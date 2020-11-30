Fantasy Football Week 13 QB Rankings: Trust Taysom Hill? Kyler Murray a Risky Play?

Getty Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass during the second quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners are stripped of Tom Brady from their lineups, although, considering his recent up and down play that may not be the worst thing. Taysom Hill looks to make it three consecutive weeks as a top-10 play, while Kyler Murray looks to regain his placement alongside Hill.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 13

Last week, in a column in which we nabbed Taysom Hill (QB6) as a start ’em selection at the position, we questioned whether Hill could remain as accurate as he was in his debut two weeks ago. More importantly, we questioned if that even mattered. Spoiler alert, it does not.

Hill saw his completion percentage drop by 22.1% from Week 12 to Week 13. Still, he finished with 18.52 points and finished as a top-10 scorer at his position. Since taking over for Drew Brees, Hill has averaged 10 rushing attempts, 46.5 rushing yards, two TDs and 21.37 ppg. To put that latter number in perspective, only seven active QBs have averaged more points as a starter this season.

Hill will face off with the Falcons for the second time in a three-week span. In his previous outing, he torched Atlanta to the tune of 24.22 points. While the Falcons defense surprised a week ago, five of their last eight opponents at the position have scored at least 20.82 points. Furthermore, they’ve allowed six rushing TDs to QBs this season, tied for most in NFL.

After topping 20.8 points in every game this season, Kyler Murray‘s (QB8) production plummeted in Week 12, scoring just 8.90 points and being held out of the endzone for the first time this season. The former No. 1 overall pick appears to be favoring his bum shoulder, although coach Kliff Kingsbury has gone on record downplaying Murray’s shoulder as an issue.

Despite all of this, Murray’s dual-threat abilities make him a top-eight play this week, albeit somewhat volatile, against a Rams defense that allows the second-fewest points to QBs this year.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

#

 Quarterback TEAM

Opp.

1

 Patrick Mahomes II KC

vs. DEN

2

 Aaron Rodgers GB

vs. PHI

3

 Deshaun Watson HOU

vs. IND

4

 Russell Wilson SEA

vs. NYG

5

 Justin Herbert LAC

vs. NE

6

 Taysom Hill NO

@ ATL

7

 Lamar Jackson BAL

vs. DAL

8

 Kyler Murray ARI

vs. LAR

9

 Kirk Cousins MIN

vs. JAC

10

 Josh Allen BUF

@ SF

11

 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

vs. WAS

12

 Mitchell Trubisky CHI

vs. DET

13

 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

vs. CIN

14

 Ryan Tannehill TEN

vs. CLE

15

 Cam Newton NE

@ LAC

16

 Daniel Jones NYG INJ

@ SEA

17

 Carson Wentz PHI

@ GB

18

 Baker Mayfield CLE

@ TEN

19

 Gardner Minshew JAC INJ

@ MIN

20

 Matt Ryan ATL

vs. NO

21

 Derek Carr LV

@ NYJ

22

 Philip Rivers IND

@ HOU

23

 Matthew Stafford DET

@ CHI

24

 Jared Goff LAR

@ ARI

25

 Tua Tagovailoa MIA INJ

vs. CIN

26

 Andy Dalton DAL

@ BAL

27

 Colt McCoy NYG

@ SEA

28

 Sam Darnold NYJ

vs. LV

29

 Drew Lock DEN

@ KC

30

 Alex Smith WAS

@ PIT

31

 Nick Mullens SF

vs. BUF

32

 Brandon Allen CIN

@ MIA

33

 Mike Glennon JAC

@ MIN

34

 Jalen Hurts PHI

@ GB

35

 Nick Foles CHI INJ

vs. DET

36

 Ryan Finley CIN

@ MIA

37

 Robert Griffin III BAL

vs. DAL

38

 Joe Flacco NYJ

vs. LV

39

 Jameis Winston NO

@ ATL

40

 C.J. Beathard SF

vs. BUF

41

 Jarrett Stidham NE

@ LAC

42

 Jacoby Brissett IND

@ HOU

43

 Case Keenum CLE

@ TEN

44

 Garrett Gilbert DAL

@ BAL

45

 Dwayne Haskins WAS

@ PIT

46

 Brett Rypien DEN

@ KC

47

 Jake Luton JAC

@ MIN

48

 Tyrod Taylor LAC

vs. NE
