Fantasy Football Week 16 RB Rankings: David Montgomery & Tony Pollard, League Winners?

Fantasy Football Week 16 RB Rankings: David Montgomery & Tony Pollard, League Winners?

  • Shares
  • Updated
Fantasy Football RB Rankings Week 16

Getty David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 16 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | AvgTough

#

 Running Back TEAM

Opp.

1

 Derrick Henry TEN

@ GB

2

 Dalvin Cook MIN

@ NO

3

 David Montgomery CHI

@ JAC

4

 Aaron Jones GB

vs. TEN

5

 Alvin Kamara NO

vs. MIN

6

 Nick Chubb CLE

@ NYJ

7

 Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ

@ WAS

8

 Antonio Gibson WAS INJ

vs. CAR

9

 James Robinson JAC

vs. CHI

10

 Ronald Jones II TB COV

@ DET

11

 Miles Sanders PHI

@ DAL

12

 Chris Carson SEA

vs. LAR

13

 D’Andre Swift DET

vs. TB

14

 Josh Jacobs LV

vs. MIA

15

 Austin Ekeler LAC

vs. DEN

16

 J.K. Dobbins BAL

vs. NYG

17

 Tony Pollard DAL

vs. PHI

18

 Salvon Ahmed MIA

@ LV

19

 J.D. McKissic WAS

vs. CAR

20

 Melvin Gordon DEN

@ LAC

21

 David Johnson HOU

vs. CIN

22

 Kenyan Drake ARI

vs. SF

23

 Cam Akers LAR

@ SEA

24

 Jonathan Taylor IND

@ PIT

25

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL INJ

vs. PHI

26

 Wayne Gallman NYG

@ BAL

27

 James Conner PIT

vs. IND

28

 Myles Gaskin MIA COV

@ LV

29

 Le’Veon Bell KC

vs. ATL

30

 Nyheim Hines IND

@ PIT

31

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

@ ARI

32

 Mike Davis CAR

@ WAS

33

 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA

@ LV

34

 Gus Edwards BAL

vs. NYG

35

 Devin Singletary BUF

@ NE

36

 C. Edwards-Helaire KC INJ

vs. ATL

37

 Trayveon Williams CIN

@ HOU

38

 Kareem Hunt CLE

@ NYJ

39

 Carlos Hyde SEA

vs. LAR

40

 Raheem Mostert SF

@ ARI

41

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

@ LAC

42

 Frank Gore NYJ

vs. CLE

43

 Zack Moss BUF

@ NE

44

 Leonard Fournette TB

@ DET

45

 Damien Harris NE INJ

vs. BUF

46

 Chase Edmonds ARI

vs. SF

47

 Latavius Murray NO

vs. MIN

48

 Sony Michel NE

vs. BUF

49

 Jamaal Williams GB

vs. TEN

50

 James White NE

vs. BUF

51

 Ty Johnson NYJ

vs. CLE

52

 Adrian Peterson DET

vs. TB

53

 Kalen Ballage LAC

vs. DEN

54

 Ito Smith ATL

@ KC

55

 Devontae Booker LV

vs. MIA

56

 Giovani Bernard CIN

@ HOU

57

 Joe Mixon CIN INJ

@ HOU

58

 Alfred Morris NYG

@ BAL

59

 Darrynton Evans TEN

@ GB

60

 Todd Gurley II ATL

@ KC

61

 Duke Johnson Jr. HOU

vs. CIN

62

 Samaje Perine CIN

@ HOU

63

 Peyton Barber WAS

vs. CAR

64

 Matt Breida MIA

@ LV

65

 Kerryon Johnson DET

vs. TB

66

 Darrell Henderson LAR

@ SEA

67

 Alexander Mattison MIN

@ NO

68

 Tevin Coleman SF

@ ARI

69

 Justin Jackson LAC

vs. DEN

70

 Devonta Freeman NYG INJ

@ BAL

71

 Jordan Wilkins IND

@ PIT

72

 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

vs. IND

73

 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

@ JAC

74

 Deandre Washington MIA

@ LV

75

 Josh Adams NYJ

vs. CLE

76

 Malcolm Brown LAR

@ SEA

77

 Jerick McKinnon SF

@ ARI

78

 Jordan Howard PHI

@ DAL

79

 Jeremy McNichols TEN

@ GB

80

 Boston Scott PHI

@ DAL

81

 Brian Hill ATL

@ KC

82

 Mike Boone MIN

@ NO

83

 Joshua Kelley LAC

vs. DEN

84

 Darrel Williams KC

vs. ATL

85

 Justice Hill BAL

vs. NYG

86

 LeSean McCoy TB

@ DET

87

 Dion Lewis NYG

@ BAL

88

 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT

vs. IND

89

 DeeJay Dallas SEA INJ

vs. LAR

90

 Travis Homer SEA

vs. LAR

91

 Patrick Laird MIA

@ LV

92

 AJ Dillon GB

vs. TEN

93

 Mark Ingram BAL

vs. NYG

94

 Royce Freeman DEN

@ LAC

95

 T.J. Yeldon BUF

@ NE

96

 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB

@ DET

97

 D’Onta Foreman TEN

@ GB

98

 Gabe Nabers LAC

vs. DEN

99

 Rodney Smith CAR

@ WAS

100

 Corey Clement PHI

@ DAL

101

 Austin Walter SF

@ ARI

102

 Ryan Nall CHI

@ JAC

103

 Devine Ozigbo JAC

vs. CHI

104

 Kyle Juszczyk SF

@ ARI

105

 Darwin Thompson KC

vs. ATL

106

 Eno Benjamin ARI

vs. SF

107

 D’Ernest Johnson CLE

@ NYJ

108

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

vs. IND

109

 Dare Ogunbowale JAC

vs. CHI

110

 J.J. Taylor NE

vs. BUF
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

READ NEXT

Read More
, , , ,