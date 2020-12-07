Fantasy Football Week 14 Defense Rankings: Giants a Risky Play? Patriots to Stay Hot?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. The Carolina Panthers return from a bye having scored 17.0-plus points in each of their past two games. Speaking of double-digit outings, the Miami Dolphins have now scored 14.0 points in back-to-back weeks. Can they extend their streak to three consecutive games? Plus, have the Patriots finally reestablished themselves as viable fantasy options? Let’s take a look.
Defense Outlook Week 14
Saints (DEF1) had a down week by their standards this past Sunday, scoring just 6.0 points, their lowest output since Week 7. However, expect them to get back to their usual dominant selves against the Philadelphia Eagles, and most likely a rookie quarterback making his first career start in Jalen Hurts. Since Week 8, New Orleans has accounted for 22 sacks and 14 takeaways. The Eagles average 2.0 giveaways per game at home, tied for third-most in NFL.
With 31.0 points last week, the Patriots (DEF11) looked very reminiscent of their top-scoring unit from a year ago. Over their last two games, they’ve held both Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert below 210 yards passing. The two former top-six picks totaled zero TD passes and three INTs against the Pats over that span. The Rams have allowed 11.0-plus points to defenses in half of their last six games. Jared Goff has had multi-INT outings in three of his last five games.
The Giants (DEF16) has been phenomenal for much of the season. Their play against Seattle a week ago simply awoke the masses to their brilliance. They’ve now scored 9.0-plus points in three of their last four games. While a matchup against Arizona, fresh off allowing 11.0 points to the Rams defense, would appear welcoming, it’s likely best to be avoided.
Week 13 marked the Cardinals’ first game this year they’ve allowed more than 8.0 points to an opposing D/ST. They also allowed an average of just 3.72 points to defensive units over the first 12 weeks of the year. New York will likely impress once again. However, it may not convert to dominant fantasy production. With numerous waiver wire streaming options with plus-matchups this week (i.e. Panthers, Seahawks & more), it’s hard to bang the table for a unit against a Kyler Murray-led offense.
Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Defense
Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough
|
#
|Defense TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|New Orleans Saints NO
|
@ PHI
|
2
|Baltimore Ravens BAL
|
@ CLE
|
3
|Carolina Panthers CAR
|
vs. DEN
|
4
|Seattle Seahawks SEA
|
vs. NYJ
|
5
|Pittsburgh Steelers PIT
|
@ BUF
|
6
|Washington Football Team WAS
|
@ SF
|
7
|Arizona Cardinals ARI
|
@ NYG
|
8
|Houston Texans HOU
|
@ CHI
|
9
|Los Angeles Rams LAR
|
vs. NE
|
10
|San Francisco 49ers SF
|
vs. WAS
|
11
|New England Patriots NE
|
@ LAR
|
12
|Indianapolis Colts IND
|
@ LV
|
13
|Dallas Cowboys DAL
|
@ CIN
|
14
|Tennessee Titans TEN
|
@ JAC
|
15
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB
|
vs. MIN
|
16
|New York Giants NYG
|
vs. ARI
|
17
|Green Bay Packers GB
|
@ DET
|
18
|Chicago Bears CHI
|
vs. HOU
|
19
|Kansas City Chiefs KC
|
@ MIA
|
20
|Miami Dolphins MIA
|
vs. KC
|
21
|Las Vegas Raiders LV
|
vs. IND
|
22
|Cincinnati Bengals CIN
|
vs. DAL
|
23
|Cleveland Browns CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
24
|Buffalo Bills BUF
|
vs. PIT
|
25
|Philadelphia Eagles PHI
|
vs. NO
|
26
|Minnesota Vikings MIN
|
@ TB
|
27
|Denver Broncos DEN
|
@ CAR
|
28
|Los Angeles Chargers LAC
|
vs. ATL
|
29
|Jacksonville Jaguars JAC
|
vs. TEN
|
30
|Atlanta Falcons ATL
|
@ LAC
|
31
|New York Jets NYJ
|
@ SEA
|
32
|Detroit Lions DET
|
vs. GB
