Fantasy Football Week 16 QB Rankings: Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Marcus Mariota Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Rankings

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

# Quarterback TEAM Opp. 1 Patrick Mahomes II KC vs. ATL 2 Aaron Rodgers GB vs. TEN 3 Justin Herbert LAC vs. DEN 4 Deshaun Watson HOU vs. CIN 5 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. NYG 6 Josh Allen BUF @ NE 7 Kyler Murray ARI vs. SF 8 Jalen Hurts PHI @ DAL 9 Baker Mayfield CLE @ NYJ 10 Russell Wilson SEA vs. LAR 11 Drew Brees NO vs. MIN 12 Mitchell Trubisky CHI @ JAC 13 Tua Tagovailoa MIA @ LV 14 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ GB 15 Tom Brady TB @ DET 16 Marcus Mariota LV vs. MIA 17 Matt Ryan ATL @ KC 18 Matthew Stafford DET vs. TB 19 Drew Lock DEN @ LAC 20 Jared Goff LAR @ SEA 21 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs. IND 22 Gardner Minshew JAC vs. CHI 23 Kirk Cousins MIN @ NO 24 Cam Newton NE vs. BUF 25 Philip Rivers IND @ PIT 26 Sam Darnold NYJ vs. CLE 27 Andy Dalton DAL vs. PHI 28 Teddy Bridgewater CAR @ WAS 29 Daniel Jones NYG INJ @ BAL 30 Alex Smith WAS INJ vs. CAR 31 Nick Mullens SF @ ARI 32 Colt McCoy NYG @ BAL 33 Ryan Finley CIN @ HOU 34 Taysom Hill NO vs. MIN 35 Derek Carr LV INJ vs. MIA 36 Dwayne Haskins WAS vs. CAR 37 Jacoby Brissett IND @ PIT 38 Jarrett Stidham NE vs. BUF 39 C.J. Beathard SF @ ARI 40 P.J. Walker CAR @ WAS 41 Nick Foles CHI @ JAC 42 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA @ LV 43 Carson Wentz PHI @ DAL 44 Mike Glennon JAC vs. CHI 45 Brett Rypien DEN @ LAC 46 Brandon Allen CIN @ HOU 47 Tyler Huntley BAL vs. NYG 48 Garrett Gilbert DAL vs. PHI 49 Case Keenum CLE @ NYJ 50 Tyrod Taylor LAC vs. DEN 51 Joe Flacco NYJ vs. CLE 52 Jameis Winston NO vs. MIN

