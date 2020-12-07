Fantasy Football Week 14 Kicker Rankings: Younghoe Koo Shines; Jason Sanders a Risk?

Fantasy Football Week 14 Kicker Rankings: Younghoe Koo Shines; Jason Sanders a Risk?

Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings Week 14

Getty Jason Sanders #7 of the Miami Dolphins kicks a field goal.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. Joey Slye returns from a bye after scoring double-digit points in each of his previous two games. Ryan Succop, a top-seven scorer at the position also returns from a bye. Younghoe Koo continues to dominate at the position, while Jason Sanders is met with a somewhat intimidating matchup.

Kicker Outlook Week 14

Younghoe Koo (K1) remains atop our rankings. Shocker. Scoring double-digit points in seven of his last eight games, Koo now averages 12.7 ppg on the season. That is 1.0 more points than his quarterback, Matt Ryan, has averaged over the past three weeks. Koo gets a Chargers team this week that allows the seventh-most points to the position. Los Angeles has allowed an average of 11.33 ppg to kickers over three of their last four games.

Jason Sanders (K2) has now scored double-digit points in five straight games, hitting on six 50-plus yard kicks and averaging 12.8 ppg over that span. His matchup this week is certainly not the most inviting. The Chiefs have held all but two kickers this year to single-digit outings. They’ve also surrendered just two kicks of 50-plus yards all season, although one of those kicks did come just last week against Brandon McManus. Sanders remains near the top of our ranks as he’s proven to not only be one of the most consistent at his position league-wide but also arguably the most viable fantasy option on the Dolphins roster. In many ways, Sanders is Miami’s offense. Five kickers have scored at least 8.0 points against Kansas City this season, expect Sanders to push that number to six.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

#

 Kicker TEAM

Opp.

1

 Younghoe Koo ATL

@ LAC

2

 Jason Sanders MIA

vs. KC

3

 Ryan Succop TB

vs. MIN

4

 Joey Slye CAR

vs. DEN

5

 Jason Myers SEA

vs. NYJ

6

 Graham Gano NYG

vs. ARI

7

 Wil Lutz NO

@ PHI

8

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

@ CHI

9

 Harrison Butker KC

@ MIA

10

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

@ SF

11

 Brandon McManus DEN

@ CAR

12

 Tyler Bass BUF

vs. PIT

13

 Greg Zuerlein DAL

@ CIN

14

 Justin Tucker BAL

@ CLE

15

 Stephen Gostkowski TEN

@ JAC

16

 Rodrigo Blankenship IND

@ LV

17

 Michael Badgley LAC

vs. ATL

18

 Daniel Carlson LV

vs. IND

19

 Matt Gay LAR

vs. NE

20

 Mason Crosby GB

@ DET

21

 Chase McLaughlin JAC

vs. TEN

22

 Zane Gonzalez ARI

@ NYG

23

 Matt Prater DET

vs. GB

24

 Dan Bailey MIN

@ TB

25

 Chris Boswell PIT

@ BUF

26

 Cody Parkey CLE

vs. BAL

27

 Robbie Gould SF

vs. WAS

28

 Sergio Castillo NYJ

@ SEA

29

 Jake Elliott PHI

vs. NO

30

 Cairo Santos CHI

vs. HOU

31

 Nick Folk NE

@ LAR

32

 Randy Bullock CIN

vs. DAL
