Fantasy Football Week 12 WR Rankings: Nelson Agholor, Diontae Johnson Rise

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Week 12

Getty JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 and Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrate after Johnson's touchdown during the first half of the game against the New York Jets.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week, Stefon Diggs, Allen Robinson and a slew of viable pass-catching options return from a bye. Diontae Johnson looks to be emerging as Big Ben’s go-to target in Pittsburgh. Plus, is either Nelson Agholor or Damiere Byrd trustworthy moving forward? Let’s take a look.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 12 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 12

Don’t get me wrong, Chase Claypool is an animal. 10 TDs in 10 career games is no small task. However, right now, the player who many thought Claypool would quickly make fantasy irrelevant, is now the Steelers wideout to own. Diontae Johnson (WR17) has seen 10-plus targets in four of his last five games, including a season-high 16 in Week 11. Furthermore, he’s topped 110 receiving yards in back-to-back games. Baltimore presents a tough matchup on paper, but they did allow 113 yards to Corey Davis this past week. Plus, of the past two WRs to see double-digit targets against the Ravens, each has recorded at least six receptions and 75 receiving yards, combing for an average output of eight receptions for 96.5 yards and one total TD.

Nelson Agholor (WR49) saw nine targets in Week 11, the same amount he had in the previous three weeks combined. The Raiders pass offense isn’t reliant on their receivers enough to make Agholor a weekly play. With that said, he’s clearly carved out a sizeable enough role to warrant being placed squarely on the flex radar depending on matchups, and this week’s matchup may just be one of them. With six TDs under his belt this year, Agholor takes on a Falcons defense that has allowed the most passing TDs and second-most receiving yards to WRs this season.

Damiere Byrd (WR59) exploded for 132 receiving yards (career-high) and 26.3 points in Week 11. His TD against the Texans was just the second receiving TD by a New England WR all season long. While the Patriots’ passing game remains inconsistent, his somewhat constant target share makes him worthy of being rostered in more than 2% of Yahoo leagues, as he is at this moment. Seeing 16 targets come his way in two of the last three games, Byrd gets a Cardinals defense in Week 12 who, since their Week 8 bye, has allowed six receiving TDs to the position. 

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver 

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

#

 Wide Receivers TEAM

Opp.

