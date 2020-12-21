Fantasy Football Week 16 RB Rankings: David Montgomery & Tony Pollard, League Winners?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL regular season.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
Rankings
Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough
|
#
|Running Back TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
@ GB
|
2
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
@ NO
|
3
|David Montgomery CHI
|
@ JAC
|
4
|Aaron Jones GB
|
vs. TEN
|
5
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
vs. MIN
|
6
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
@ NYJ
|
7
|Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ
|
@ WAS
|
8
|Antonio Gibson WAS INJ
|
vs. CAR
|
9
|James Robinson JAC
|
vs. CHI
|
10
|Ronald Jones II TB COV
|
@ DET
|
11
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
@ DAL
|
12
|Chris Carson SEA
|
vs. LAR
|
13
|D’Andre Swift DET
|
vs. TB
|
14
|Josh Jacobs LV
|
vs. MIA
|
15
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
vs. DEN
|
16
|J.K. Dobbins BAL
|
vs. NYG
|
17
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
vs. PHI
|
18
|Salvon Ahmed MIA
|
@ LV
|
19
|J.D. McKissic WAS
|
vs. CAR
|
20
|Melvin Gordon DEN
|
@ LAC
|
21
|David Johnson HOU
|
vs. CIN
|
22
|Kenyan Drake ARI
|
vs. SF
|
23
|Cam Akers LAR
|
@ SEA
|
24
|Jonathan Taylor IND
|
@ PIT
|
25
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL INJ
|
vs. PHI
|
26
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
@ BAL
|
27
|James Conner PIT
|
vs. IND
|
28
|Myles Gaskin MIA COV
|
@ LV
|
29
|Le’Veon Bell KC
|
vs. ATL
|
30
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
@ PIT
|
31
|Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
|
@ ARI
|
32
|Mike Davis CAR
|
@ WAS
|
33
|Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA
|
@ LV
|
34
|Gus Edwards BAL
|
vs. NYG
|
35
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
@ NE
|
36
|C. Edwards-Helaire KC INJ
|
vs. ATL
|
37
|Trayveon Williams CIN
|
@ HOU
|
38
|Kareem Hunt CLE
|
@ NYJ
|
39
|Carlos Hyde SEA
|
vs. LAR
|
40
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
@ ARI
|
41
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
@ LAC
|
42
|Frank Gore NYJ
|
vs. CLE
|
43
|Zack Moss BUF
|
@ NE
|
44
|Leonard Fournette TB
|
@ DET
|
45
|Damien Harris NE INJ
|
vs. BUF
|
46
|Chase Edmonds ARI
|
vs. SF
|
47
|Latavius Murray NO
|
vs. MIN
|
48
|Sony Michel NE
|
vs. BUF
|
49
|Jamaal Williams GB
|
vs. TEN
|
50
|James White NE
|
vs. BUF
|
51
|Ty Johnson NYJ
|
vs. CLE
|
52
|Adrian Peterson DET
|
vs. TB
|
53
|Kalen Ballage LAC
|
vs. DEN
|
54
|Ito Smith ATL
|
@ KC
|
55
|Devontae Booker LV
|
vs. MIA
|
56
|Giovani Bernard CIN
|
@ HOU
|
57
|Joe Mixon CIN INJ
|
@ HOU
|
58
|Alfred Morris NYG
|
@ BAL
|
59
|Darrynton Evans TEN
|
@ GB
|
60
|Todd Gurley II ATL
|
@ KC
|
61
|Duke Johnson Jr. HOU
|
vs. CIN
|
62
|Samaje Perine CIN
|
@ HOU
|
63
|Peyton Barber WAS
|
vs. CAR
|
64
|Matt Breida MIA
|
@ LV
|
65
|Kerryon Johnson DET
|
vs. TB
|
66
|Darrell Henderson LAR
|
@ SEA
|
67
|Alexander Mattison MIN
|
@ NO
|
68
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
@ ARI
|
69
|Justin Jackson LAC
|
vs. DEN
|
70
|Devonta Freeman NYG INJ
|
@ BAL
|
71
|Jordan Wilkins IND
|
@ PIT
|
72
|Benny Snell Jr. PIT
|
vs. IND
|
73
|Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
|
@ JAC
|
74
|Deandre Washington MIA
|
@ LV
|
75
|Josh Adams NYJ
|
vs. CLE
|
76
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
@ SEA
|
77
|Jerick McKinnon SF
|
@ ARI
|
78
|Jordan Howard PHI
|
@ DAL
|
79
|Jeremy McNichols TEN
|
@ GB
|
80
|Boston Scott PHI
|
@ DAL
|
81
|Brian Hill ATL
|
@ KC
|
82
|Mike Boone MIN
|
@ NO
|
83
|Joshua Kelley LAC
|
vs. DEN
|
84
|Darrel Williams KC
|
vs. ATL
|
85
|Justice Hill BAL
|
vs. NYG
|
86
|LeSean McCoy TB
|
@ DET
|
87
|Dion Lewis NYG
|
@ BAL
|
88
|Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
|
vs. IND
|
89
|DeeJay Dallas SEA INJ
|
vs. LAR
|
90
|Travis Homer SEA
|
vs. LAR
|
91
|Patrick Laird MIA
|
@ LV
|
92
|AJ Dillon GB
|
vs. TEN
|
93
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
vs. NYG
|
94
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
@ LAC
|
95
|T.J. Yeldon BUF
|
@ NE
|
96
|Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB
|
@ DET
|
97
|D’Onta Foreman TEN
|
@ GB
|
98
|Gabe Nabers LAC
|
vs. DEN
|
99
|Rodney Smith CAR
|
@ WAS
|
100
|Corey Clement PHI
|
@ DAL
|
101
|Austin Walter SF
|
@ ARI
|
102
|Ryan Nall CHI
|
@ JAC
|
103
|Devine Ozigbo JAC
|
vs. CHI
|
104
|Kyle Juszczyk SF
|
@ ARI
|
105
|Darwin Thompson KC
|
vs. ATL
|
106
|Eno Benjamin ARI
|
vs. SF
|
107
|D’Ernest Johnson CLE
|
@ NYJ
|
108
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
vs. IND
|
109
|Dare Ogunbowale JAC
|
vs. CHI
|
110
|J.J. Taylor NE
|
vs. BUF
