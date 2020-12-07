Fantasy Football Week 14 RB Rankings: Cam Akers Emerges; Christian McCaffrey Returns?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners not only get back Ronald Jones from a bye, but potentially the return of Christian McCaffrey as well. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is “hopeful” McCaffrey takes the field against Denver this week, adding “if someone is healthy and ready to go, then they will play,” per AP’s Steve Reed.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 14

The plan in Los Angeles was always for Cam Akers (RB30) to man majority ownership of the Rams backfield. It looks as if that is finally coming to fruition. We pegged Akers as a must-add waiver addition a few weeks back. Hopefully, you jumped on the bandwagon, as he may very well prove to be a league winner with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks on his fantasy playoff schedule. The latter of which was just shredded by Wayne Gallman to the tune of 135 rushing yards.

This week may not be the most prolific outing for Akers, as the Patriots have held opposing leading rushers to an average of just 43.4 yards over the past five weeks. With that said, five RBs have received at least 14 carries against the Patriots since New England’s Week 5 bye. Those RBs have averaged 91.6 ypg and totaled seven TDs. Akers is fresh off a career-high 21 carries, while no other Rams RB received more than three carries.

# Running Back TEAM Opp. 1 Derrick Henry TEN @ JAC 2 Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ vs. DEN 3 Aaron Jones GB @ DET 4 James Robinson JAC vs. TEN 5 Dalvin Cook MIN @ TB 6 Alvin Kamara NO @ PHI 7 Chris Carson SEA vs. NYJ 8 Nick Chubb CLE vs. BAL 9 D’Andre Swift DET INJ vs. GB 10 Josh Jacobs LV INJ vs. IND 11 Austin Ekeler LAC vs. ATL 12 David Montgomery CHI vs. HOU 13 Jonathan Taylor IND @ LV 14 Ronald Jones II TB vs. MIN 15 Wayne Gallman NYG vs. ARI 16 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ CIN 17 Melvin Gordon DEN @ CAR 18 James Conner PIT @ BUF 19 Miles Sanders PHI vs. NO 20 Myles Gaskin MIA vs. KC 21 Nyheim Hines IND @ LV 22 Kenyan Drake ARI @ NYG 23 Antonio Gibson WAS @ SF 24 J.K. Dobbins BAL @ CLE 25 Todd Gurley II ATL @ LAC 26 David Johnson HOU @ CHI 27 Jamaal Williams GB @ DET 28 Phillip Lindsay DEN @ CAR 29 Adrian Peterson DET vs. GB 30 Cam Akers LAR vs. NE 31 C. Edwards-Helaire KC @ MIA 32 Ty Johnson NYJ @ SEA 33 Raheem Mostert SF vs. WAS 34 Damien Harris NE @ LAR 35 Devontae Booker LV vs. IND 36 Giovani Bernard CIN vs. DAL 37 Kareem Hunt CLE vs. BAL 38 Mike Davis CAR vs. DEN 39 Duke Johnson Jr. HOU @ CHI 40 James White NE @ LAR 41 J.D. McKissic WAS @ SF 42 Le’Veon Bell KC @ MIA 43 Gus Edwards BAL @ CLE 44 Latavius Murray NO @ PHI 45 Zack Moss BUF vs. PIT 46 Carlos Hyde SEA vs. NYJ 47 Devin Singletary BUF vs. PIT 48 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs. WAS 49 Kerryon Johnson DET vs. GB 50 Leonard Fournette TB vs. MIN 51 Chase Edmonds ARI @ NYG 52 Frank Gore NYJ INJ @ SEA 53 Darrell Henderson LAR vs. NE 54 Alexander Mattison MIN INJ @ TB 55 Tevin Coleman SF INJ vs. WAS 56 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA vs. KC 57 Alfred Morris NYG vs. ARI 58 Ito Smith ATL @ LAC 59 Samaje Perine CIN vs. DAL 60 Salvon Ahmed MIA INJ vs. KC 61 Mark Ingram BAL @ CLE 62 Devonta Freeman NYG INJ vs. ARI 63 Jordan Wilkins IND @ LV 64 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ BUF 65 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI vs. HOU 66 Deandre Washington MIA vs. KC 67 Josh Adams NYJ @ SEA 68 Malcolm Brown LAR vs. NE 69 Tony Pollard DAL @ CIN 70 Jerick McKinnon SF vs. WAS 71 Jordan Howard PHI vs. NO 72 Jeremy McNichols TEN @ JAC 73 Kalen Ballage LAC INJ vs. ATL 74 Boston Scott PHI vs. NO 75 Brian Hill ATL @ LAC 76 Mike Boone MIN @ TB 77 Joshua Kelley LAC vs. ATL 78 Peyton Barber WAS @ SF 79 Tyler Ervin GB INJ @ DET 80 Chris Thompson JAC vs. TEN 81 Matt Breida MIA COV vs. KC 82 Darrel Williams KC @ MIA 83 Dion Lewis NYG vs. ARI 84 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT @ BUF 85 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. NYJ 86 Lamar Miller CHI vs. HOU 87 AJ Dillon GB @ DET 88 Justice Hill BAL @ CLE 89 Travis Homer SEA vs. NYJ 90 Royce Freeman DEN @ CAR 91 T.J. Yeldon BUF vs. PIT 92 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB vs. MIN 93 D’Onta Foreman TEN @ JAC 94 Gabe Nabers LAC vs. ATL 95 Rodney Smith CAR vs. DEN 96 Corey Clement PHI vs. NO 97 Austin Walter SF vs. WAS 98 Patrick Laird MIA vs. KC 99 Ryan Nall CHI vs. HOU 100 Devine Ozigbo JAC vs. TEN 101 Kyle Juszczyk SF vs. WAS 102 Darwin Thompson KC @ MIA 103 Eno Benjamin ARI @ NYG 104 D’Ernest Johnson CLE vs. BAL 105 Jaylen Samuels PIT @ BUF 106 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs. TEN 107 LeSean McCoy TB vs. MIN 108 J.J. Taylor NE @ LAR

