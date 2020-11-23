Fantasy Football Week 12 QB Rankings: Taysom Hill Climbs; Joe Burrow Injury Fallout

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners get back a top-three scorer at the position, as Josh Allen returns from a bye. Speaking of top-three scorers, that’s what Taysom Hill was in his debut as the New Orleans Saints’ starting QB this past Sunday. Can he keep the magic going this week? Let’s discuss.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 12 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Quarterback Outlook Week 12

Taysom Hill (QB7) put forth an impressive effort against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11, one that looks even more brilliant from a fantasy perspective. Hill completed 78.3% of his passes this past Sunday, collecting 233 passing yards on 18-of-23 passing.

Yet, it’s what Hill can do with his feet that makes him such a lucrative fantasy play moving forward. Adding 51 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, Hill has now outrushed Alvin Kamara in three consecutive games. In fact, Hill has led the Saints in rushing over the last four games with 185 yards.

Hill will get a Broncos defense in Week 12, one who shut down Tua Tagovailoa this past week yet, for the most part, has been fairly susceptible to fantasy QBs. Half of Denver’s last four opponents at the position have each logged three TD outings against them.

Speaking of Tua Tagovailoa (QB15), Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made it known that the first-round pick was benched, not injured against Denver in Week 11. With that said, he also committed to the Bama product as his QB moving forward. While rolling with Tagovailoa in Week 12 may be too steep of a gamble for some owners to take, it could have a grand payout. No opposing QB has scored below 24.56 points against the Jets over the last three weeks.

Joe Burrow‘s torn ACL not only strips Cincinnati of their promising young signal-caller for the remainder of the season, but it also eliminates a viable fantasy option at the position. The rookie’s 18.6 ppg this season outpace the likes of Drew Brees, Cam Newton and Matthew Stafford, just to name a few. Ryan Finley will take over for Burrow at QB for the Bengals for the time being. However, he carries essentially no fantasy value at this time.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Rankings

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Quarterback TEAM Opp. 1 Justin Herbert LAC @ BUF 2 Josh Allen BUF vs. LAC 3 Deshaun Watson HOU @ DET 4 Kyler Murray ARI @ NE 5 Patrick Mahomes II KC @ TB 6 Russell Wilson SEA @ PHI 7 Taysom Hill NO @ DEN 8 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs. BAL 9 Aaron Rodgers GB vs. CHI 10 Lamar Jackson BAL @ PIT 11 Cam Newton NE vs. ARI 12 Carson Wentz PHI vs. SEA 13 Tom Brady TB vs. KC 14 Gardner Minshew JAC INJ vs. CLE 15 Tua Tagovailoa MIA @ NYJ 16 Derek Carr LV @ ATL 17 Matt Ryan ATL vs. LV 18 Baker Mayfield CLE @ JAC 19 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ IND 20 Kirk Cousins MIN vs. CAR 21 Daniel Jones NYG @ CIN 22 Philip Rivers IND vs. TEN 23 Teddy Bridgewater CAR INJ @ MIN 24 Alex Smith WAS @ DAL 25 Matthew Stafford DET vs. HOU 26 Jared Goff LAR vs. SF 27 Andy Dalton DAL vs. WAS 28 Sam Darnold NYJ INJ vs. MIA 29 Drew Lock DEN vs. NO 30 Ryan Finley CIN vs. NYG 31 Nick Mullens SF @ LAR 32 Nick Foles CHI @ GB 33 P.J. Walker CAR @ MIN 34 Jake Luton JAC vs. CLE 35 Joe Flacco NYJ vs. MIA 36 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA @ NYJ 37 Mitchell Trubisky CHI INJ @ GB 38 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. SEA 39 Jameis Winston NO @ DEN 40 C.J. Beathard SF @ LAR 41 Jarrett Stidham NE vs. ARI 42 Jacoby Brissett IND vs. TEN 43 Case Keenum CLE @ JAC 44 Garrett Gilbert DAL vs. WAS 45 Dwayne Haskins WAS @ DAL 46 Brett Rypien DEN vs. NO 47 Mike Glennon JAC vs. CLE 48 Tyrod Taylor LAC @ BUF 49 Robert Griffin III BAL @ PIT

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

READ NEXT