Fantasy Football Week 13 QB Rankings: Trust Taysom Hill? Kyler Murray a Risky Play?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners are stripped of Tom Brady from their lineups, although, considering his recent up and down play that may not be the worst thing. Taysom Hill looks to make it three consecutive weeks as a top-10 play, while Kyler Murray looks to regain his placement alongside Hill.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 13

Last week, in a column in which we nabbed Taysom Hill (QB6) as a start ’em selection at the position, we questioned whether Hill could remain as accurate as he was in his debut two weeks ago. More importantly, we questioned if that even mattered. Spoiler alert, it does not.

Hill saw his completion percentage drop by 22.1% from Week 12 to Week 13. Still, he finished with 18.52 points and finished as a top-10 scorer at his position. Since taking over for Drew Brees, Hill has averaged 10 rushing attempts, 46.5 rushing yards, two TDs and 21.37 ppg. To put that latter number in perspective, only seven active QBs have averaged more points as a starter this season.

Hill will face off with the Falcons for the second time in a three-week span. In his previous outing, he torched Atlanta to the tune of 24.22 points. While the Falcons defense surprised a week ago, five of their last eight opponents at the position have scored at least 20.82 points. Furthermore, they’ve allowed six rushing TDs to QBs this season, tied for most in NFL.

After topping 20.8 points in every game this season, Kyler Murray‘s (QB8) production plummeted in Week 12, scoring just 8.90 points and being held out of the endzone for the first time this season. The former No. 1 overall pick appears to be favoring his bum shoulder, although coach Kliff Kingsbury has gone on record downplaying Murray’s shoulder as an issue.

Despite all of this, Murray’s dual-threat abilities make him a top-eight play this week, albeit somewhat volatile, against a Rams defense that allows the second-fewest points to QBs this year.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Rankings

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

# Quarterback TEAM Opp. 1 Patrick Mahomes II KC vs. DEN 2 Aaron Rodgers GB vs. PHI 3 Deshaun Watson HOU vs. IND 4 Russell Wilson SEA vs. NYG 5 Justin Herbert LAC vs. NE 6 Taysom Hill NO @ ATL 7 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. DAL 8 Kyler Murray ARI vs. LAR 9 Kirk Cousins MIN vs. JAC 10 Josh Allen BUF @ SF 11 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs. WAS 12 Mitchell Trubisky CHI vs. DET 13 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA vs. CIN 14 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. CLE 15 Cam Newton NE @ LAC 16 Daniel Jones NYG INJ @ SEA 17 Carson Wentz PHI @ GB 18 Baker Mayfield CLE @ TEN 19 Gardner Minshew JAC INJ @ MIN 20 Matt Ryan ATL vs. NO 21 Derek Carr LV @ NYJ 22 Philip Rivers IND @ HOU 23 Matthew Stafford DET @ CHI 24 Jared Goff LAR @ ARI 25 Tua Tagovailoa MIA INJ vs. CIN 26 Andy Dalton DAL @ BAL 27 Colt McCoy NYG @ SEA 28 Sam Darnold NYJ vs. LV 29 Drew Lock DEN @ KC 30 Alex Smith WAS @ PIT 31 Nick Mullens SF vs. BUF 32 Brandon Allen CIN @ MIA 33 Mike Glennon JAC @ MIN 34 Jalen Hurts PHI @ GB 35 Nick Foles CHI INJ vs. DET 36 Ryan Finley CIN @ MIA 37 Robert Griffin III BAL vs. DAL 38 Joe Flacco NYJ vs. LV 39 Jameis Winston NO @ ATL 40 C.J. Beathard SF vs. BUF 41 Jarrett Stidham NE @ LAC 42 Jacoby Brissett IND @ HOU 43 Case Keenum CLE @ TEN 44 Garrett Gilbert DAL @ BAL 45 Dwayne Haskins WAS @ PIT 46 Brett Rypien DEN @ KC 47 Jake Luton JAC @ MIN 48 Tyrod Taylor LAC vs. NE

