Fantasy Football Week 13 QB Rankings: Trust Taysom Hill? Kyler Murray a Risky Play?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners are stripped of Tom Brady from their lineups, although, considering his recent up and down play that may not be the worst thing. Taysom Hill looks to make it three consecutive weeks as a top-10 play, while Kyler Murray looks to regain his placement alongside Hill.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Quarterback Outlook Week 13
Last week, in a column in which we nabbed Taysom Hill (QB6) as a start ’em selection at the position, we questioned whether Hill could remain as accurate as he was in his debut two weeks ago. More importantly, we questioned if that even mattered. Spoiler alert, it does not.
Hill saw his completion percentage drop by 22.1% from Week 12 to Week 13. Still, he finished with 18.52 points and finished as a top-10 scorer at his position. Since taking over for Drew Brees, Hill has averaged 10 rushing attempts, 46.5 rushing yards, two TDs and 21.37 ppg. To put that latter number in perspective, only seven active QBs have averaged more points as a starter this season.
Hill will face off with the Falcons for the second time in a three-week span. In his previous outing, he torched Atlanta to the tune of 24.22 points. While the Falcons defense surprised a week ago, five of their last eight opponents at the position have scored at least 20.82 points. Furthermore, they’ve allowed six rushing TDs to QBs this season, tied for most in NFL.
After topping 20.8 points in every game this season, Kyler Murray‘s (QB8) production plummeted in Week 12, scoring just 8.90 points and being held out of the endzone for the first time this season. The former No. 1 overall pick appears to be favoring his bum shoulder, although coach Kliff Kingsbury has gone on record downplaying Murray’s shoulder as an issue.
Despite all of this, Murray’s dual-threat abilities make him a top-eight play this week, albeit somewhat volatile, against a Rams defense that allows the second-fewest points to QBs this year.
Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
Rankings
Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough
|
#
|Quarterback TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Patrick Mahomes II KC
|
vs. DEN
|
2
|Aaron Rodgers GB
|
vs. PHI
|
3
|Deshaun Watson HOU
|
vs. IND
|
4
|Russell Wilson SEA
|
vs. NYG
|
5
|Justin Herbert LAC
|
vs. NE
|
6
|Taysom Hill NO
|
@ ATL
|
7
|Lamar Jackson BAL
|
vs. DAL
|
8
|Kyler Murray ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
9
|Kirk Cousins MIN
|
vs. JAC
|
10
|Josh Allen BUF
|
@ SF
|
11
|Ben Roethlisberger PIT
|
vs. WAS
|
12
|Mitchell Trubisky CHI
|
vs. DET
|
13
|Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
14
|Ryan Tannehill TEN
|
vs. CLE
|
15
|Cam Newton NE
|
@ LAC
|
16
|Daniel Jones NYG INJ
|
@ SEA
|
17
|Carson Wentz PHI
|
@ GB
|
18
|Baker Mayfield CLE
|
@ TEN
|
19
|Gardner Minshew JAC INJ
|
@ MIN
|
20
|Matt Ryan ATL
|
vs. NO
|
21
|Derek Carr LV
|
@ NYJ
|
22
|Philip Rivers IND
|
@ HOU
|
23
|Matthew Stafford DET
|
@ CHI
|
24
|Jared Goff LAR
|
@ ARI
|
25
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA INJ
|
vs. CIN
|
26
|Andy Dalton DAL
|
@ BAL
|
27
|Colt McCoy NYG
|
@ SEA
|
28
|Sam Darnold NYJ
|
vs. LV
|
29
|Drew Lock DEN
|
@ KC
|
30
|Alex Smith WAS
|
@ PIT
|
31
|Nick Mullens SF
|
vs. BUF
|
32
|Brandon Allen CIN
|
@ MIA
|
33
|Mike Glennon JAC
|
@ MIN
|
34
|Jalen Hurts PHI
|
@ GB
|
35
|Nick Foles CHI INJ
|
vs. DET
|
36
|Ryan Finley CIN
|
@ MIA
|
37
|Robert Griffin III BAL
|
vs. DAL
|
38
|Joe Flacco NYJ
|
vs. LV
|
39
|Jameis Winston NO
|
@ ATL
|
40
|C.J. Beathard SF
|
vs. BUF
|
41
|Jarrett Stidham NE
|
@ LAC
|
42
|Jacoby Brissett IND
|
@ HOU
|
43
|Case Keenum CLE
|
@ TEN
|
44
|Garrett Gilbert DAL
|
@ BAL
|
45
|Dwayne Haskins WAS
|
@ PIT
|
46
|Brett Rypien DEN
|
@ KC
|
47
|Jake Luton JAC
|
@ MIN
|
48
|Tyrod Taylor LAC
|
vs. NE
