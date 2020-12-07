Fantasy Football Week 14 WR Rankings: Justin Jefferson, KeKe Coutee & Corey Davis Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners welcome back a slew of playmakers as the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers return from a bye. Justin Jefferson is beginning to give Adam Thielen a run for his money as the top target in Minnesota. Plus, a handful of AFC South pass-catchers continue to climb the ranks.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 14 WR Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 14
A.J. Brown (WR7) receives most of the national publicity, and rightfully so. Yet, it’s Corey Davis (WR18) who leads Tennessee in both receptions (53) and yards this season (801). Furthermore, his 13 receptions of 20-plus yards are tied for the 12th-most in football. Davis has hauled in at least 113 yards in half of his past six games.
Both Brown and Davis should prove productive in Week 14 against Jacksonville. Over the last two weeks, the Jaguars are tied for the 3rd-most points surrendered to WRs. On the year they allow the sixth-most receiving yards and fifth-most receiving TDs.
Just because Will Fuller is suspended and Randall Cobb is on IR doesn’t mean the Texans will stop airing the ball out. It’s next man up in Houston, meaning KeKe Coutee (WR31) and Chad Hansen (WR55) are both worth monitoring, while the former has quickly catapulted himself into WR3 consideration.
Fresh off a nine target, 141-yard outing, Coutee takes on a Bears defense this week that has allowed six TDs to WRs since Week 9, as well as 116 yards to Marvin Jones this past Sunday.
Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver
Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough
|
#
|Wide Receivers TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Davante Adams GB
|
@ DET
|
2
|Adam Thielen MIN
|
@ TB
|
3
|Tyreek Hill KC
|
@ MIA
|
4
|DK Metcalf SEA
|
vs. NYJ
|
5
|Chris Godwin TB
|
vs. MIN
|
6
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
vs. ATL
|
7
|A.J. Brown TEN
|
@ JAC
|
8
|Michael Thomas NO
|
@ PHI
|
9
|Justin Jefferson MIN
|
@ TB
|
10
|Allen Robinson II CHI
|
vs. HOU
|
11
|DeAndre Hopkins ARI
|
@ NYG
|
12
|Mike Evans TB
|
vs. MIN
|
13
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
@ LAC
|
14
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
vs. NYJ
|
15
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
@ SF
|
16
|Julio Jones ATL
|
@ LAC
|
17
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
@ BUF
|
18
|Corey Davis TEN
|
@ JAC
|
19
|Kenny Golladay DET INJ
|
vs. GB
|
20
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
vs. NE
|
21
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
@ CIN
|
22
|Stefon Diggs BUF
|
vs. PIT
|
23
|D.J. Moore CAR
|
vs. DEN
|
24
|Brandin Cooks HOU
|
@ CHI
|
25
|Antonio Brown TB
|
vs. MIN
|
26
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
vs. DAL
|
27
|Robert Woods LAR
|
vs. NE
|
28
|Robby Anderson CAR
|
vs. DEN
|
29
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|
@ BUF
|
30
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|
vs. ARI
|
31
|KeKe Coutee HOU
|
@ CHI
|
32
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
@ SEA
|
33
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
vs. WAS
|
34
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
35
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
vs. DEN
|
36
|T.Y. Hilton IND
|
@ LV
|
37
|Mike Williams LAC
|
vs. ATL
|
38
|Chase Claypool PIT
|
@ BUF
|
39
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
vs. KC
|
40
|D.J. Chark Jr. JAC
|
vs. TEN
|
41
|Marvin Jones Jr. DET
|
vs. GB
|
42
|CeeDee Lamb DAL
|
@ CIN
|
43
|Michael Pittman Jr. IND
|
@ LV
|
44
|Brandon Aiyuk SF
|
vs. WAS
|
45
|Tee Higgins CIN
|
vs. DAL
|
46
|Allen Lazard GB
|
@ DET
|
47
