Fantasy Football Week 12 WR Rankings: Nelson Agholor, Diontae Johnson Rise

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week, Stefon Diggs, Allen Robinson and a slew of viable pass-catching options return from a bye. Diontae Johnson looks to be emerging as Big Ben’s go-to target in Pittsburgh. Plus, is either Nelson Agholor or Damiere Byrd trustworthy moving forward? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 12

Don’t get me wrong, Chase Claypool is an animal. 10 TDs in 10 career games is no small task. However, right now, the player who many thought Claypool would quickly make fantasy irrelevant, is now the Steelers wideout to own. Diontae Johnson (WR17) has seen 10-plus targets in four of his last five games, including a season-high 16 in Week 11. Furthermore, he’s topped 110 receiving yards in back-to-back games. Baltimore presents a tough matchup on paper, but they did allow 113 yards to Corey Davis this past week. Plus, of the past two WRs to see double-digit targets against the Ravens, each has recorded at least six receptions and 75 receiving yards, combing for an average output of eight receptions for 96.5 yards and one total TD.

Nelson Agholor (WR49) saw nine targets in Week 11, the same amount he had in the previous three weeks combined. The Raiders pass offense isn’t reliant on their receivers enough to make Agholor a weekly play. With that said, he’s clearly carved out a sizeable enough role to warrant being placed squarely on the flex radar depending on matchups, and this week’s matchup may just be one of them. With six TDs under his belt this year, Agholor takes on a Falcons defense that has allowed the most passing TDs and second-most receiving yards to WRs this season.

Damiere Byrd (WR59) exploded for 132 receiving yards (career-high) and 26.3 points in Week 11. His TD against the Texans was just the second receiving TD by a New England WR all season long. While the Patriots’ passing game remains inconsistent, his somewhat constant target share makes him worthy of being rostered in more than 2% of Yahoo leagues, as he is at this moment. Seeing 16 targets come his way in two of the last three games, Byrd gets a Cardinals defense in Week 12 who, since their Week 8 bye, has allowed six receiving TDs to the position.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver

