Fantasy Football Week 14 TE Rankings: Darren Waller Goes Off, Mike Gesicki Climbs

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we welcome back a top-eight scorer at the position, as Rob Gronkowski returns from a bye. Darren Waller continues to push Travis Kelce for the top play at the position, as he’s now scored 21.0-plus points in two of his last three games. Plus, Mike Gesicki looks to gain some consistency in his production.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 14

We liked Mike Gesicki (TE14) a week ago, mainly due to his matchup against the Bengals. However, his 23.18 points on 11 targets exceeded even our expectations. One of the more talented players at the position, Gesicki had seen his production drop since Tua Tagovailoa had been inserted into the starting lineup. However, he’s actually seen his target share moderately climb over that span, going from 5.0 with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center to 5.4 targets per game with Tua.

He’s clearly a top target in the offense, albeit a run-first offense, which somewhat caps his ceiling in non-plus matchups. With that said, Kansas City is beginning to look more and more like a plus-matchup. The Chiefs have allowed an average of 83 yards and two total TDs to starting TEs over their last three games.

# Tight End TEAM Opp. 1 Travis Kelce KC @ MIA 2 Darren Waller LV vs. IND 3 Mark Andrews BAL COV @ CLE 4 T.J. Hockenson DET vs. GB 5 Hunter Henry LAC vs. ATL 6 Jonnu Smith TEN INJ @ JAC 7 Rob Gronkowski TB vs. MIN 8 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. NO 9 Zach Ertz PHI vs. NO 10 Noah Fant DEN @ CAR 11 Robert Tonyan GB @ DET 12 Eric Ebron PIT @ BUF 13 Dalton Schultz DAL @ CIN 14 Mike Gesicki MIA vs. KC 15 Evan Engram NYG vs. ARI 16 Will Dissly SEA vs. NYJ 17 Trey Burton IND @ LV 18 Jordan Reed SF vs. WAS 19 Hayden Hurst ATL @ LAC 20 Austin Hooper CLE vs. BAL 21 Tyler Eifert JAC vs. TEN 22 Jared Cook NO @ PHI 23 Logan Thomas WAS @ SF 24 Cole Kmet CHI vs. HOU 25 Jacob Hollister SEA vs. NYJ 26 Dan Arnold ARI @ NYG 27 Gerald Everett LAR vs. NE 28 Jordan Akins HOU @ CHI 29 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. NE 30 James O’Shaughnessy JAC vs. TEN 31 Cameron Brate TB vs. MIN 32 Chris Herndon IV NYJ @ SEA 33 Kyle Rudolph MIN @ TB 34 Irv Smith Jr. MIN @ TB 35 Mo Ali-Cox IND @ LV 36 Anthony Firkser TEN @ JAC 37 Jimmy Graham CHI vs. HOU 38 MyCole Pruitt TEN @ JAC 39 Ian Thomas CAR vs. DEN 40 Jack Doyle IND @ LV 41 Ross Dwelley SF vs. WAS 42 Dawson Knox BUF vs. PIT 43 Jace Sternberger GB @ DET 44 Drew Sample CIN vs. DAL 45 Richard Rodgers PHI vs. NO 46 Durham Smythe MIA vs. KC 47 Adam Shaheen MIA vs. KC 48 Pharaoh Brown HOU @ CHI 49 Tyler Kroft BUF vs. PIT 50 Darren Fells HOU @ CHI 51 Jaeden Graham ATL @ LAC 52 Tanner Hudson TB vs. MIN 53 Ryan Izzo NE @ LAR 54 Harrison Bryant CLE vs. BAL 55 Adam Trautman NO @ PHI 56 Kaden Smith NYG vs. ARI 57 Troy Fumagalli DEN @ CAR 58 David Njoku CLE vs. BAL 59 Darrell Daniels ARI @ NYG 60 Charlie Woerner SF vs. WAS 61 Levine Toilolo NYG vs. ARI 62 Ryan Griffin NYJ @ SEA 63 Nick Vannett DEN @ CAR 64 Vance McDonald PIT @ BUF 65 Chris Manhertz CAR vs. DEN 66 Blake Bell DAL @ CIN 67 Jesse James DET vs. GB 68 Lee Smith BUF vs. PIT 69 Demetrius Harris CHI vs. HOU 70 Nick Keizer KC @ MIA 71 Trevon Wesco NYJ @ SEA 72 Luke Stocker ATL @ LAC 73 Cethan Carter CIN vs. DAL 74 Tyler Conklin MIN @ TB 75 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS @ SF

