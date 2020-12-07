Fantasy Football Week 14 Defense Rankings: Giants a Risky Play? Patriots to Stay Hot?

Fantasy Football Week 14 Defense Rankings: Giants a Risky Play? Patriots to Stay Hot?

Fantasy Football Defense Rankings Week 14

Getty Dexter Lawrence #97, Jabrill Peppers #21 and Isaac Yiadom #27 of the New York Giants celebrate an interception by Darnay Holmes.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. The Carolina Panthers return from a bye having scored 17.0-plus points in each of their past two games. Speaking of double-digit outings, the Miami Dolphins have now scored 14.0 points in back-to-back weeks. Can they extend their streak to three consecutive games? Plus, have the Patriots finally reestablished themselves as viable fantasy options? Let’s take a look.

Defense Outlook Week 14

Saints (DEF1) had a down week by their standards this past Sunday, scoring just 6.0 points, their lowest output since Week 7. However, expect them to get back to their usual dominant selves against the Philadelphia Eagles, and most likely a rookie quarterback making his first career start in Jalen Hurts. Since Week 8, New Orleans has accounted for 22 sacks and 14 takeaways. The Eagles average 2.0 giveaways per game at home, tied for third-most in NFL.

With 31.0 points last week, the Patriots (DEF11) looked very reminiscent of their top-scoring unit from a year ago. Over their last two games, they’ve held both Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert below 210 yards passing. The two former top-six picks totaled zero TD passes and three INTs against the Pats over that span. The Rams have allowed 11.0-plus points to defenses in half of their last six games. Jared Goff has had multi-INT outings in three of his last five games.

The Giants (DEF16) has been phenomenal for much of the season. Their play against Seattle a week ago simply awoke the masses to their brilliance. They’ve now scored 9.0-plus points in three of their last four games. While a matchup against Arizona, fresh off allowing 11.0 points to the Rams defense, would appear welcoming, it’s likely best to be avoided.

Week 13 marked the Cardinals’ first game this year they’ve allowed more than 8.0 points to an opposing D/ST. They also allowed an average of just 3.72 points to defensive units over the first 12 weeks of the year. New York will likely impress once again. However, it may not convert to dominant fantasy production. With numerous waiver wire streaming options with plus-matchups this week (i.e. Panthers, Seahawks & more), it’s hard to bang the table for a unit against a Kyler Murray-led offense.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

#

 Defense TEAM

Opp.

1

 New Orleans Saints NO

@ PHI

2

 Baltimore Ravens BAL

@ CLE

3

 Carolina Panthers CAR

vs. DEN

4

 Seattle Seahawks SEA

vs. NYJ

5

 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT

@ BUF

6

 Washington Football Team WAS

@ SF

7

 Arizona Cardinals ARI

@ NYG

8

 Houston Texans HOU

@ CHI

9

 Los Angeles Rams LAR

vs. NE

10

 San Francisco 49ers SF

vs. WAS

11

 New England Patriots NE

@ LAR

12

 Indianapolis Colts IND

@ LV

13

 Dallas Cowboys DAL

@ CIN

14

 Tennessee Titans TEN

@ JAC

15

 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB

vs. MIN

16

 New York Giants NYG

vs. ARI

17

 Green Bay Packers GB

@ DET

18

 Chicago Bears CHI

vs. HOU

19

 Kansas City Chiefs KC

@ MIA

20

 Miami Dolphins MIA

vs. KC

21

 Las Vegas Raiders LV

vs. IND

22

 Cincinnati Bengals CIN

vs. DAL

23

 Cleveland Browns CLE

vs. BAL

24

 Buffalo Bills BUF

vs. PIT

25

 Philadelphia Eagles PHI

vs. NO

26

 Minnesota Vikings MIN

@ TB

27

 Denver Broncos DEN

@ CAR

28

 Los Angeles Chargers LAC

vs. ATL

29

 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC

vs. TEN

30

 Atlanta Falcons ATL

@ LAC

31

 New York Jets NYJ

@ SEA

32

 Detroit Lions DET

vs. GB
