Fantasy Football Week 16 Defense Rankings: Cowboys Rise, Browns Must-Start?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL regular season.
Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Defense
Rankings
Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough
|
#
|Defense TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Baltimore Ravens BAL
|
vs. NYG
|
2
|Chicago Bears CHI
|
@ JAC
|
3
|Cleveland Browns CLE
|
@ NYJ
|
4
|Buffalo Bills BUF
|
@ NE
|
5
|Pittsburgh Steelers PIT
|
vs. IND
|
6
|Washington Football Team WAS
|
vs. CAR
|
7
|New Orleans Saints NO
|
vs. MIN
|
8
|Arizona Cardinals ARI
|
vs. SF
|
9
|Carolina Panthers CAR
|
@ WAS
|
10
|Houston Texans HOU
|
vs. CIN
|
11
|Dallas Cowboys DAL
|
vs. PHI
|
12
|Philadelphia Eagles PHI
|
@ DAL
|
13
|Seattle Seahawks SEA
|
vs. LAR
|
14
|Los Angeles Chargers LAC
|
vs. DEN
|
15
|Los Angeles Rams LAR
|
@ SEA
|
16
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB
|
@ DET
|
17
|Indianapolis Colts IND
|
@ PIT
|
18
|Miami Dolphins MIA
|
@ LV
|
19
|Las Vegas Raiders LV
|
vs. MIA
|
20
|Jacksonville Jaguars JAC
|
vs. CHI
|
21
|Denver Broncos DEN
|
@ LAC
|
22
|New England Patriots NE
|
vs. BUF
|
23
|San Francisco 49ers SF
|
@ ARI
|
24
|Cincinnati Bengals CIN
|
@ HOU
|
25
|New York Giants NYG
|
@ BAL
|
26
|Green Bay Packers GB
|
vs. TEN
|
27
|New York Jets NYJ
|
vs. CLE
|
28
|Kansas City Chiefs KC
|
vs. ATL
|
29
|Minnesota Vikings MIN
|
@ NO
|
30
|Tennessee Titans TEN
|
@ GB
|
31
|Detroit Lions DET
|
vs. TB
|
32
|Atlanta Falcons ATL
|
@ KC
