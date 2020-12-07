Fantasy Football Week 14 WR Rankings: Justin Jefferson, KeKe Coutee & Corey Davis Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners welcome back a slew of playmakers as the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers return from a bye. Justin Jefferson is beginning to give Adam Thielen a run for his money as the top target in Minnesota. Plus, a handful of AFC South pass-catchers continue to climb the ranks.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 14

A.J. Brown (WR7) receives most of the national publicity, and rightfully so. Yet, it’s Corey Davis (WR18) who leads Tennessee in both receptions (53) and yards this season (801). Furthermore, his 13 receptions of 20-plus yards are tied for the 12th-most in football. Davis has hauled in at least 113 yards in half of his past six games.

Both Brown and Davis should prove productive in Week 14 against Jacksonville. Over the last two weeks, the Jaguars are tied for the 3rd-most points surrendered to WRs. On the year they allow the sixth-most receiving yards and fifth-most receiving TDs.

Just because Will Fuller is suspended and Randall Cobb is on IR doesn’t mean the Texans will stop airing the ball out. It’s next man up in Houston, meaning KeKe Coutee (WR31) and Chad Hansen (WR55) are both worth monitoring, while the former has quickly catapulted himself into WR3 consideration.

Fresh off a nine target, 141-yard outing, Coutee takes on a Bears defense this week that has allowed six TDs to WRs since Week 9, as well as 116 yards to Marvin Jones this past Sunday.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver

Rankings

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 Davante Adams GB @ DET 2 Adam Thielen MIN @ TB 3 Tyreek Hill KC @ MIA 4 DK Metcalf SEA vs. NYJ 5 Chris Godwin TB vs. MIN 6 Keenan Allen LAC vs. ATL 7 A.J. Brown TEN @ JAC 8 Michael Thomas NO @ PHI 9 Justin Jefferson MIN @ TB 10 Allen Robinson II CHI vs. HOU 11 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ NYG 12 Mike Evans TB vs. MIN 13 Calvin Ridley ATL @ LAC 14 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. NYJ 15 Terry McLaurin WAS @ SF 16 Julio Jones ATL @ LAC 17 Diontae Johnson PIT @ BUF 18 Corey Davis TEN @ JAC 19 Kenny Golladay DET INJ vs. GB 20 Cooper Kupp LAR vs. NE 21 Amari Cooper DAL @ CIN 22 Stefon Diggs BUF vs. PIT 23 D.J. Moore CAR vs. DEN 24 Brandin Cooks HOU @ CHI 25 Antonio Brown TB vs. MIN 26 Tyler Boyd CIN vs. DAL 27 Robert Woods LAR vs. NE 28 Robby Anderson CAR vs. DEN 29 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT @ BUF 30 Sterling Shepard NYG vs. ARI 31 KeKe Coutee HOU @ CHI 32 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ SEA 33 Deebo Samuel SF vs. WAS 34 Jarvis Landry CLE vs. BAL 35 Curtis Samuel CAR vs. DEN 36 T.Y. Hilton IND @ LV 37 Mike Williams LAC vs. ATL 38 Chase Claypool PIT @ BUF 39 DeVante Parker MIA vs. KC 40 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC vs. TEN 41 Marvin Jones Jr. DET vs. GB 42 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ CIN 43 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ LV 44 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. WAS 45 Tee Higgins CIN vs. DAL 46 Allen Lazard GB @ DET 47 Darius Slayton NYG vs. ARI 48 Jalen Reagor PHI vs. NO 49 Anthony Miller CHI vs. HOU 50 Nelson Agholor LV vs. IND 51 Collin Johnson JAC vs. TEN 52 Tim Patrick DEN @ CAR 53 Cole Beasley BUF vs. PIT 54 Keelan Cole JAC vs. TEN 55 Chad Hanson HOU @ CHI 56 Jerry Jeudy DEN @ CAR 57 Marquise Brown BAL @ CLE 58 Breshad Perriman NYJ @ SEA 59 Sammy Watkins KC @ MIA 60 John Brown BUF vs. PIT 61 Rashard Higgins CLE vs. BAL 62 Christian Kirk ARI @ NYG 63 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA vs. KC 64 Hunter Renfrow LV vs. IND 65 Tre’Quan Smith NO @ PHI 66 Russell Gage ATL @ LAC 67 Golden Tate NYG vs. ARI 68 Emmanuel Sanders NO @ PHI 69 Jakobi Meyers NE @ LAR 70 Denzel Mims NYJ @ SEA 71 M. Valdes-Scantling GB @ DET 72 Greg Ward PHI vs. NO 73 Demarcus Robinson KC @ MIA 74 Chad Beebe MIN @ TB 75 Cameron Batson TEN @ JAC 76 Josh Reynolds LAR vs. NE 77 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs. TEN 78 David Moore SEA vs. NYJ 79 Danny Amendola DET vs. GB 80 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI vs. HOU 81 KJ Hamler DEN @ CAR 82 Michael Gallup DAL @ CIN 83 Mohamed Sanu DET vs. GB 84 Damiere Byrd NE @ LAR 85 Dez Bryant BAL @ CLE 86 A.J. Green CIN vs. DAL 87 Darnell Mooney CHI vs. HOU 88 Scotty Miller TB vs. MIN 89 Willie Snead IV BAL @ CLE 90 Tyler Johnson TB vs. MIN 91 Henry Ruggs III LV vs. IND 92 D. Peoples-Jones CLE vs. BAL 93 Travis Fulgham PHI vs. NO 94 KeeSean Johnson ARI @ NYG 95 Olabisi Johnson MIN @ TB 96 DaeSean Hamilton DEN @ CAR 97 Quintez Cephus DET vs. GB 98 Jakeem Grant MIA vs. KC 99 Kendrick Bourne SF vs. WAS 100 Zach Pascal IND @ LV 101 Isaiah Wright WAS @ SF 102 Richie James SF vs. WAS 103 Steven Sims Jr. WAS @ SF 104 Larry Fitzgerald ARI @ NYG 105 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL @ LAC 106 Mecole Hardman KC @ MIA 107 Adam Humphries TEN @ JAC 108 Cam Sims WAS @ SF 109 KhaDarel Hodge CLE vs. BAL 110 Van Jefferson LAR vs. NE 111 N’Keal Harry NE @ LAR 112 Andy Isabella ARI @ NYG 113 Trent Taylor SF vs. WAS 114 Deonte Harris NO @ PHI 115 Chris Conley JAC vs. TEN 116 James Washington PIT @ BUF 117 Bryan Edwards LV vs. IND 118 Marcus Johnson IND @ LV 119 Gabriel Davis BUF vs. PIT 120 Braxton Berrios NYJ @ SEA 121 Cedrick Wilson DAL @ CIN 122 Marquez Callaway NO @ PHI 123 Miles Boykin BAL @ CLE 124 Jalen Guyton LAC vs. ATL 125 DeMichael Harris IND @ LV 126 Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. PIT 127 Devin Duvernay BAL @ CLE 128 Jeff Smith NYJ @ SEA 129 Austin Mack NYG vs. ARI 130 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT @ BUF 131 Gunner Olszewski NE @ LAR 132 Byron Pringle KC @ MIA 133 Christian Blake ATL @ LAC 134 Kalif Raymond TEN @ JAC 135 Alshon Jeffery PHI vs. NO 136 Mike Thomas CIN vs. DAL 137 Isaiah Ford NE @ LAR