Rankings

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 Tyreek Hill KC @ TB 2 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ NE 3 Davante Adams GB vs. CHI 4 Calvin Ridley ATL vs. LV 5 Michael Thomas NO @ DEN 6 DK Metcalf SEA @ PHI 7 Keenan Allen LAC @ BUF 8 Adam Thielen MIN vs. CAR 9 Julio Jones ATL INJ vs. LV 10 Tyler Lockett SEA @ PHI 11 Stefon Diggs BUF vs. LAC 12 Terry McLaurin WAS @ DAL 13 Kenny Golladay DET INJ vs. HOU 14 Chris Godwin TB vs. KC 15 Will Fuller V HOU @ DET 16 A.J. Brown TEN @ IND 17 Diontae Johnson PIT vs. BAL 18 Amari Cooper DAL vs. WAS 19 Brandin Cooks HOU @ DET 20 Allen Robinson II CHI @ GB 21 Mike Evans TB vs. KC 22 Sterling Shepard NYG @ CIN 23 D.J. Moore CAR @ MIN 24 Robert Woods LAR vs. SF 25 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT vs. BAL 26 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ LAR 27 Tim Patrick DEN vs. NO 28 Antonio Brown TB vs. KC 29 Curtis Samuel CAR @ MIN 30 Cooper Kupp LAR vs. SF 31 Darius Slayton NYG @ CIN 32 Cole Beasley BUF vs. LAC 33 Chase Claypool PIT vs. BAL 34 Christian Kirk ARI @ NE 35 Tyler Boyd CIN vs. NYG 36 Jalen Reagor PHI vs. SEA 37 Deebo Samuel SF INJ @ LAR 38 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs. TEN 39 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. CAR 40 Robby Anderson CAR @ MIN 41 Corey Davis TEN @ IND 42 DeVante Parker MIA @ NYJ 43 Jakobi Meyers NE vs. ARI 44 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. NO 45 Marvin Jones Jr. DET vs. HOU 46 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC vs. CLE 47 Mike Williams LAC @ BUF 48 Emmanuel Sanders NO @ DEN 49 Nelson Agholor LV @ ATL 50 Keelan Cole JAC vs. CLE 51 Russell Gage ATL vs. LV 52 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. WAS 53 M. Valdes-Scantling GB vs. CHI 54 Jarvis Landry CLE @ JAC 55 Travis Fulgham PHI vs. SEA 56 Breshad Perriman NYJ vs. MIA 57 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC INJ vs. CLE 58 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs. MIA 59 Damiere Byrd NE vs. ARI 60 Josh Reynolds LAR vs. SF 61 Anthony Miller CHI @ GB 62 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI @ GB 63 Dez Bryant BAL @ PIT 64 Marquise Brown BAL @ PIT 65 T.Y. Hilton IND vs. TEN 66 Darnell Mooney CHI @ GB 67 A.J. Green CIN vs. NYG 68 Hunter Renfrow LV @ ATL 69 Michael Gallup DAL vs. WAS 70 Rashard Higgins CLE @ JAC 71 John Brown BUF vs. LAC 72 Greg Ward PHI vs. SEA 73 Sammy Watkins KC INJ @ TB 74 DaeSean Hamilton DEN vs. NO 75 David Moore SEA @ PHI 76 Marvin Hall DET vs. HOU 77 Tee Higgins CIN vs. NYG 78 Allen Lazard GB vs. CHI 79 Danny Amendola DET INJ vs. HOU 80 Henry Ruggs III LV @ ATL 81 Jakeem Grant MIA @ NYJ 82 Kendrick Bourne SF @ LAR 83 Zach Pascal IND vs. TEN 84 Denzel Mims NYJ vs. MIA 85 Isaiah Wright WAS @ DAL 86 Richie James SF @ LAR 87 Steven Sims Jr. WAS @ DAL 88 Larry Fitzgerald ARI @ NE 89 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs. LV 90 Mecole Hardman KC @ TB 91 Cam Sims WAS @ DAL 92 Demarcus Robinson KC @ TB 93 KhaDarel Hodge CLE @ JAC 94 N’Keal Harry NE vs. ARI 95 Golden Tate NYG @ CIN 96 Deonte Harris NO @ DEN 97 Tre’Quan Smith NO @ DEN 98 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs. MIA 99 Chris Conley JAC vs. CLE 100 Marcus Johnson IND vs. TEN 101 Austin Mack NYG @ CIN 102 Cedrick Wilson DAL vs. WAS 103 Scotty Miller TB vs. KC 104 Adam Humphries TEN @ IND 105 Marquez Callaway NO @ DEN 106 Trent Taylor SF @ LAR 107 Kenny Stills HOU @ DET 108 Byron Pringle KC @ TB 109 Tyler Johnson TB vs. KC 110 Van Jefferson LAR vs. SF 111 KJ Hamler DEN vs. NO 112 Willie Snead IV BAL @ PIT 113 Andy Isabella ARI @ NE 114 Jeff Smith NYJ vs. MIA 115 James Washington PIT vs. BAL 116 Mike Thomas CIN vs. NYG 117 Bryan Edwards LV @ ATL 118 Miles Boykin BAL @ PIT 119 Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. LAC 120 Isaiah Ford NE vs. ARI 121 Jalen Guyton LAC @ BUF 123 Christian Blake ATL vs. LV 124 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT vs. BAL 125 Kalif Raymond TEN @ IND 126 Devin Duvernay BAL @ PIT 127 DeMichael Harris IND vs. TEN 128 Olabisi Johnson MIN vs. CAR 129 Alshon Jeffery PHI vs. SEA 130 Gabriel Davis BUF vs. LAC 131 Collin Johnson JAC vs. CLE

