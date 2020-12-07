Fantasy Football Week 14 WR Rankings: Justin Jefferson, KeKe Coutee & Corey Davis Up

Fantasy Football Week 14 WR Rankings: Justin Jefferson, KeKe Coutee & Corey Davis Up

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Week 14

Getty Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners welcome back a slew of playmakers as the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers return from a bye. Justin Jefferson is beginning to give Adam Thielen a run for his money as the top target in Minnesota. Plus, a handful of AFC South pass-catchers continue to climb the ranks.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 14

A.J. Brown (WR7) receives most of the national publicity, and rightfully so. Yet, it’s Corey Davis (WR18) who leads Tennessee in both receptions (53) and yards this season (801). Furthermore, his 13 receptions of 20-plus yards are tied for the 12th-most in football. Davis has hauled in at least 113 yards in half of his past six games.

Both Brown and Davis should prove productive in Week 14 against Jacksonville. Over the last two weeks, the Jaguars are tied for the 3rd-most points surrendered to WRs. On the year they allow the sixth-most receiving yards and fifth-most receiving TDs.

Just because Will Fuller is suspended and Randall Cobb is on IR doesn’t mean the Texans will stop airing the ball out. It’s next man up in Houston, meaning KeKe Coutee (WR31) and Chad Hansen (WR55) are both worth monitoring, while the former has quickly catapulted himself into WR3 consideration.

Fresh off a nine target, 141-yard outing, Coutee takes on a Bears defense this week that has allowed six TDs to WRs since Week 9, as well as 116 yards to Marvin Jones this past Sunday.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver 

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | AvgTough

#

 Wide Receivers TEAM

Opp.

