Fantasy Football Week 12 QB Rankings: Taysom Hill Climbs; Joe Burrow Injury Fallout

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners get back a top-three scorer at the position, as Josh Allen returns from a bye. Speaking of top-three scorers, that’s what Taysom Hill was in his debut as the New Orleans Saints’ starting QB this past Sunday. Can he keep the magic going this week? Let’s discuss.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Quarterback Outlook Week 12
Taysom Hill (QB7) put forth an impressive effort against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11, one that looks even more brilliant from a fantasy perspective. Hill completed 78.3% of his passes this past Sunday, collecting 233 passing yards on 18-of-23 passing.
Yet, it’s what Hill can do with his feet that makes him such a lucrative fantasy play moving forward. Adding 51 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, Hill has now outrushed Alvin Kamara in three consecutive games. In fact, Hill has led the Saints in rushing over the last four games with 185 yards.
Hill will get a Broncos defense in Week 12, one who shut down Tua Tagovailoa this past week yet, for the most part, has been fairly susceptible to fantasy QBs. Half of Denver’s last four opponents at the position have each logged three TD outings against them.
Speaking of Tua Tagovailoa (QB15), Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made it known that the first-round pick was benched, not injured against Denver in Week 11. With that said, he also committed to the Bama product as his QB moving forward. While rolling with Tagovailoa in Week 12 may be too steep of a gamble for some owners to take, it could have a grand payout. No opposing QB has scored below 24.56 points against the Jets over the last three weeks.
Joe Burrow‘s torn ACL not only strips Cincinnati of their promising young signal-caller for the remainder of the season, but it also eliminates a viable fantasy option at the position. The rookie’s 18.6 ppg this season outpace the likes of Drew Brees, Cam Newton and Matthew Stafford, just to name a few. Ryan Finley will take over for Burrow at QB for the Bengals for the time being. However, he carries essentially no fantasy value at this time.
Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
Rankings
Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|
#
|Quarterback TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Justin Herbert LAC
|
@ BUF
|
2
|Josh Allen BUF
|
vs. LAC
|
3
|Deshaun Watson HOU
|
@ DET
|
4
|Kyler Murray ARI
|
@ NE
|
5
|Patrick Mahomes II KC
|
@ TB
|
6
|Russell Wilson SEA
|
@ PHI
|
7
|Taysom Hill NO
|
@ DEN
|
8
|Ben Roethlisberger PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
9
|Aaron Rodgers GB
|
vs. CHI
|
10
|Lamar Jackson BAL
|
@ PIT
|
11
|Cam Newton NE
|
vs. ARI
|
12
|Carson Wentz PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
13
|Tom Brady TB
|
vs. KC
|
14
|Gardner Minshew JAC INJ
|
vs. CLE
|
15
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
16
|Derek Carr LV
|
@ ATL
|
17
|Matt Ryan ATL
|
vs. LV
|
18
|Baker Mayfield CLE
|
@ JAC
|
19
|Ryan Tannehill TEN
|
@ IND
|
20
|Kirk Cousins MIN
|
vs. CAR
|
21
|Daniel Jones NYG
|
@ CIN
|
22
|Philip Rivers IND
|
vs. TEN
|
23
|Teddy Bridgewater CAR INJ
|
@ MIN
|
24
|Alex Smith WAS
|
@ DAL
|
25
|Matthew Stafford DET
|
vs. HOU
|
26
|Jared Goff LAR
|
vs. SF
|
27
|Andy Dalton DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
28
|Sam Darnold NYJ INJ
|
vs. MIA
|
29
|Drew Lock DEN
|
vs. NO
|
30
|Ryan Finley CIN
|
vs. NYG
|
31
|Nick Mullens SF
|
@ LAR
|
32
|Nick Foles CHI
|
@ GB
|
33
|P.J. Walker CAR
|
@ MIN
|
34
|Jake Luton JAC
|
vs. CLE
|
35
|Joe Flacco NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
36
|Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
37
|Mitchell Trubisky CHI INJ
|
@ GB
|
38
|Jalen Hurts PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
39
|Jameis Winston NO
|
@ DEN
|
40
|C.J. Beathard SF
|
@ LAR
|
41
|Jarrett Stidham NE
|
vs. ARI
|
42
|Jacoby Brissett IND
|
vs. TEN
|
43
|Case Keenum CLE
|
@ JAC
|
44
|Garrett Gilbert DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
45
|Dwayne Haskins WAS
|
@ DAL
|
46
|Brett Rypien DEN
|
vs. NO
|
47
|Mike Glennon JAC
|
vs. CLE
|
48
|Tyrod Taylor LAC
|
@ BUF
|
49
|Robert Griffin III BAL
|
@ PIT