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
vs. ARI
|
48
|Jalen Reagor PHI
|
vs. NO
|
49
|Anthony Miller CHI
|
vs. HOU
|
50
|Nelson Agholor LV
|
vs. IND
|
51
|Collin Johnson JAC
|
vs. TEN
|
52
|Tim Patrick DEN
|
@ CAR
|
53
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
vs. PIT
|
54
|Keelan Cole JAC
|
vs. TEN
|
55
|Chad Hanson HOU
|
@ CHI
|
56
|Jerry Jeudy DEN
|
@ CAR
|
57
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
@ CLE
|
58
|Breshad Perriman NYJ
|
@ SEA
|
59
|Sammy Watkins KC
|
@ MIA
|
60
|John Brown BUF
|
vs. PIT
|
61
|Rashard Higgins CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
62
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
@ NYG
|
63
|Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA
|
vs. KC
|
64
|Hunter Renfrow LV
|
vs. IND
|
65
|Tre’Quan Smith NO
|
@ PHI
|
66
|Russell Gage ATL
|
@ LAC
|
67
|Golden Tate NYG
|
vs. ARI
|
68
|Emmanuel Sanders NO
|
@ PHI
|
69
|Jakobi Meyers NE
|
@ LAR
|
70
|Denzel Mims NYJ
|
@ SEA
|
71
|M. Valdes-Scantling GB
|
@ DET
|
72
|Greg Ward PHI
|
vs. NO
|
73
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
@ MIA
|
74
|Chad Beebe MIN
|
@ TB
|
75
|Cameron Batson TEN
|
@ JAC
|
76
|Josh Reynolds LAR
|
vs. NE
|
77
|Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
|
vs. TEN
|
78
|David Moore SEA
|
vs. NYJ
|
79
|Danny Amendola DET
|
vs. GB
|
80
|Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
|
vs. HOU
|
81
|KJ Hamler DEN
|
@ CAR
|
82
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
@ CIN
|
83
|Mohamed Sanu DET
|
vs. GB
|
84
|Damiere Byrd NE
|
@ LAR
|
85
|Dez Bryant BAL
|
@ CLE
|
86
|A.J. Green CIN
|
vs. DAL
|
87
|Darnell Mooney CHI
|
vs. HOU
|
88
|Scotty Miller TB
|
vs. MIN
|
89
|Willie Snead IV BAL
|
@ CLE
|
90
|Tyler Johnson TB
|
vs. MIN
|
91
|Henry Ruggs III LV
|
vs. IND
|
92
|D. Peoples-Jones CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
93
|Travis Fulgham PHI
|
vs. NO
|
94
|KeeSean Johnson ARI
|
@ NYG
|
95
|Olabisi Johnson MIN
|
@ TB
|
96
|DaeSean Hamilton DEN
|
@ CAR
|
97
|Quintez Cephus DET
|
vs. GB
|
98
|Jakeem Grant MIA
|
vs. KC
|
99
|Kendrick Bourne SF
|
vs. WAS
|
100
|Zach Pascal IND
|
@ LV
|
101
|Isaiah Wright WAS
|
@ SF
|
102
|Richie James SF
|
vs. WAS
|
103
|Steven Sims Jr. WAS
|
@ SF
|
104
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
@ NYG
|
105
|Olamide Zaccheaus ATL
|
@ LAC
|
106
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
@ MIA
|
107
|Adam Humphries TEN
|
@ JAC
|
108
|Cam Sims WAS
|
@ SF
|
109
|KhaDarel Hodge CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
110
|Van Jefferson LAR
|
vs. NE
|
111
|N’Keal Harry NE
|
@ LAR
|
112
|Andy Isabella ARI
|
@ NYG
|
113
|Trent Taylor SF
|
vs. WAS
|
114
|Deonte Harris NO
|
@ PHI
|
115
|Chris Conley JAC
|
vs. TEN
|
116
|James Washington PIT
|
@ BUF
|
117
|Bryan Edwards LV
|
vs. IND
|
118
|Marcus Johnson IND
|
@ LV
|
119
|Gabriel Davis BUF
|
vs. PIT
|
120
|Braxton Berrios NYJ
|
@ SEA
|
121
|Cedrick Wilson DAL
|
@ CIN
|
122
|Marquez Callaway NO
|
@ PHI
|
123
|Miles Boykin BAL
|
@ CLE
|
124
|Jalen Guyton LAC
|
vs. ATL
|
125
|DeMichael Harris IND
|
@ LV
|
126
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF
|
vs. PIT
|
127
|Devin Duvernay BAL
|
@ CLE
|
128
|Jeff Smith NYJ
|
@ SEA
|
129
|Austin Mack NYG
|
vs. ARI
|
130
|Ray-Ray McCloud PIT
|
@ BUF
|
131
|Gunner Olszewski NE
|
@ LAR
|
132
|Byron Pringle KC
|
@ MIA
|
133
|Christian Blake ATL
|
@ LAC
|
134
|Kalif Raymond TEN
|
@ JAC
|
135
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|
vs. NO
|
136
|Mike Thomas CIN
|
vs. DAL
|
137
|Isaiah Ford NE
|
@ LAR
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
READ NEXT
- Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: QB
- Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: RB
- Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: TE
- Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: DEF
- Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: K