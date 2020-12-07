Fantasy Football Week 14 TE Rankings: Darren Waller Goes Off, Mike Gesicki Climbs

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we welcome back a top-eight scorer at the position, as Rob Gronkowski returns from a bye. Darren Waller continues to push Travis Kelce for the top play at the position, as he’s now scored 21.0-plus points in two of his last three games. Plus, Mike Gesicki looks to gain some consistency in his production.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 14
We liked Mike Gesicki (TE14) a week ago, mainly due to his matchup against the Bengals. However, his 23.18 points on 11 targets exceeded even our expectations. One of the more talented players at the position, Gesicki had seen his production drop since Tua Tagovailoa had been inserted into the starting lineup. However, he’s actually seen his target share moderately climb over that span, going from 5.0 with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center to 5.4 targets per game with Tua.
He’s clearly a top target in the offense, albeit a run-first offense, which somewhat caps his ceiling in non-plus matchups. With that said, Kansas City is beginning to look more and more like a plus-matchup. The Chiefs have allowed an average of 83 yards and two total TDs to starting TEs over their last three games.
Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End
Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]
Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough
|
#
|Tight End TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Travis Kelce KC
|
@ MIA
|
2
|Darren Waller LV
|
vs. IND
|
3
|Mark Andrews BAL COV
|
@ CLE
|
4
|T.J. Hockenson DET
|
vs. GB
|
5
|Hunter Henry LAC
|
vs. ATL
|
6
|Jonnu Smith TEN INJ
|
@ JAC
|
7
|Rob Gronkowski TB
|
vs. MIN
|
8
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|
vs. NO
|
9
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
vs. NO
|
10
|Noah Fant DEN
|
@ CAR
|
11
|Robert Tonyan GB
|
@ DET
|
12
|Eric Ebron PIT
|
@ BUF
|
13
|Dalton Schultz DAL
|
@ CIN
|
14
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|
vs. KC
|
15
|Evan Engram NYG
|
vs. ARI
|
16
|Will Dissly SEA
|
vs. NYJ
|
17
|Trey Burton IND
|
@ LV
|
18
|Jordan Reed SF
|
vs. WAS
|
19
|Hayden Hurst ATL
|
@ LAC
|
20
|Austin Hooper CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
21
|Tyler Eifert JAC
|
vs. TEN
|
22
|Jared Cook NO
|
@ PHI
|
23
|Logan Thomas WAS
|
@ SF
|
24
|Cole Kmet CHI
|
vs. HOU
|
25
|Jacob Hollister SEA
|
vs. NYJ
|
26
|Dan Arnold ARI
|
@ NYG
|
27
|Gerald Everett LAR
|
vs. NE
|
28
|Jordan Akins HOU
|
@ CHI
|
29
|Tyler Higbee LAR
|
vs. NE
|
30
|James O’Shaughnessy JAC
|
vs. TEN
|
31
|Cameron Brate TB
|
vs. MIN
|
32
|Chris Herndon IV NYJ
|
@ SEA
|
33
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|
@ TB
|
34
|Irv Smith Jr. MIN
|
@ TB
|
35
|Mo Ali-Cox IND
|
@ LV
|
36
|Anthony Firkser TEN
|
@ JAC
|
37
|Jimmy Graham CHI
|
vs. HOU
|
38
|MyCole Pruitt TEN
|
@ JAC
|
39
|Ian Thomas CAR
|
vs. DEN
|
40
|Jack Doyle IND
|
@ LV
|
41
|Ross Dwelley SF
|
vs. WAS
|
42
|Dawson Knox BUF
|
vs. PIT
|
43
|Jace Sternberger GB
|
@ DET
|
44
|Drew Sample CIN
|
vs. DAL
|
45
|Richard Rodgers PHI
|
vs. NO
|
46
|Durham Smythe MIA
|
vs. KC
|
47
|Adam Shaheen MIA
|
vs. KC
|
48
|Pharaoh Brown HOU
|
@ CHI
|
49
|Tyler Kroft BUF
|
vs. PIT
|
50
|Darren Fells HOU
|
@ CHI
|
51
|Jaeden Graham ATL
|
@ LAC
|
52
|Tanner Hudson TB
|
vs. MIN
|
53
|Ryan Izzo NE
|
@ LAR
|
54
|Harrison Bryant CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
55
|Adam Trautman NO
|
@ PHI
|
56
|Kaden Smith NYG
|
vs. ARI
|
57
|Troy Fumagalli DEN
|
@ CAR
|
58
|David Njoku CLE
|
vs. BAL
|
59
|Darrell Daniels ARI
|
@ NYG
|
60
|Charlie Woerner SF
|
vs. WAS
|
61
|Levine Toilolo NYG
|
vs. ARI
|
62
|Ryan Griffin NYJ
|
@ SEA
|
63
|Nick Vannett DEN
|
@ CAR
|
64
|Vance McDonald PIT
|
@ BUF
|
65
|Chris Manhertz CAR
|
vs. DEN
|
66
|Blake Bell DAL
|
@ CIN
|
67
|Jesse James DET
|
vs. GB
|
68
|Lee Smith BUF
|
vs. PIT
|
69
|Demetrius Harris CHI
|
vs. HOU
|
70
|Nick Keizer KC
|
@ MIA
|
71
|Trevon Wesco NYJ
|
@ SEA
|
72
|Luke Stocker ATL
|
@ LAC
|
73
|Cethan Carter CIN
|
vs. DAL
|
74
|Tyler Conklin MIN
|
@ TB
|
75
|Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
|
@ SF
