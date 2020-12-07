Fantasy Football Week 14 RB Rankings: Cam Akers Emerges; Christian McCaffrey Returns?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners not only get back Ronald Jones from a bye, but potentially the return of Christian McCaffrey as well. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is “hopeful” McCaffrey takes the field against Denver this week, adding “if someone is healthy and ready to go, then they will play,” per AP’s Steve Reed.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 14 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 14
The plan in Los Angeles was always for Cam Akers (RB30) to man majority ownership of the Rams backfield. It looks as if that is finally coming to fruition. We pegged Akers as a must-add waiver addition a few weeks back. Hopefully, you jumped on the bandwagon, as he may very well prove to be a league winner with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks on his fantasy playoff schedule. The latter of which was just shredded by Wayne Gallman to the tune of 135 rushing yards.
This week may not be the most prolific outing for Akers, as the Patriots have held opposing leading rushers to an average of just 43.4 yards over the past five weeks. With that said, five RBs have received at least 14 carries against the Patriots since New England’s Week 5 bye. Those RBs have averaged 91.6 ypg and totaled seven TDs. Akers is fresh off a career-high 21 carries, while no other Rams RB received more than three carries.
Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
Rankings
Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough
|
#
|Running Back TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
@ JAC
|
2
|Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ
|
vs. DEN
|
3
|Aaron Jones GB
|
@ DET
|
4
|James Robinson JAC
|
vs. TEN
|
5
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
@ TB
|
6
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
@ PHI
|
7
|Chris Carson SEA
|
vs. NYJ
|
8
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
9
|D’Andre Swift DET INJ
|
vs. GB
|
10
|Josh Jacobs LV INJ
|
vs. IND
|
11
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
vs. ATL
|
12
|David Montgomery CHI
|
vs. HOU
|
13
|Jonathan Taylor IND
|
@ LV
|
14
|Ronald Jones II TB
|
vs. MIN
|
15
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
vs. ARI
|
16
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
@ CIN
|
17
|Melvin Gordon DEN
|
@ CAR
|
18
|James Conner PIT
|
@ BUF
|
19
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
vs. NO
|
20
|Myles Gaskin MIA
|
vs. KC
|
21
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
@ LV
|
22
|Kenyan Drake ARI
|
@ NYG
|
23
|Antonio Gibson WAS
|
@ SF
|
24
|J.K. Dobbins BAL
|
@ CLE
|
25
|Todd Gurley II ATL
|
@ LAC
|
26
|David Johnson HOU
|
@ CHI
|
27
|Jamaal Williams GB
|
@ DET
|
28
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
@ CAR
|
29
|Adrian Peterson DET
|
vs. GB
|
30
|Cam Akers LAR
|
vs. NE
|
31
|C. Edwards-Helaire KC
|
@ MIA
|
32
|Ty Johnson NYJ
|
@ SEA
|
33
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
vs. WAS
|
34
|Damien Harris NE
|
@ LAR
|
35
|Devontae Booker LV
|
vs. IND
|
36
|Giovani Bernard CIN
|
vs. DAL
|
37
|Kareem Hunt CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
38
|Mike Davis CAR
|
vs. DEN
|
39
|Duke Johnson Jr. HOU
|
@ CHI
|
40
|James White NE
|
@ LAR
|
41
|J.D. McKissic WAS
|
@ SF
|
42
|Le’Veon Bell KC
|
@ MIA
|
43
|Gus Edwards BAL
|
@ CLE
|
44
|Latavius Murray NO
|
@ PHI
|
45
|Zack Moss BUF
|
vs. PIT
|
46
|Carlos Hyde SEA
|
vs. NYJ
|
47
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
vs. PIT
|
48
|Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
|
vs. WAS
|
49
|Kerryon Johnson DET
|
vs. GB
|
50
|Leonard Fournette TB
|
vs. MIN
|
51
|Chase Edmonds ARI
|
@ NYG
|
52
|Frank Gore NYJ INJ
|
@ SEA
|
53
|Darrell Henderson LAR
|
vs. NE
|
54
|Alexander Mattison MIN INJ
|
@ TB
|
55
|Tevin Coleman SF INJ
|
vs. WAS
|
56
|Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA
|
vs. KC
|
57
|Alfred Morris NYG
|
vs. ARI
|
58
|Ito Smith ATL
|
@ LAC
|
59
|Samaje Perine CIN
|
vs. DAL
|
60
|Salvon Ahmed MIA INJ
|
vs. KC
|
61
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
@ CLE
|
62
|Devonta Freeman NYG INJ
|
vs. ARI
|
63
|Jordan Wilkins IND
|
@ LV
|
64
|Benny Snell Jr. PIT
|
@ BUF
|
65
|Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
|
vs. HOU
|
66
|Deandre Washington MIA
|
vs. KC
|
67
|Josh Adams NYJ
|
@ SEA
|
68
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
vs. NE
|
69
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
@ CIN
|
70
|Jerick McKinnon SF
|
vs. WAS
|
71
|Jordan Howard PHI
|
vs. NO
|
72
|Jeremy McNichols TEN
|
@ JAC
|
73
|Kalen Ballage LAC INJ
|
vs. ATL
|
74
|Boston Scott PHI
|
vs. NO
|
75
|Brian Hill ATL
|
@ LAC
|
76
|Mike Boone MIN
|
@ TB
|
77
|Joshua Kelley LAC
|
vs. ATL
|
78
|Peyton Barber WAS
|
@ SF
|
79
|Tyler Ervin GB INJ
|
@ DET
|
80
|Chris Thompson JAC
|
vs. TEN
|
81
|Matt Breida MIA COV
|
vs. KC
|
82
|Darrel Williams KC
|
@ MIA
|
83
|Dion Lewis NYG
|
vs. ARI
|
84
|Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
|
@ BUF
|
85
|DeeJay Dallas SEA
|
vs. NYJ
|
86
|Lamar Miller CHI
|
vs. HOU
|
87
|AJ Dillon GB
|
@ DET
|
88
|Justice Hill BAL
|
@ CLE
|
89
|Travis Homer SEA
|
vs. NYJ
|
90
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
@ CAR
|
91
|T.J. Yeldon BUF
|
vs. PIT
|
92
|Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB
|
vs. MIN
|
93
|D’Onta Foreman TEN
|
@ JAC
|
94
|Gabe Nabers LAC
|
vs. ATL
|
95
|Rodney Smith CAR
|
vs. DEN
|
96
|Corey Clement PHI
|
vs. NO
|
97
|Austin Walter SF
|
vs. WAS
|
98
|Patrick Laird MIA
|
vs. KC
|
99
|Ryan Nall CHI
|
vs. HOU
|
100
|Devine Ozigbo JAC
|
vs. TEN
|
101
|Kyle Juszczyk SF
|
vs. WAS
|
102
|Darwin Thompson KC
|
@ MIA
|
103
|Eno Benjamin ARI
|
@ NYG
|
104
|D’Ernest Johnson CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
105
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
@ BUF
|
106
|Dare Ogunbowale JAC
|
vs. TEN
|
107
|LeSean McCoy TB
|
vs. MIN
|
108
|J.J. Taylor NE
|
@ LAR
