Fantasy Football Week 14 Kicker Rankings: Younghoe Koo Shines; Jason Sanders a Risk?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Joey Slye returns from a bye after scoring double-digit points in each of his previous two games. Ryan Succop, a top-seven scorer at the position also returns from a bye. Younghoe Koo continues to dominate at the position, while Jason Sanders is met with a somewhat intimidating matchup.

Kicker Outlook Week 14

Younghoe Koo (K1) remains atop our rankings. Shocker. Scoring double-digit points in seven of his last eight games, Koo now averages 12.7 ppg on the season. That is 1.0 more points than his quarterback, Matt Ryan, has averaged over the past three weeks. Koo gets a Chargers team this week that allows the seventh-most points to the position. Los Angeles has allowed an average of 11.33 ppg to kickers over three of their last four games.

Jason Sanders (K2) has now scored double-digit points in five straight games, hitting on six 50-plus yard kicks and averaging 12.8 ppg over that span. His matchup this week is certainly not the most inviting. The Chiefs have held all but two kickers this year to single-digit outings. They’ve also surrendered just two kicks of 50-plus yards all season, although one of those kicks did come just last week against Brandon McManus. Sanders remains near the top of our ranks as he’s proven to not only be one of the most consistent at his position league-wide but also arguably the most viable fantasy option on the Dolphins roster. In many ways, Sanders is Miami’s offense. Five kickers have scored at least 8.0 points against Kansas City this season, expect Sanders to push that number to six.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

Rankings

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kicker TEAM Opp. 1 Younghoe Koo ATL @ LAC 2 Jason Sanders MIA vs. KC 3 Ryan Succop TB vs. MIN 4 Joey Slye CAR vs. DEN 5 Jason Myers SEA vs. NYJ 6 Graham Gano NYG vs. ARI 7 Wil Lutz NO @ PHI 8 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU @ CHI 9 Harrison Butker KC @ MIA 10 Dustin Hopkins WAS @ SF 11 Brandon McManus DEN @ CAR 12 Tyler Bass BUF vs. PIT 13 Greg Zuerlein DAL @ CIN 14 Justin Tucker BAL @ CLE 15 Stephen Gostkowski TEN @ JAC 16 Rodrigo Blankenship IND @ LV 17 Michael Badgley LAC vs. ATL 18 Daniel Carlson LV vs. IND 19 Matt Gay LAR vs. NE 20 Mason Crosby GB @ DET 21 Chase McLaughlin JAC vs. TEN 22 Zane Gonzalez ARI @ NYG 23 Matt Prater DET vs. GB 24 Dan Bailey MIN @ TB 25 Chris Boswell PIT @ BUF 26 Cody Parkey CLE vs. BAL 27 Robbie Gould SF vs. WAS 28 Sergio Castillo NYJ @ SEA 29 Jake Elliott PHI vs. NO 30 Cairo Santos CHI vs. HOU 31 Nick Folk NE @ LAR 32 Randy Bullock CIN vs. DAL

