Fantasy Football Week 16 Defense Rankings: Cowboys Rise, Browns Must-Start?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 16 Defense Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Rankings

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

# Defense TEAM Opp. 1 Baltimore Ravens BAL vs. NYG 2 Chicago Bears CHI @ JAC 3 Cleveland Browns CLE @ NYJ 4 Buffalo Bills BUF @ NE 5 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT vs. IND 6 Washington Football Team WAS vs. CAR 7 New Orleans Saints NO vs. MIN 8 Arizona Cardinals ARI vs. SF 9 Carolina Panthers CAR @ WAS 10 Houston Texans HOU vs. CIN 11 Dallas Cowboys DAL vs. PHI 12 Philadelphia Eagles PHI @ DAL 13 Seattle Seahawks SEA vs. LAR 14 Los Angeles Chargers LAC vs. DEN 15 Los Angeles Rams LAR @ SEA 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB @ DET 17 Indianapolis Colts IND @ PIT 18 Miami Dolphins MIA @ LV 19 Las Vegas Raiders LV vs. MIA 20 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC vs. CHI 21 Denver Broncos DEN @ LAC 22 New England Patriots NE vs. BUF 23 San Francisco 49ers SF @ ARI 24 Cincinnati Bengals CIN @ HOU 25 New York Giants NYG @ BAL 26 Green Bay Packers GB vs. TEN 27 New York Jets NYJ vs. CLE 28 Kansas City Chiefs KC vs. ATL 29 Minnesota Vikings MIN @ NO 30 Tennessee Titans TEN @ GB 31 Detroit Lions DET vs. TB 32 Atlanta Falcons ATL @ KC

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.