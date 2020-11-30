Fantasy Football Week 13 Kicker Rankings: Younghoe Koo, Graham Gano Shine

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Joey Slye, fresh off back-to-back double-digit outings, plus Ryan Succop, a top-four scorer at the position, each head for a bye. Graham Gano looks to cement his place among the top performers at the position, while Younghoe Koo continues to do what Younghoe Koo does; dominate.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 13 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Kicker Outlook Week 13

There’s really not much left to say about Younghoe Koo (K1). The dude’s a baller. His 21.0 points in Week 12 outpaced all but five QBs. Since returning from injury in Week 5, Koo has scored below 12.0 points just once, averaging 15.33 points in six of his last seven games. He takes on a Saints team this week that he racked up 13.0 points against just two weeks ago. We haven’t seen a kicker this dominant on a weekly basis since Greg Zuerlein back in 2017.

In an offseason where Dave Gettleman landed the likes of James Bradberry and Blake Martinez, while also retaining Leonard Williams, Graham Gano (K8) may very well be his best find. Hitting on 25 of his 26 attempts this year, the former Pro Bowler has been arguably the lone constant force when it comes to production on a unit that averages the third-fewest offensive ppg this year.

Gano will take on a Seattle team this week that has given up 5.0 points or fewer to the position in three of their last four games prior to Monday night. With that said, they’ve also surrendered 11.0-plus points to kickers in four of their last seven games. Gano has now gone three straight games scoring at least 10.0 points.

Aldrick Rosas (K4) has appeared in two games this season with the Jaguars. In those games, he averages 12.0 points, never scoring below 9.0 points. Barring yet another change at the position for Jacksonville, Rosas is an enticing play against a Vikings team that allows 10.45 ppg to kickers (most in NFL).

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

Rankings

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kicker TEAM Opp. 1 Younghoe Koo ATL vs. NO 2 Jason Sanders MIA vs. CIN 3 Harrison Butker KC vs. DEN 4 Aldrick Rosas JAC @ MIN 5 Tyler Bass BUF @ SF 6 Wil Lutz NO @ ATL 7 Daniel Carlson LV @ NYJ 8 Graham Gano NYG @ SEA 9 Matt Gay LAR @ ARI 10 Justin Tucker BAL vs. DAL 11 Nick Folk NE @ LAC 12 Dan Bailey MIN vs. JAC 13 Dustin Hopkins WAS @ PIT 14 Jason Myers SEA vs. NYG 15 Zane Gonzalez ARI vs. LAR 16 Matt Prater DET @ CHI 17 Cody Parkey CLE @ TEN 18 Michael Badgley LAC vs. NE 19 Mason Crosby GB vs. PHI 20 Rodrigo Blankenship IND @ HOU 21 Cairo Santos CHI vs. DET 22 Chris Boswell PIT vs. WAS 23 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. IND 24 Robbie Gould SF vs. BUF 25 Jake Elliott PHI @ GB 26 Brandon McManus DEN @ KC 27 Stephen Gostkowski TEN vs. CLE 28 Sergio Castillo NYJ vs. LV 29 Greg Zuerlein DAL @ BAL # Randy Bullock CIN @ MIA

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.