Fantasy Football Week 16 Defense Rankings: Cowboys Rise, Browns Must-Start?

Fantasy Football Week 16 Defense Rankings: Cowboys Rise, Browns Must-Start?

  • Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football Defense Rankings Week 16

Getty Jaylon Smith #54 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his interception alongside Steven Parker #40 during the third quarter of a game against the Washington Football Team.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 16 Defense Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

#

 Defense TEAM

Opp.

1

 Baltimore Ravens BAL

vs. NYG

2

 Chicago Bears CHI

@ JAC

3

 Cleveland Browns CLE

@ NYJ

4

 Buffalo Bills BUF

@ NE

5

 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT

vs. IND

6

 Washington Football Team WAS

vs. CAR

7

 New Orleans Saints NO

vs. MIN

8

 Arizona Cardinals ARI

vs. SF

9

 Carolina Panthers CAR

@ WAS

10

 Houston Texans HOU

vs. CIN

11

 Dallas Cowboys DAL

vs. PHI

12

 Philadelphia Eagles PHI

@ DAL

13

 Seattle Seahawks SEA

vs. LAR

14

 Los Angeles Chargers LAC

vs. DEN

15

 Los Angeles Rams LAR

@ SEA

16

 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB

@ DET

17

 Indianapolis Colts IND

@ PIT

18

 Miami Dolphins MIA

@ LV

19

 Las Vegas Raiders LV

vs. MIA

20

 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC

vs. CHI

21

 Denver Broncos DEN

@ LAC

22

 New England Patriots NE

vs. BUF

23

 San Francisco 49ers SF

@ ARI

24

 Cincinnati Bengals CIN

@ HOU

25

 New York Giants NYG

@ BAL

26

 Green Bay Packers GB

vs. TEN

27

 New York Jets NYJ

vs. CLE

28

 Kansas City Chiefs KC

vs. ATL

29

 Minnesota Vikings MIN

@ NO

30

 Tennessee Titans TEN

@ GB

31

 Detroit Lions DET

vs. TB

32

 Atlanta Falcons ATL

@ KC
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

READ NEXT

Read More
, , , ,