Fantasy Football Week 14 RB Rankings: Cam Akers Emerges; Christian McCaffrey Returns?

Getty Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners not only get back Ronald Jones from a bye, but potentially the return of Christian McCaffrey as well. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is “hopeful” McCaffrey takes the field against Denver this week, adding “if someone is healthy and ready to go, then they will play,” per AP’s Steve Reed.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 14

The plan in Los Angeles was always for Cam Akers (RB30) to man majority ownership of the Rams backfield. It looks as if that is finally coming to fruition. We pegged Akers as a must-add waiver addition a few weeks back. Hopefully, you jumped on the bandwagon, as he may very well prove to be a league winner with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks on his fantasy playoff schedule. The latter of which was just shredded by Wayne Gallman to the tune of 135 rushing yards.

This week may not be the most prolific outing for Akers, as the Patriots have held opposing leading rushers to an average of just 43.4 yards over the past five weeks. With that said, five RBs have received at least 14 carries against the Patriots since New England’s Week 5 bye. Those RBs have averaged 91.6 ypg and totaled seven TDs. Akers is fresh off a career-high 21 carries, while no other Rams RB received more than three carries.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | AvgTough

#

 Running Back TEAM

Opp.

1

 Derrick Henry TEN

@ JAC

2

 Christian McCaffrey CAR INJ

vs. DEN

3

 Aaron Jones GB

@ DET

4

 James Robinson JAC

vs. TEN

5

 Dalvin Cook MIN

@ TB

6

 Alvin Kamara NO

@ PHI

7

 Chris Carson SEA

vs. NYJ

8

 Nick Chubb CLE

vs. BAL

9

 D’Andre Swift DET INJ

vs. GB

10

 Josh Jacobs LV INJ

vs. IND

11

 Austin Ekeler LAC

vs. ATL

12

 David Montgomery CHI

vs. HOU

13

 Jonathan Taylor IND

@ LV

14

 Ronald Jones II TB

vs. MIN

15

 Wayne Gallman NYG

vs. ARI

16

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

@ CIN

17

 Melvin Gordon DEN

@ CAR

18

 James Conner PIT

@ BUF

19

 Miles Sanders PHI

vs. NO

20

 Myles Gaskin MIA

vs. KC

21

 Nyheim Hines IND

@ LV

22

 Kenyan Drake ARI

@ NYG

23

 Antonio Gibson WAS

@ SF

24

 J.K. Dobbins BAL

@ CLE

25

 Todd Gurley II ATL

@ LAC

26

 David Johnson HOU

@ CHI

27

 Jamaal Williams GB

@ DET

28

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

@ CAR

29

 Adrian Peterson DET

vs. GB

30

 Cam Akers LAR

vs. NE

31

 C. Edwards-Helaire KC

@ MIA

32

 Ty Johnson NYJ

@ SEA

33

 Raheem Mostert SF

vs. WAS

34

 Damien Harris NE

@ LAR

35

 Devontae Booker LV

vs. IND

36

 Giovani Bernard CIN

vs. DAL

37

 Kareem Hunt CLE

vs. BAL

38

 Mike Davis CAR

vs. DEN

39

 Duke Johnson Jr. HOU

@ CHI

40

 James White NE

@ LAR

41

 J.D. McKissic WAS

@ SF

42

 Le’Veon Bell KC

@ MIA

43

 Gus Edwards BAL

@ CLE

44

 Latavius Murray NO

@ PHI

45

 Zack Moss BUF

vs. PIT

46

 Carlos Hyde SEA

vs. NYJ

47

 Devin Singletary BUF

vs. PIT

48

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

vs. WAS

49

 Kerryon Johnson DET

vs. GB

50

 Leonard Fournette TB

vs. MIN

51

 Chase Edmonds ARI

@ NYG

52

 Frank Gore NYJ INJ

@ SEA

53

 Darrell Henderson LAR

vs. NE

54

 Alexander Mattison MIN INJ

@ TB

55

 Tevin Coleman SF INJ

vs. WAS

56

 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA

vs. KC

57

 Alfred Morris NYG

vs. ARI

58

 Ito Smith ATL

@ LAC

59

 Samaje Perine CIN

vs. DAL

60

 Salvon Ahmed MIA INJ

vs. KC

61

 Mark Ingram BAL

@ CLE

62

 Devonta Freeman NYG INJ

vs. ARI

63

 Jordan Wilkins IND

@ LV

64

 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

@ BUF

65

 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

vs. HOU

66

 Deandre Washington MIA

vs. KC

67

 Josh Adams NYJ

@ SEA

68

 Malcolm Brown LAR

vs. NE

69

 Tony Pollard DAL

@ CIN

70

 Jerick McKinnon SF

vs. WAS

71

 Jordan Howard PHI

vs. NO

72

 Jeremy McNichols TEN

@ JAC

73

 Kalen Ballage LAC INJ

vs. ATL

74

 Boston Scott PHI

vs. NO

75

 Brian Hill ATL

@ LAC

76

 Mike Boone MIN

@ TB

77

 Joshua Kelley LAC

vs. ATL

78

 Peyton Barber WAS

@ SF

79

 Tyler Ervin GB INJ

@ DET

80

 Chris Thompson JAC

vs. TEN

81

 Matt Breida MIA COV

vs. KC

82

 Darrel Williams KC

@ MIA

83

 Dion Lewis NYG

vs. ARI

84

 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT

@ BUF

85

 DeeJay Dallas SEA

vs. NYJ

86

 Lamar Miller CHI

vs. HOU

87

 AJ Dillon GB

@ DET

88

 Justice Hill BAL

@ CLE

89

 Travis Homer SEA

vs. NYJ

90

 Royce Freeman DEN

@ CAR

91

 T.J. Yeldon BUF

vs. PIT

92

 Ke’Shawn Vaughn TB

vs. MIN

93

 D’Onta Foreman TEN

@ JAC

94

 Gabe Nabers LAC

vs. ATL

95

 Rodney Smith CAR

vs. DEN

96

 Corey Clement PHI

vs. NO

97

 Austin Walter SF

vs. WAS

98

 Patrick Laird MIA

vs. KC

99

 Ryan Nall CHI

vs. HOU

100

 Devine Ozigbo JAC

vs. TEN

101

 Kyle Juszczyk SF

vs. WAS

102

 Darwin Thompson KC

@ MIA

103

 Eno Benjamin ARI

@ NYG

104

 D’Ernest Johnson CLE

vs. BAL

105

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

@ BUF

106

 Dare Ogunbowale JAC

vs. TEN

107

 LeSean McCoy TB

vs. MIN

108

 J.J. Taylor NE

@ LAR
