Fantasy Football Week 12 WR Rankings: Nelson Agholor, Diontae Johnson Rise

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week, Stefon Diggs, Allen Robinson and a slew of viable pass-catching options return from a bye. Diontae Johnson looks to be emerging as Big Ben’s go-to target in Pittsburgh. Plus, is either Nelson Agholor or Damiere Byrd trustworthy moving forward? Let’s take a look.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 12 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 12
Don’t get me wrong, Chase Claypool is an animal. 10 TDs in 10 career games is no small task. However, right now, the player who many thought Claypool would quickly make fantasy irrelevant, is now the Steelers wideout to own. Diontae Johnson (WR17) has seen 10-plus targets in four of his last five games, including a season-high 16 in Week 11. Furthermore, he’s topped 110 receiving yards in back-to-back games. Baltimore presents a tough matchup on paper, but they did allow 113 yards to Corey Davis this past week. Plus, of the past two WRs to see double-digit targets against the Ravens, each has recorded at least six receptions and 75 receiving yards, combing for an average output of eight receptions for 96.5 yards and one total TD.
Nelson Agholor (WR49) saw nine targets in Week 11, the same amount he had in the previous three weeks combined. The Raiders pass offense isn’t reliant on their receivers enough to make Agholor a weekly play. With that said, he’s clearly carved out a sizeable enough role to warrant being placed squarely on the flex radar depending on matchups, and this week’s matchup may just be one of them. With six TDs under his belt this year, Agholor takes on a Falcons defense that has allowed the most passing TDs and second-most receiving yards to WRs this season.
Damiere Byrd (WR59) exploded for 132 receiving yards (career-high) and 26.3 points in Week 11. His TD against the Texans was just the second receiving TD by a New England WR all season long. While the Patriots’ passing game remains inconsistent, his somewhat constant target share makes him worthy of being rostered in more than 2% of Yahoo leagues, as he is at this moment. Seeing 16 targets come his way in two of the last three games, Byrd gets a Cardinals defense in Week 12 who, since their Week 8 bye, has allowed six receiving TDs to the position.
Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver
Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|
#
|Wide Receivers TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Tyreek Hill KC
|
@ TB
|
2
|DeAndre Hopkins ARI
|
@ NE
|
3
|Davante Adams GB
|
vs. CHI
|
4
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
vs. LV
|
5
|Michael Thomas NO
|
@ DEN
|
6
|DK Metcalf SEA
|
@ PHI
|
7
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
@ BUF
|
8
|Adam Thielen MIN
|
vs. CAR
|
9
|Julio Jones ATL INJ
|
vs. LV
|
10
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
@ PHI
|
11
|Stefon Diggs BUF
|
vs. LAC
|
12
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
@ DAL
|
13
|Kenny Golladay DET INJ
|
vs. HOU
|
14
|Chris Godwin TB
|
vs. KC
|
15
|Will Fuller V HOU
|
@ DET
|
16
|A.J. Brown TEN
|
@ IND
|
17
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
18
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
19
|Brandin Cooks HOU
|
@ DET
|
20
|Allen Robinson II CHI
|
@ GB
|
21
|Mike Evans TB
|
vs. KC
|
22
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|
@ CIN
|
23
|D.J. Moore CAR
|
@ MIN
|
24
|Robert Woods LAR
|
vs. SF
|
25
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
26
|Brandon Aiyuk SF
|
@ LAR
|
27
|Tim Patrick DEN
|
vs. NO
|
28
|Antonio Brown TB
|
vs. KC
|
29
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
@ MIN
|
30
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
vs. SF
|
31
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
@ CIN
|
32
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
vs. LAC
|
33
|Chase Claypool PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
34
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
@ NE
|
35
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
vs. NYG
|
36
|Jalen Reagor PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
37
|Deebo Samuel SF INJ
|
@ LAR
