Fantasy Football Week 14 Defense Rankings: Giants a Risky Play? Patriots to Stay Hot?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. The Carolina Panthers return from a bye having scored 17.0-plus points in each of their past two games. Speaking of double-digit outings, the Miami Dolphins have now scored 14.0 points in back-to-back weeks. Can they extend their streak to three consecutive games? Plus, have the Patriots finally reestablished themselves as viable fantasy options? Let’s take a look.

Defense Outlook Week 14

Saints (DEF1) had a down week by their standards this past Sunday, scoring just 6.0 points, their lowest output since Week 7. However, expect them to get back to their usual dominant selves against the Philadelphia Eagles, and most likely a rookie quarterback making his first career start in Jalen Hurts. Since Week 8, New Orleans has accounted for 22 sacks and 14 takeaways. The Eagles average 2.0 giveaways per game at home, tied for third-most in NFL.

With 31.0 points last week, the Patriots (DEF11) looked very reminiscent of their top-scoring unit from a year ago. Over their last two games, they’ve held both Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert below 210 yards passing. The two former top-six picks totaled zero TD passes and three INTs against the Pats over that span. The Rams have allowed 11.0-plus points to defenses in half of their last six games. Jared Goff has had multi-INT outings in three of his last five games.

The Giants (DEF16) has been phenomenal for much of the season. Their play against Seattle a week ago simply awoke the masses to their brilliance. They’ve now scored 9.0-plus points in three of their last four games. While a matchup against Arizona, fresh off allowing 11.0 points to the Rams defense, would appear welcoming, it’s likely best to be avoided.

Week 13 marked the Cardinals’ first game this year they’ve allowed more than 8.0 points to an opposing D/ST. They also allowed an average of just 3.72 points to defensive units over the first 12 weeks of the year. New York will likely impress once again. However, it may not convert to dominant fantasy production. With numerous waiver wire streaming options with plus-matchups this week (i.e. Panthers, Seahawks & more), it’s hard to bang the table for a unit against a Kyler Murray-led offense.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Rankings

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

# Defense TEAM Opp. 1 New Orleans Saints NO @ PHI 2 Baltimore Ravens BAL @ CLE 3 Carolina Panthers CAR vs. DEN 4 Seattle Seahawks SEA vs. NYJ 5 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT @ BUF 6 Washington Football Team WAS @ SF 7 Arizona Cardinals ARI @ NYG 8 Houston Texans HOU @ CHI 9 Los Angeles Rams LAR vs. NE 10 San Francisco 49ers SF vs. WAS 11 New England Patriots NE @ LAR 12 Indianapolis Colts IND @ LV 13 Dallas Cowboys DAL @ CIN 14 Tennessee Titans TEN @ JAC 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB vs. MIN 16 New York Giants NYG vs. ARI 17 Green Bay Packers GB @ DET 18 Chicago Bears CHI vs. HOU 19 Kansas City Chiefs KC @ MIA 20 Miami Dolphins MIA vs. KC 21 Las Vegas Raiders LV vs. IND 22 Cincinnati Bengals CIN vs. DAL 23 Cleveland Browns CLE vs. BAL 24 Buffalo Bills BUF vs. PIT 25 Philadelphia Eagles PHI vs. NO 26 Minnesota Vikings MIN @ TB 27 Denver Broncos DEN @ CAR 28 Los Angeles Chargers LAC vs. ATL 29 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC vs. TEN 30 Atlanta Falcons ATL @ LAC 31 New York Jets NYJ @ SEA 32 Detroit Lions DET vs. GB

