Fantasy Football Week 16 QB Rankings: Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Marcus Mariota Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL regular season.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 16 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!
Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough
|
#
|Quarterback TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Patrick Mahomes II KC
|
vs. ATL
|
2
|Aaron Rodgers GB
|
vs. TEN
|
3
|Justin Herbert LAC
|
vs. DEN
|
4
|Deshaun Watson HOU
|
vs. CIN
|
5
|Lamar Jackson BAL
|
vs. NYG
|
6
|Josh Allen BUF
|
@ NE
|
7
|Kyler Murray ARI
|
vs. SF
|
8
|Jalen Hurts PHI
|
@ DAL
|
9
|Baker Mayfield CLE
|
@ NYJ
|
10
|Russell Wilson SEA
|
vs. LAR
|
11
|Drew Brees NO
|
vs. MIN
|
12
|Mitchell Trubisky CHI
|
@ JAC
|
13
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA
|
@ LV
|
14
|Ryan Tannehill TEN
|
@ GB
|
15
|Tom Brady TB
|
@ DET
|
16
|Marcus Mariota LV
|
vs. MIA
|
17
|Matt Ryan ATL
|
@ KC
|
18
|Matthew Stafford DET
|
vs. TB
|
19
|Drew Lock DEN
|
@ LAC
|
20
|Jared Goff LAR
|
@ SEA
|
21
|Ben Roethlisberger PIT
|
vs. IND
|
22
|Gardner Minshew JAC
|
vs. CHI
|
23
|Kirk Cousins MIN
|
@ NO
|
24
|Cam Newton NE
|
vs. BUF
|
25
|Philip Rivers IND
|
@ PIT
|
26
|Sam Darnold NYJ
|
vs. CLE
|
27
|Andy Dalton DAL
|
vs. PHI
|
28
|Teddy Bridgewater CAR
|
@ WAS
|
29
|Daniel Jones NYG INJ
|
@ BAL
|
30
|Alex Smith WAS INJ
|
vs. CAR
|
31
|Nick Mullens SF
|
@ ARI
|
32
|Colt McCoy NYG
|
@ BAL
|
33
|Ryan Finley CIN
|
@ HOU
|
34
|Taysom Hill NO
|
vs. MIN
|
35
|Derek Carr LV INJ
|
vs. MIA
|
36
|Dwayne Haskins WAS
|
vs. CAR
|
37
|Jacoby Brissett IND
|
@ PIT
|
38
|Jarrett Stidham NE
|
vs. BUF
|
39
|C.J. Beathard SF
|
@ ARI
|
40
|P.J. Walker CAR
|
@ WAS
|
41
|Nick Foles CHI
|
@ JAC
|
42
|Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
|
@ LV
|
43
|Carson Wentz PHI
|
@ DAL
|
44
|Mike Glennon JAC
|
vs. CHI
|
45
|Brett Rypien DEN
|
@ LAC
|
46
|Brandon Allen CIN
|
@ HOU
|
47
|Tyler Huntley BAL
|
vs. NYG
|
48
|Garrett Gilbert DAL
|
vs. PHI
|
49
|Case Keenum CLE
|
@ NYJ
|
50
|Tyrod Taylor LAC
|
vs. DEN
|
51
|Joe Flacco NYJ
|
vs. CLE
|
52
|Jameis Winston NO
|
vs. MIN
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
READ NEXT
- Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: QB
- Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: RB
- Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: WR
- Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: TE
- Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: DEF
- Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: K