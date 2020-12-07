Fantasy Football Week 14 QB Rankings: Jalen Hurts to Start? Drew Brees Returns?

Fantasy Football Week 14 QB Rankings: Jalen Hurts to Start? Drew Brees Returns?

Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings Week 14

Getty Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates following his first NFL career touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week Tom Brady returns from a bye, while Drew Brees may make his return from injured reserve. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that Brees is “tracking to play” as early as this week. He is eligible to return this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Speaking of the Eagles, is there a new starting QB in Philly? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Quarterback Outlook Week 14

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has declined to name a starter at quarterback for Week 14. With that said, it appears that he is leaning towards a change to Jalen Hurts (QB29), as he informed NBCS’ John Clark that he wants “to get Carson right.” 

Hurts added a spark to Philly’s offense late in their Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, most notably hitting Jalen Reagor for a TD on a fourth and 18 play. Furthermore, his rushing ability makes him a viable add at the position, as does any QB who offers a similar threat on the ground. Even more important, the Eagles offense has proven capable of housing a QB1, as Carson Wentz was the third-highest scoring player at his position from Week 3-7.

With all that said, Hurts is best avoided this week as his matchup is daunting, to say the least. The New Orleans Saints have allowed an average of just 9.44 points to QBs over the past month (fewest in NFL). That average includes three games against former league MVPs (Tom Brady & Matt Ryan twice).

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

#

 Quarterback TEAM

Opp.

1

 Aaron Rodgers GB

@ DET

2

 Russell Wilson SEA

vs. NYJ

3

 Deshaun Watson HOU

@ CHI

4

 Justin Herbert LAC

vs. ATL

5

 Patrick Mahomes II KC

@ MIA

6

 Ryan Tannehill TEN

@ JAC

7

 Taysom Hill NO

@ PHI

8

 Lamar Jackson BAL

@ CLE

9

 Kyler Murray ARI

@ NYG

10

 Kirk Cousins MIN

@ TB

11

 Tom Brady TB

vs. MIN

12

 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

@ BUF

13

 Teddy Bridgewater CAR

vs. DEN

14

 Josh Allen BUF

vs. PIT

15

 Philip Rivers IND

@ LV

16

 Mitchell Trubisky CHI

vs. HOU

17

 Cam Newton NE

@ LAR

18

 Sam Darnold NYJ

@ SEA

19

 Matt Ryan ATL

@ LAC

20

 Daniel Jones NYG INJ

vs. ARI

21

 Mike Glennon JAC

vs. TEN

22

 Baker Mayfield CLE

vs. BAL

23

 Tua Tagovailoa MIA

vs. KC

24

 Matthew Stafford DET

vs. GB

25

 Andy Dalton DAL

@ CIN

26

 Jared Goff LAR

vs. NE

27

 Drew Lock DEN

@ CAR

28

 Derek Carr LV

vs. IND

29

 Jalen Hurts PHI

vs. NO

30

 Alex Smith WAS

@ SF

31

 Nick Mullens SF

vs. WAS

32

 Brandon Allen CIN

vs. DAL

33

 Carson Wentz PHI

vs. NO

34

 Colt McCoy NYG

vs. ARI

35

 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

vs. KC

36

 Gardner Minshew JAC

vs. TEN

37

 Nick Foles CHI INJ

vs. HOU

38

 Ryan Finley CIN

vs. DAL

39

 Trace McSorley BAL

@ CLE

40

 Joe Flacco NYJ

@ SEA

41

 Jameis Winston NO

@ PHI

42

 C.J. Beathard SF

vs. WAS

43

 Jarrett Stidham NE

@ LAR

44

 P.J. Walker CAR

vs. DEN

45

 Jacoby Brissett IND

@ LV

46

 Brett Rypien DEN

@ CAR

47

 Dwayne Haskins WAS

@ SF

48

 Garrett Gilbert DAL

@ CIN

49

 Case Keenum CLE

vs. BAL

50

 Tyrod Taylor LAC

vs. ATL