|
38
|Michael Pittman Jr. IND
|
vs. TEN
|
39
|Justin Jefferson MIN
|
vs. CAR
|
40
|Robby Anderson CAR
|
@ MIN
|
41
|Corey Davis TEN
|
@ IND
|
42
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
43
|Jakobi Meyers NE
|
vs. ARI
|
44
|Jerry Jeudy DEN
|
vs. NO
|
45
|Marvin Jones Jr. DET
|
vs. HOU
|
46
|D.J. Chark Jr. JAC
|
vs. CLE
|
47
|Mike Williams LAC
|
@ BUF
|
48
|Emmanuel Sanders NO
|
@ DEN
|
49
|Nelson Agholor LV
|
@ ATL
|
50
|Keelan Cole JAC
|
vs. CLE
|
51
|Russell Gage ATL
|
vs. LV
|
52
|CeeDee Lamb DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
53
|M. Valdes-Scantling GB
|
vs. CHI
|
54
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
@ JAC
|
55
|Travis Fulgham PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
56
|Breshad Perriman NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
57
|Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC INJ
|
vs. CLE
|
58
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
59
|Damiere Byrd NE
|
vs. ARI
|
60
|Josh Reynolds LAR
|
vs. SF
|
61
|Anthony Miller CHI
|
@ GB
|
62
|Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
|
@ GB
|
63
|Dez Bryant BAL
|
@ PIT
|
64
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
@ PIT
|
65
|T.Y. Hilton IND
|
vs. TEN
|
66
|Darnell Mooney CHI
|
@ GB
|
67
|A.J. Green CIN
|
vs. NYG
|
68
|Hunter Renfrow LV
|
@ ATL
|
69
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
70
|Rashard Higgins CLE
|
@ JAC
|
71
|John Brown BUF
|
vs. LAC
|
72
|Greg Ward PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
73
|Sammy Watkins KC INJ
|
@ TB
|
74
|DaeSean Hamilton DEN
|
vs. NO
|
75
|David Moore SEA
|
@ PHI
|
76
|Marvin Hall DET
|
vs. HOU
|
77
|Tee Higgins CIN
|
vs. NYG
|
78
|Allen Lazard GB
|
vs. CHI
|
79
|Danny Amendola DET INJ
|
vs. HOU
|
80
|Henry Ruggs III LV
|
@ ATL
|
81
|Jakeem Grant MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
82
|Kendrick Bourne SF
|
@ LAR
|
83
|Zach Pascal IND
|
vs. TEN
|
84
|Denzel Mims NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
85
|Isaiah Wright WAS
|
@ DAL
|
86
|Richie James SF
|
@ LAR
|
87
|Steven Sims Jr. WAS
|
@ DAL
|
88
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
@ NE
|
89
|Olamide Zaccheaus ATL
|
vs. LV
|
90
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
@ TB
|
91
|Cam Sims WAS
|
@ DAL
|
92
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
@ TB
|
93
|KhaDarel Hodge CLE
|
@ JAC
|
94
|N’Keal Harry NE
|
vs. ARI
|
95
|Golden Tate NYG
|
@ CIN
|
96
|Deonte Harris NO
|
@ DEN
|
97
|Tre’Quan Smith NO
|
@ DEN
|
98
|Braxton Berrios NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
99
|Chris Conley JAC
|
vs. CLE
|
100
|Marcus Johnson IND
|
vs. TEN
|
101
|Austin Mack NYG
|
@ CIN
|
102
|Cedrick Wilson DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
103
|Scotty Miller TB
|
vs. KC
|
104
|Adam Humphries TEN
|
@ IND
|
105
|Marquez Callaway NO
|
@ DEN
|
106
|Trent Taylor SF
|
@ LAR
|
107
|Kenny Stills HOU
|
@ DET
|
108
|Byron Pringle KC
|
@ TB
|
109
|Tyler Johnson TB
|
vs. KC
|
110
|Van Jefferson LAR
|
vs. SF
|
111
|KJ Hamler DEN
|
vs. NO
|
112
|Willie Snead IV BAL
|
@ PIT
|
113
|Andy Isabella ARI
|
@ NE
|
114
|Jeff Smith NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
115
|James Washington PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
116
|Mike Thomas CIN
|
vs. NYG
|
117
|Bryan Edwards LV
|
@ ATL
|
118
|Miles Boykin BAL
|
@ PIT
|
119
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF
|
vs. LAC
|
120
|Isaiah Ford NE
|
vs. ARI
|
121
|Jalen Guyton LAC
|
@ BUF
|
123
|Christian Blake ATL
|
vs. LV
|
124
|Ray-Ray McCloud PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
125
|Kalif Raymond TEN
|
@ IND
|
126
|Devin Duvernay BAL
|
@ PIT
|
127
|DeMichael Harris IND
|
vs. TEN
|
128
|Olabisi Johnson MIN
|
vs. CAR
|
129
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
130
|Gabriel Davis BUF
|
vs. LAC
|
131
|Collin Johnson JAC
|
vs. CLE
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
READ NEXT
- Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: QB
- Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: RB
- Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: TE
- Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: DEF
- Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: K