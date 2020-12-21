Fantasy Football Week 16 RB Rankings: David Montgomery & Tony Pollard, League Winners?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 16 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Rankings

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

# Running Back TEAM Opp. 1 Derrick Henry TEN @ GB 2 Dalvin Cook MIN @ NO 3 David Montgomery CHI @ JAC 4 Aaron Jones GB vs. TEN 5 Alvin Kamara NO vs. MIN 6 Nick Chubb CLE @ NYJ 7 Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ @ WAS 8 Antonio Gibson WAS INJ vs. CAR 9 James Robinson JAC vs. CHI 10 Ronald Jones II TB COV @ DET 11 Miles Sanders PHI @ DAL 12 Chris Carson SEA vs. LAR 13 D’Andre Swift DET vs. TB 14 Josh Jacobs LV vs. MIA 15 Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DEN 16 J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. NYG 17 Tony Pollard DAL vs. PHI 18 Salvon Ahmed MIA @ LV 19 J.D. McKissic WAS vs. CAR 20 Melvin Gordon DEN @ LAC 21 David Johnson HOU vs. CIN 22 Kenyan Drake ARI vs. SF 23 Cam Akers LAR @ SEA 24 Jonathan Taylor IND @ PIT 25 Ezekiel Elliott DAL INJ vs. PHI 26 Wayne Gallman NYG @ BAL 27 James Conner PIT vs. IND 28 Myles Gaskin MIA COV @ LV 29 Le’Veon Bell KC vs. ATL 30 Nyheim Hines IND @ PIT 31 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ ARI 32 Mike Davis CAR @ WAS 33 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA @ LV 34 Gus Edwards BAL vs. NYG 35 Devin Singletary BUF @ NE 36 C. Edwards-Helaire KC INJ vs. ATL 37 Trayveon Williams CIN @ HOU 38 Kareem Hunt CLE @ NYJ 39 Carlos Hyde SEA vs. LAR 40 Raheem Mostert SF @ ARI 41 Phillip Lindsay DEN @ LAC 42 Frank Gore NYJ vs. CLE 43 Zack Moss BUF @ NE 44 Leonard Fournette TB @ DET 45 Damien Harris NE INJ vs. BUF 46 Chase Edmonds ARI vs. SF 47 Latavius Murray NO vs. MIN 48 Sony Michel NE vs. BUF 49 Jamaal Williams GB vs. TEN 50 James White NE vs. BUF 51 Ty Johnson NYJ vs. CLE 52 Adrian Peterson DET vs. TB 53 Kalen Ballage LAC vs. DEN 54 Ito Smith ATL @ KC 55 Devontae Booker LV vs. MIA 56 Giovani Bernard CIN @ HOU 57 Joe Mixon CIN INJ @ HOU 58 Alfred Morris NYG @ BAL 59 Darrynton Evans TEN @ GB 60 Todd Gurley II ATL @ KC 61 Duke Johnson Jr. HOU vs. CIN 62 Samaje Perine CIN @ HOU 63 Peyton Barber WAS vs. CAR 64 Matt Breida MIA @ LV 65 Kerryon Johnson DET vs. TB 66 Darrell Henderson LAR @ SEA 67 Alexander Mattison MIN @ NO 68 Tevin Coleman SF @ ARI 69 Justin Jackson LAC vs. DEN 70 Devonta Freeman NYG INJ @ BAL 71 Jordan Wilkins IND @ PIT 72 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs. IND 73 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI @ JAC 74 Deandre Washington MIA @ LV 75 Josh Adams NYJ vs. CLE 76 Malcolm Brown LAR @ SEA 77 Jerick McKinnon SF @ ARI 78 Jordan Howard PHI @ DAL 79 Jeremy McNichols TEN @ GB 80 Boston Scott PHI @ DAL 81 Brian Hill ATL @ KC 82 Mike Boone MIN @ NO 83 Joshua Kelley LAC vs. DEN 84 Darrel Williams KC vs. ATL 85 Justice Hill BAL vs. NYG 86 LeSean McCoy TB @ DET 87 Dion Lewis NYG @ BAL 88 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT vs. IND 89 DeeJay Dallas SEA INJ vs. LAR 90 Travis Homer SEA vs. LAR 91 Patrick Laird MIA @ LV 92 AJ Dillon GB vs. TEN 93 Mark Ingram BAL vs. NYG 94 Royce Freeman DEN @ LAC 95 T.J. Yeldon BUF @ NE 96 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB @ DET 97 D’Onta Foreman TEN @ GB 98 Gabe Nabers LAC vs. DEN 99 Rodney Smith CAR @ WAS 100 Corey Clement PHI @ DAL 101 Austin Walter SF @ ARI 102 Ryan Nall CHI @ JAC 103 Devine Ozigbo JAC vs. CHI 104 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ ARI 105 Darwin Thompson KC vs. ATL 106 Eno Benjamin ARI vs. SF 107 D’Ernest Johnson CLE @ NYJ 108 Jaylen Samuels PIT vs. IND 109 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs. CHI 110 J.J. Taylor NE vs. BUF

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.