasy QBs. Half of Denver’s last four opponents at the position have each logged three TD outings against them.

Speaking of Tua Tagovailoa (QB15), Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made it known that the first-round pick was benched, not injured against Denver in Week 11. With that said, he also committed to the Bama product as his QB moving forward. While rolling with Tagovailoa in Week 12 may be too steep of a gamble for some owners to take, it could have a grand payout. No opposing QB has scored below 24.56 points against the Jets over the last three weeks.

Joe Burrow‘s torn ACL not only strips Cincinnati of their promising young signal-caller for the remainder of the season, but it also eliminates a viable fantasy option at the position. The rookie’s 18.6 ppg this season outpace the likes of Drew Brees, Cam Newton and Matthew Stafford, just to name a few. Ryan Finley will take over for Burrow at QB for the Bengals for the time being. However, he carries essentially no fantasy value at this time.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

#

 Quarterback TEAM

Opp.

1

 Justin Herbert LAC

@ BUF

2

 Josh Allen BUF

vs. LAC

3

 Deshaun Watson HOU

@ DET

4

 Kyler Murray ARI

@ NE

5

 Patrick Mahomes II KC

@ TB

6

 Russell Wilson SEA

@ PHI

7

 Taysom Hill NO

@ DEN

8

 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

vs. BAL

9

 Aaron Rodgers GB

vs. CHI

10

 Lamar Jackson BAL

@ PIT

11

 Cam Newton NE

vs. ARI

12

 Carson Wentz PHI

vs. SEA

13

 Tom Brady TB

vs. KC

14

 Gardner Minshew JAC INJ

vs. CLE

15

 Tua Tagovailoa MIA

@ NYJ

16

 Derek Carr LV

@ ATL

17

 Matt Ryan ATL

vs. LV

18

 Baker Mayfield CLE

@ JAC

19

 Ryan Tannehill TEN

@ IND

20

 Kirk Cousins MIN

vs. CAR

21

 Daniel Jones NYG

@ CIN

22

 Philip Rivers IND

vs. TEN

23

 Teddy Bridgewater CAR INJ

@ MIN

24

 Alex Smith WAS

@ DAL

25

 Matthew Stafford DET

vs. HOU

26

 Jared Goff LAR

vs. SF

27

 Andy Dalton DAL

vs. WAS

28

 Sam Darnold NYJ INJ

vs. MIA

29

 Drew Lock DEN

vs. NO

30

 Ryan Finley CIN

vs. NYG

31

 Nick Mullens SF

@ LAR

32

 Nick Foles CHI

@ GB

33

 P.J. Walker CAR

@ MIN

34

 Jake Luton JAC

vs. CLE

35

 Joe Flacco NYJ

vs. MIA

36

 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

@ NYJ

37

 Mitchell Trubisky CHI INJ

@ GB

38

 Jalen Hurts PHI

vs. SEA

39

 Jameis Winston NO

@ DEN

40

 C.J. Beathard SF

@ LAR

41

 Jarrett Stidham NE

vs. ARI

42

 Jacoby Brissett IND

vs. TEN

43

 Case Keenum CLE

@ JAC

44

 Garrett Gilbert DAL

vs. WAS

45

 Dwayne Haskins WAS

@ DAL

46

 Brett Rypien DEN

vs. NO

47

 Mike Glennon JAC

vs. CLE

48

 Tyrod Taylor LAC

@ BUF

49

 Robert Griffin III BAL

@ PIT