1

 Tyreek Hill KC

@ TB

2

 DeAndre Hopkins ARI

@ NE

3

 Davante Adams GB

vs. CHI

4

 Calvin Ridley ATL

vs. LV

5

 Michael Thomas NO

@ DEN

6

 DK Metcalf SEA

@ PHI

7

 Keenan Allen LAC

@ BUF

8

 Adam Thielen MIN

vs. CAR

9

 Julio Jones ATL  INJ

vs. LV

10

 Tyler Lockett SEA

@ PHI

11

 Stefon Diggs BUF

vs. LAC

12

 Terry McLaurin WAS

@ DAL

13

 Kenny Golladay DET INJ

vs. HOU

14

 Chris Godwin TB

vs. KC

15

 Will Fuller V HOU

@ DET

16

 A.J. Brown TEN

@ IND

17

 Diontae Johnson PIT

vs. BAL

18

 Amari Cooper DAL

vs. WAS

19

 Brandin Cooks HOU

@ DET

20

 Allen Robinson II CHI

@ GB

21

 Mike Evans TB

vs. KC

22

 Sterling Shepard NYG

@ CIN

23

 D.J. Moore CAR

@ MIN

24

 Robert Woods LAR

vs. SF

25

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

vs. BAL

26

 Brandon Aiyuk SF

@ LAR

27

 Tim Patrick DEN

vs. NO

28

 Antonio Brown TB

vs. KC

29

 Curtis Samuel CAR

@ MIN

30

 Cooper Kupp LAR

vs. SF

31

 Darius Slayton NYG 

@ CIN

32

 Cole Beasley BUF

vs. LAC

33

 Chase Claypool PIT

vs. BAL

34

 Christian Kirk ARI

@ NE

35

 Tyler Boyd CIN

vs. NYG

36

 Jalen Reagor PHI

vs. SEA

37

 Deebo Samuel SF INJ

@ LAR

38

 Michael Pittman Jr. IND

vs. TEN

39

 Justin Jefferson MIN

vs. CAR

40

 Robby Anderson CAR

@ MIN

41

 Corey Davis TEN

@ IND

42

 DeVante Parker MIA

@ NYJ

43

 Jakobi Meyers NE

vs. ARI

44

 Jerry Jeudy DEN

vs. NO

45

 Marvin Jones Jr. DET

vs. HOU

46

 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC

vs. CLE

47

 Mike Williams LAC

@ BUF

48

 Emmanuel Sanders NO

@ DEN

49

 Nelson Agholor LV

@ ATL

50

 Keelan Cole JAC

vs. CLE

51

 Russell Gage ATL

vs. LV

52

 CeeDee Lamb DAL

vs. WAS

53

 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

vs. CHI

54

 Jarvis Landry CLE

@ JAC

55

 Travis Fulgham PHI

vs. SEA

56

 Breshad Perriman NYJ

vs. MIA

57

 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC INJ

vs. CLE

58

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

vs. MIA

59

 Damiere Byrd NE

vs. ARI

60

 Josh Reynolds LAR

vs. SF

61

 Anthony Miller CHI

@ GB

62

 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

@ GB

63

 Dez Bryant BAL

@ PIT

64

 Marquise Brown BAL

@ PIT

65

 T.Y. Hilton IND

vs. TEN

66

 Darnell Mooney CHI

@ GB

67

 A.J. Green CIN

vs. NYG

68

 Hunter Renfrow LV

@ ATL

69

 Michael Gallup DAL

vs. WAS

70

 Rashard Higgins CLE

@ JAC

71

 John Brown BUF

vs. LAC

72

 Greg Ward PHI

vs. SEA

73

 Sammy Watkins KC INJ

@ TB

74

 DaeSean Hamilton DEN

vs. NO

75

 David Moore SEA

@ PHI

76

 Marvin Hall DET

vs. HOU

77

 Tee Higgins CIN

vs. NYG

78

 Allen Lazard GB

vs. CHI

79

 Danny Amendola DET INJ

vs. HOU

80

 Henry Ruggs III LV

@ ATL

81

 Jakeem Grant MIA

@ NYJ

82

 Kendrick Bourne SF

@ LAR

83

 Zach Pascal IND

vs. TEN

84

 Denzel Mims NYJ

vs. MIA

85

 Isaiah Wright WAS

@ DAL

86

 Richie James SF

@ LAR

87

 Steven Sims Jr. WAS

@ DAL

88

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

@ NE

89

 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL

vs. LV

90

 Mecole Hardman KC

@ TB

91

 Cam Sims WAS

@ DAL

92

 Demarcus Robinson KC

@ TB

93

 KhaDarel Hodge CLE

@ JAC

94

 N’Keal Harry NE

vs. ARI

95

 Golden Tate NYG

@ CIN

96

 Deonte Harris NO

@ DEN

97

 Tre’Quan Smith NO

@ DEN

98

 Braxton Berrios NYJ

vs. MIA

99

 Chris Conley JAC

vs. CLE

100

 Marcus Johnson IND

vs. TEN

101

 Austin Mack NYG

@ CIN

102

 Cedrick Wilson DAL

vs. WAS

103

 Scotty Miller TB

vs. KC

104

 Adam Humphries TEN

@ IND

105

 Marquez Callaway NO

@ DEN

106

 Trent Taylor SF

@ LAR

107

 Kenny Stills HOU

@ DET

108

 Byron Pringle KC

@ TB

109

 Tyler Johnson TB

vs. KC

110

 Van Jefferson LAR

vs. SF

111

 KJ Hamler DEN

vs. NO

112

 Willie Snead IV BAL

@ PIT

113

 Andy Isabella ARI

@ NE

114

 Jeff Smith NYJ

vs. MIA

115

 James Washington PIT

vs. BAL

116

 Mike Thomas CIN

vs. NYG

117

 Bryan Edwards LV

@ ATL

118

 Miles Boykin BAL

@ PIT

119

 Isaiah McKenzie BUF

vs. LAC

120

 Isaiah Ford NE

vs. ARI

121

 Jalen Guyton LAC

@ BUF

123

 Christian Blake ATL

vs. LV

124

 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT

vs. BAL

125

 Kalif Raymond TEN

@ IND

126

 Devin Duvernay BAL

@ PIT

127

 DeMichael Harris IND

vs. TEN

128

 Olabisi Johnson MIN

vs. CAR

129

 Alshon Jeffery PHI

vs. SEA

130

 Gabriel Davis BUF

vs. LAC

131

 Collin Johnson JAC

vs. CLE
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

