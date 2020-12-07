Fantasy Football Week 14 TE Rankings: Darren Waller Goes Off, Mike Gesicki Climbs

Fantasy Football Week 14 TE Rankings: Darren Waller Goes Off, Mike Gesicki Climbs

Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings Week 14

Getty Tight end Mike Gesicki #88 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates with tight end Durham Smythe #81 after Gesicki made a touchdown reception against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we welcome back a top-eight scorer at the position, as Rob Gronkowski returns from a bye. Darren Waller continues to push Travis Kelce for the top play at the position, as he’s now scored 21.0-plus points in two of his last three games. Plus, Mike Gesicki looks to gain some consistency in his production.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 14

We liked Mike Gesicki (TE14) a week ago, mainly due to his matchup against the Bengals. However, his 23.18 points on 11 targets exceeded even our expectations. One of the more talented players at the position, Gesicki had seen his production drop since Tua Tagovailoa had been inserted into the starting lineup. However, he’s actually seen his target share moderately climb over that span, going from 5.0 with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center to 5.4 targets per game with Tua.

He’s clearly a top target in the offense, albeit a run-first offense, which somewhat caps his ceiling in non-plus matchups. With that said, Kansas City is beginning to look more and more like a plus-matchup. The Chiefs have allowed an average of 83 yards and two total TDs to starting TEs over their last three games.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

Matchup: Great | AvgTough

#

 Tight End TEAM

Opp.

1

 Travis Kelce KC

@ MIA

2

 Darren Waller LV

vs. IND

3

 Mark Andrews BAL COV

@ CLE

4

 T.J. Hockenson DET

vs. GB

5

 Hunter Henry LAC

vs. ATL

6

 Jonnu Smith TEN INJ

@ JAC

7

 Rob Gronkowski TB

vs. MIN

8

 Dallas Goedert PHI

vs. NO

9

 Zach Ertz PHI

vs. NO

10

 Noah Fant DEN

@ CAR

11

 Robert Tonyan GB

@ DET

12

 Eric Ebron PIT

@ BUF

13

 Dalton Schultz DAL

@ CIN

14

 Mike Gesicki MIA

vs. KC

15

 Evan Engram NYG

vs. ARI

16

 Will Dissly SEA

vs. NYJ

17

 Trey Burton IND

@ LV

18

 Jordan Reed SF

vs. WAS

19

 Hayden Hurst ATL

@ LAC

20

 Austin Hooper CLE

vs. BAL

21

 Tyler Eifert JAC

vs. TEN

22

 Jared Cook NO

@ PHI

23

 Logan Thomas WAS

@ SF

24

 Cole Kmet CHI

vs. HOU

25

 Jacob Hollister SEA

vs. NYJ

26

 Dan Arnold ARI

@ NYG

27

 Gerald Everett LAR

vs. NE

28

 Jordan Akins HOU

@ CHI

29

 Tyler Higbee LAR

vs. NE

30

 James O’Shaughnessy JAC

vs. TEN

31

 Cameron Brate TB

vs. MIN

32

 Chris Herndon IV NYJ

@ SEA

33

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

@ TB

34

 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

@ TB

35

 Mo Ali-Cox IND

@ LV

36

 Anthony Firkser TEN

@ JAC

37

 Jimmy Graham CHI

vs. HOU

38

 MyCole Pruitt TEN

@ JAC

39

 Ian Thomas CAR

vs. DEN

40

 Jack Doyle IND

@ LV

41

 Ross Dwelley SF

vs. WAS

42

 Dawson Knox BUF

vs. PIT

43

 Jace Sternberger GB

@ DET

44

 Drew Sample CIN

vs. DAL

45

 Richard Rodgers PHI

vs. NO

46

 Durham Smythe MIA

vs. KC

47

 Adam Shaheen MIA

vs. KC

48

 Pharaoh Brown HOU

@ CHI

49

 Tyler Kroft BUF

vs. PIT

50

 Darren Fells HOU

@ CHI

51

 Jaeden Graham ATL

@ LAC

52

 Tanner Hudson TB

vs. MIN

53

 Ryan Izzo NE

@ LAR

54

 Harrison Bryant CLE

vs. BAL

55

 Adam Trautman NO

@ PHI

56

 Kaden Smith NYG

vs. ARI

57

 Troy Fumagalli DEN

@ CAR

58

 David Njoku CLE

vs. BAL

59

 Darrell Daniels ARI

@ NYG

60

 Charlie Woerner SF

vs. WAS

61

 Levine Toilolo NYG

vs. ARI

62

 Ryan Griffin NYJ

@ SEA

63

 Nick Vannett DEN

@ CAR

64

 Vance McDonald PIT

@ BUF

65

 Chris Manhertz CAR

vs. DEN

66

 Blake Bell DAL

@ CIN

67

 Jesse James DET

vs. GB

68

 Lee Smith BUF

vs. PIT

69

 Demetrius Harris CHI

vs. HOU

70

 Nick Keizer KC

@ MIA

71

 Trevon Wesco NYJ

@ SEA

72

 Luke Stocker ATL

@ LAC

73

 Cethan Carter CIN

vs. DAL

74

 Tyler Conklin MIN

@ TB

75

 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

@ SF
