Fantasy Football Week 16 QB Rankings: Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Marcus Mariota Up

Getty Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

#

 Quarterback TEAM

Opp.

1

 Patrick Mahomes II KC

vs. ATL

2

 Aaron Rodgers GB

vs. TEN

3

 Justin Herbert LAC

vs. DEN

4

 Deshaun Watson HOU

vs. CIN

5

 Lamar Jackson BAL

vs. NYG

6

 Josh Allen BUF

@ NE

7

 Kyler Murray ARI

vs. SF

8

 Jalen Hurts PHI

@ DAL

9

 Baker Mayfield CLE

@ NYJ

10

 Russell Wilson SEA

vs. LAR

11

 Drew Brees NO

vs. MIN

12

 Mitchell Trubisky CHI

@ JAC

13

 Tua Tagovailoa MIA

@ LV

14

 Ryan Tannehill TEN

@ GB

15

 Tom Brady TB

@ DET

16

 Marcus Mariota LV

vs. MIA

17

 Matt Ryan ATL

@ KC

18

 Matthew Stafford DET

vs. TB

19

 Drew Lock DEN

@ LAC

20

 Jared Goff LAR

@ SEA

21

 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

vs. IND

22

 Gardner Minshew JAC

vs. CHI

23

 Kirk Cousins MIN

@ NO

24

 Cam Newton NE

vs. BUF

25

 Philip Rivers IND

@ PIT

26

 Sam Darnold NYJ

vs. CLE

27

 Andy Dalton DAL

vs. PHI

28

 Teddy Bridgewater CAR

@ WAS

29

 Daniel Jones NYG INJ

@ BAL

30

 Alex Smith WAS INJ

vs. CAR

31

 Nick Mullens SF

@ ARI

32

 Colt McCoy NYG

@ BAL

33

 Ryan Finley CIN

@ HOU

34

 Taysom Hill NO

vs. MIN

35

 Derek Carr LV INJ

vs. MIA

36

 Dwayne Haskins WAS

vs. CAR

37

 Jacoby Brissett IND

@ PIT

38

 Jarrett Stidham NE

vs. BUF

39

 C.J. Beathard SF

@ ARI

40

 P.J. Walker CAR

@ WAS

41

 Nick Foles CHI

@ JAC

42

 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

@ LV

43

 Carson Wentz PHI

@ DAL

44

 Mike Glennon JAC

vs. CHI

45

 Brett Rypien DEN

@ LAC

46

 Brandon Allen CIN

@ HOU

47

 Tyler Huntley BAL

vs. NYG

48

 Garrett Gilbert DAL

vs. PHI

49

 Case Keenum CLE

@ NYJ

50

 Tyrod Taylor LAC

vs. DEN

51

 Joe Flacco NYJ

vs. CLE

52

 Jameis Winston NO

vs. MIN
