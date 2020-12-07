Fantasy Football Week 14 Kicker Rankings: Younghoe Koo Shines; Jason Sanders a Risk?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Joey Slye returns from a bye after scoring double-digit points in each of his previous two games. Ryan Succop, a top-seven scorer at the position also returns from a bye. Younghoe Koo continues to dominate at the position, while Jason Sanders is met with a somewhat intimidating matchup.
Kicker Outlook Week 14
Younghoe Koo (K1) remains atop our rankings. Shocker. Scoring double-digit points in seven of his last eight games, Koo now averages 12.7 ppg on the season. That is 1.0 more points than his quarterback, Matt Ryan, has averaged over the past three weeks. Koo gets a Chargers team this week that allows the seventh-most points to the position. Los Angeles has allowed an average of 11.33 ppg to kickers over three of their last four games.
Jason Sanders (K2) has now scored double-digit points in five straight games, hitting on six 50-plus yard kicks and averaging 12.8 ppg over that span. His matchup this week is certainly not the most inviting. The Chiefs have held all but two kickers this year to single-digit outings. They’ve also surrendered just two kicks of 50-plus yards all season, although one of those kicks did come just last week against Brandon McManus. Sanders remains near the top of our ranks as he’s proven to not only be one of the most consistent at his position league-wide but also arguably the most viable fantasy option on the Dolphins roster. In many ways, Sanders is Miami’s offense. Five kickers have scored at least 8.0 points against Kansas City this season, expect Sanders to push that number to six.
Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker
Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|
#
|Kicker TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Younghoe Koo ATL
|
@ LAC
|
2
|Jason Sanders MIA
|
vs. KC
|
3
|Ryan Succop TB
|
vs. MIN
|
4
|Joey Slye CAR
|
vs. DEN
|
5
|Jason Myers SEA
|
vs. NYJ
|
6
|Graham Gano NYG
|
vs. ARI
|
7
|Wil Lutz NO
|
@ PHI
|
8
|Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU
|
@ CHI
|
9
|Harrison Butker KC
|
@ MIA
|
10
|Dustin Hopkins WAS
|
@ SF
|
11
|Brandon McManus DEN
|
@ CAR
|
12
|Tyler Bass BUF
|
vs. PIT
|
13
|Greg Zuerlein DAL
|
@ CIN
|
14
|Justin Tucker BAL
|
@ CLE
|
15
|Stephen Gostkowski TEN
|
@ JAC
|
16
|Rodrigo Blankenship IND
|
@ LV
|
17
|Michael Badgley LAC
|
vs. ATL
|
18
|Daniel Carlson LV
|
vs. IND
|
19
|Matt Gay LAR
|
vs. NE
|
20
|Mason Crosby GB
|
@ DET
|
21
|Chase McLaughlin JAC
|
vs. TEN
|
22
|Zane Gonzalez ARI
|
@ NYG
|
23
|Matt Prater DET
|
vs. GB
|
24
|Dan Bailey MIN
|
@ TB
|
25
|Chris Boswell PIT
|
@ BUF
|
26
|Cody Parkey CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
27
|Robbie Gould SF
|
vs. WAS
|
28
|Sergio Castillo NYJ
|
@ SEA
|
29
|Jake Elliott PHI
|
vs. NO
|
30
|Cairo Santos CHI
|
vs. HOU
|
31
|Nick Folk NE
|
@ LAR
|
32
|Randy Bullock CIN
|
vs. DAL
