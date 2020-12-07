Fantasy Football Week 14 QB Rankings: Jalen Hurts to Start? Drew Brees Returns?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week Tom Brady returns from a bye, while Drew Brees may make his return from injured reserve. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that Brees is “tracking to play” as early as this week. He is eligible to return this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Speaking of the Eagles, is there a new starting QB in Philly? Let’s take a look.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 14 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!
Quarterback Outlook Week 14
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has declined to name a starter at quarterback for Week 14. With that said, it appears that he is leaning towards a change to Jalen Hurts (QB29), as he informed NBCS’ John Clark that he wants “to get Carson right.”
Hurts added a spark to Philly’s offense late in their Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, most notably hitting Jalen Reagor for a TD on a fourth and 18 play. Furthermore, his rushing ability makes him a viable add at the position, as does any QB who offers a similar threat on the ground. Even more important, the Eagles offense has proven capable of housing a QB1, as Carson Wentz was the third-highest scoring player at his position from Week 3-7.
With all that said, Hurts is best avoided this week as his matchup is daunting, to say the least. The New Orleans Saints have allowed an average of just 9.44 points to QBs over the past month (fewest in NFL). That average includes three games against former league MVPs (Tom Brady & Matt Ryan twice).
Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough
|
#
|Quarterback TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Aaron Rodgers GB
|
@ DET
|
2
|Russell Wilson SEA
|
vs. NYJ
|
3
|Deshaun Watson HOU
|
@ CHI
|
4
|Justin Herbert LAC
|
vs. ATL
|
5
|Patrick Mahomes II KC
|
@ MIA
|
6
|Ryan Tannehill TEN
|
@ JAC
|
7
|Taysom Hill NO
|
@ PHI
|
8
|Lamar Jackson BAL
|
@ CLE
|
9
|Kyler Murray ARI
|
@ NYG
|
10
|Kirk Cousins MIN
|
@ TB
|
11
|Tom Brady TB
|
vs. MIN
|
12
|Ben Roethlisberger PIT
|
@ BUF
|
13
|Teddy Bridgewater CAR
|
vs. DEN
|
14
|Josh Allen BUF
|
vs. PIT
|
15
|Philip Rivers IND
|
@ LV
|
16
|Mitchell Trubisky CHI
|
vs. HOU
|
17
|Cam Newton NE
|
@ LAR
|
18
|Sam Darnold NYJ
|
@ SEA
|
19
|Matt Ryan ATL
|
@ LAC
|
20
|Daniel Jones NYG INJ
|
vs. ARI
|
21
|Mike Glennon JAC
|
vs. TEN
|
22
|Baker Mayfield CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
23
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA
|
vs. KC
|
24
|Matthew Stafford DET
|
vs. GB
|
25
|Andy Dalton DAL
|
@ CIN
|
26
|Jared Goff LAR
|
vs. NE
|
27
|Drew Lock DEN
|
@ CAR
|
28
|Derek Carr LV
|
vs. IND
|
29
|Jalen Hurts PHI
|
vs. NO
|
30
|Alex Smith WAS
|
@ SF
|
31
|Nick Mullens SF
|
vs. WAS
|
32
|Brandon Allen CIN
|
vs. DAL
|
33
|Carson Wentz PHI
|
vs. NO
|
34
|Colt McCoy NYG
|
vs. ARI
|
35
|Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA
|
vs. KC
|
36
|Gardner Minshew JAC
|
vs. TEN
|
37
|Nick Foles CHI INJ
|
vs. HOU
|
38
|Ryan Finley CIN
|
vs. DAL
|
39
|Trace McSorley BAL
|
@ CLE
|
40
|Joe Flacco NYJ
|
@ SEA
|
41
|Jameis Winston NO
|
@ PHI
|
42
|C.J. Beathard SF
|
vs. WAS
|
43
|Jarrett Stidham NE
|
@ LAR
|
44
|P.J. Walker CAR
|
vs. DEN
|
45
|Jacoby Brissett IND
|
@ LV
|
46
|Brett Rypien DEN
|
@ CAR
|
47
|Dwayne Haskins WAS
|
@ SF
|
48
|Garrett Gilbert DAL
|
@ CIN
|
49
|Case Keenum CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
50
|Tyrod Taylor LAC
|
vs. ATL
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
READ NEXT
- Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: QB
- Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: RB
- Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: WR
- Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: TE
- Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: DEF
- Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: K