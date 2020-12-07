Fantasy Football Week 14 QB Rankings: Jalen Hurts to Start? Drew Brees Returns?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week Tom Brady returns from a bye, while Drew Brees may make his return from injured reserve. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that Brees is “tracking to play” as early as this week. He is eligible to return this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Speaking of the Eagles, is there a new starting QB in Philly? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 14

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has declined to name a starter at quarterback for Week 14. With that said, it appears that he is leaning towards a change to Jalen Hurts (QB29), as he informed NBCS’ John Clark that he wants “to get Carson right.”

Hurts added a spark to Philly’s offense late in their Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, most notably hitting Jalen Reagor for a TD on a fourth and 18 play. Furthermore, his rushing ability makes him a viable add at the position, as does any QB who offers a similar threat on the ground. Even more important, the Eagles offense has proven capable of housing a QB1, as Carson Wentz was the third-highest scoring player at his position from Week 3-7.

With all that said, Hurts is best avoided this week as his matchup is daunting, to say the least. The New Orleans Saints have allowed an average of just 9.44 points to QBs over the past month (fewest in NFL). That average includes three games against former league MVPs (Tom Brady & Matt Ryan twice).

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Rankings

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

# Quarterback TEAM Opp. 1 Aaron Rodgers GB @ DET 2 Russell Wilson SEA vs. NYJ 3 Deshaun Watson HOU @ CHI 4 Justin Herbert LAC vs. ATL 5 Patrick Mahomes II KC @ MIA 6 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ JAC 7 Taysom Hill NO @ PHI 8 Lamar Jackson BAL @ CLE 9 Kyler Murray ARI @ NYG 10 Kirk Cousins MIN @ TB 11 Tom Brady TB vs. MIN 12 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ BUF 13 Teddy Bridgewater CAR vs. DEN 14 Josh Allen BUF vs. PIT 15 Philip Rivers IND @ LV 16 Mitchell Trubisky CHI vs. HOU 17 Cam Newton NE @ LAR 18 Sam Darnold NYJ @ SEA 19 Matt Ryan ATL @ LAC 20 Daniel Jones NYG INJ vs. ARI 21 Mike Glennon JAC vs. TEN 22 Baker Mayfield CLE vs. BAL 23 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. KC 24 Matthew Stafford DET vs. GB 25 Andy Dalton DAL @ CIN 26 Jared Goff LAR vs. NE 27 Drew Lock DEN @ CAR 28 Derek Carr LV vs. IND 29 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. NO 30 Alex Smith WAS @ SF 31 Nick Mullens SF vs. WAS 32 Brandon Allen CIN vs. DAL 33 Carson Wentz PHI vs. NO 34 Colt McCoy NYG vs. ARI 35 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA vs. KC 36 Gardner Minshew JAC vs. TEN 37 Nick Foles CHI INJ vs. HOU 38 Ryan Finley CIN vs. DAL 39 Trace McSorley BAL @ CLE 40 Joe Flacco NYJ @ SEA 41 Jameis Winston NO @ PHI 42 C.J. Beathard SF vs. WAS 43 Jarrett Stidham NE @ LAR 44 P.J. Walker CAR vs. DEN 45 Jacoby Brissett IND @ LV 46 Brett Rypien DEN @ CAR 47 Dwayne Haskins WAS @ SF 48 Garrett Gilbert DAL @ CIN 49 Case Keenum CLE vs. BAL 50 Tyrod Taylor LAC vs. ATL