1

 Davante Adams GB

@ DET

2

 Adam Thielen MIN

@ TB

3

 Tyreek Hill KC

@ MIA

4

 DK Metcalf SEA

vs. NYJ

5

 Chris Godwin TB

vs. MIN

6

 Keenan Allen LAC

vs. ATL

7

 A.J. Brown TEN

@ JAC

8

 Michael Thomas NO

@ PHI

9

 Justin Jefferson MIN

@ TB

10

 Allen Robinson II CHI

vs. HOU

11

 DeAndre Hopkins ARI

@ NYG

12

 Mike Evans TB

vs. MIN

13

 Calvin Ridley ATL

@ LAC

14

 Tyler Lockett SEA

vs. NYJ

15

 Terry McLaurin WAS

@ SF

16

 Julio Jones ATL 

@ LAC

17

 Diontae Johnson PIT

@ BUF

18

 Corey Davis TEN

@ JAC

19

 Kenny Golladay DET INJ

vs. GB

20

 Cooper Kupp LAR

vs. NE

21

 Amari Cooper DAL

@ CIN

22

 Stefon Diggs BUF

vs. PIT

23

 D.J. Moore CAR

vs. DEN

24

 Brandin Cooks HOU

@ CHI

25

 Antonio Brown TB

vs. MIN

26

 Tyler Boyd CIN

vs. DAL

27

 Robert Woods LAR

vs. NE

28

 Robby Anderson CAR

vs. DEN

29

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

@ BUF

30

 Sterling Shepard NYG

vs. ARI

31

 KeKe Coutee HOU

@ CHI

32

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

@ SEA

33

 Deebo Samuel SF

vs. WAS

34

 Jarvis Landry CLE

vs. BAL

35

 Curtis Samuel CAR

vs. DEN

36

 T.Y. Hilton IND

@ LV

37

 Mike Williams LAC

vs. ATL

38

 Chase Claypool PIT

@ BUF

39

 DeVante Parker MIA

vs. KC

40

 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC

vs. TEN

41

 Marvin Jones Jr. DET

vs. GB

42

 CeeDee Lamb DAL

@ CIN

43

 Michael Pittman Jr. IND

@ LV

44

 Brandon Aiyuk SF

vs. WAS

45

 Tee Higgins CIN

vs. DAL

46

 Allen Lazard GB

@ DET

47

 Darius Slayton NYG 

vs. ARI

48

 Jalen Reagor PHI

vs. NO

49

 Anthony Miller CHI

vs. HOU

50

 Nelson Agholor LV

vs. IND

51

 Collin Johnson JAC

vs. TEN

52

 Tim Patrick DEN

@ CAR

53

 Cole Beasley BUF

vs. PIT

54

 Keelan Cole JAC

vs. TEN

55

 Chad Hanson HOU

@ CHI

56

 Jerry Jeudy DEN

@ CAR

57

 Marquise Brown BAL

@ CLE

58

 Breshad Perriman NYJ

@ SEA

59

 Sammy Watkins KC

@ MIA

60

 John Brown BUF

vs. PIT

61

 Rashard Higgins CLE

vs. BAL

62

 Christian Kirk ARI

@ NYG

63

 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA

vs. KC

64

 Hunter Renfrow LV

vs. IND

65

 Tre’Quan Smith NO

@ PHI

66

 Russell Gage ATL

@ LAC

67

 Golden Tate NYG

vs. ARI

68

 Emmanuel Sanders NO

@ PHI

69

 Jakobi Meyers NE

@ LAR

70

 Denzel Mims NYJ

@ SEA

71

 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

@ DET

72

 Greg Ward PHI

vs. NO

73

 Demarcus Robinson KC

@ MIA

74

 Chad Beebe MIN

@ TB

75

 Cameron Batson TEN

@ JAC

76

 Josh Reynolds LAR

vs. NE

77

 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC

vs. TEN

78

 David Moore SEA

vs. NYJ

79

 Danny Amendola DET

vs. GB

80

 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

vs. HOU

81

 KJ Hamler DEN

@ CAR

82

 Michael Gallup DAL

@ CIN

83

 Mohamed Sanu DET

vs. GB

84

 Damiere Byrd NE

@ LAR

85

 Dez Bryant BAL

@ CLE

86

 A.J. Green CIN

vs. DAL

87

 Darnell Mooney CHI

vs. HOU

88

 Scotty Miller TB

vs. MIN

89

 Willie Snead IV BAL

@ CLE

90

 Tyler Johnson TB

vs. MIN

91

 Henry Ruggs III LV

vs. IND

92

 D. Peoples-Jones CLE

vs. BAL

93

 Travis Fulgham PHI

vs. NO

94

 KeeSean Johnson ARI

@ NYG

95

 Olabisi Johnson MIN

@ TB

96

 DaeSean Hamilton DEN

@ CAR

97

 Quintez Cephus DET

vs. GB

98

 Jakeem Grant MIA

vs. KC

99

 Kendrick Bourne SF

vs. WAS

100

 Zach Pascal IND

@ LV

101

 Isaiah Wright WAS

@ SF

102

 Richie James SF

vs. WAS

103

 Steven Sims Jr. WAS

@ SF

104

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

@ NYG

105

 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL

@ LAC

106

 Mecole Hardman KC

@ MIA

107

 Adam Humphries TEN

@ JAC

108

 Cam Sims WAS

@ SF

109

 KhaDarel Hodge CLE

vs. BAL

110

 Van Jefferson LAR

vs. NE

111

 N’Keal Harry NE

@ LAR

112

 Andy Isabella ARI

@ NYG

113

 Trent Taylor SF

vs. WAS

114

 Deonte Harris NO

@ PHI

115

 Chris Conley JAC

vs. TEN

116

 James Washington PIT

@ BUF

117

 Bryan Edwards LV

vs. IND

118

 Marcus Johnson IND

@ LV

119

 Gabriel Davis BUF

vs. PIT

120

 Braxton Berrios NYJ

@ SEA

121

 Cedrick Wilson DAL

@ CIN

122

 Marquez Callaway NO

@ PHI

123

 Miles Boykin BAL

@ CLE

124

 Jalen Guyton LAC

vs. ATL

125

 DeMichael Harris IND

@ LV

126

 Isaiah McKenzie BUF

vs. PIT

127

 Devin Duvernay BAL

@ CLE

128

 Jeff Smith NYJ

@ SEA

129

 Austin Mack NYG

vs. ARI

130

 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT

@ BUF

131

 Gunner Olszewski NE

@ LAR

132

 Byron Pringle KC

@ MIA

133

 Christian Blake ATL

@ LAC

134

 Kalif Raymond TEN

@ JAC

135

 Alshon Jeffery PHI

vs. NO

136

 Mike Thomas CIN

vs. DAL

137

 Isaiah Ford NE

@ LAR
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

