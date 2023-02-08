Barcelona Attacker ‘Worried’ About His Role Under Xavi

Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati has returned to full fitness this season after years of injury misery but is still struggling to make an impact on the pitch and has slipped down the pecking order.

The 20-year-old has only started 7 of Barca’s 20 La Liga games so far this season, scoring 3 times and picking up 3 assists. Fati is far from first choice at Barca following the arrivals in the summer of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

The Barcelona No.10’s struggles this season have left Fati “worried about his role in the team,” as reported by Cope’s Helena Condis. His situation at the Camp Nou has not gone unnoticed around the world either.

“Several” European clubs have been in touch to ask about Fati’s situation but have been told he is not for sale. Manager Xavi has said the same publicly. The coach insisted he was not interested in letting Fati leave when asked about the speculation surrounding his future.

Xavi has also said that Fati would have a more prominent role in the second half of the season but that hasn’t proven to be the case just yet even though Barca’s attacking options have been reduced as Ousmane Dembele has been sidelined through injury.

Barca Won’t Push For Fati Sale

Barcelona won’t push to sell Fati despite his current difficulties and the club’s need to make a big-name sale this summer, according to Diario Sport. Yet it’s expected Fati will remain on the bench for high-profile games this season.

Lewandowski is established as one of the first names on the teamsheet along with Dembele, while Raphinha is also improving and has 2 goals and 2 assists in his last 4 games.

Xavi’s recent tactical switch to using four midfielder also spells bad news for Fati. The forward will surely have to be patient for the rest of the season, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be willing to put up with a bench role next year too.

Indeed Fati has already admitted to frustration at his game time this season, while his father has called on Xavi to play his son more. The duo’s comments suggest that patience may be wearing pretty thin already.

Barcelona To Bring In Another Attacker?

Fati may face even more competition for a place in the team next season, with the Catalans keen to bring in Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque in the summer, as reported by Sport.

The 17-year-old is the club’s big gamble for the future. He’s seen as a future Luis Suarez and will play back-up to Robert Lewandowski before eventually taking over from the veteran.

Barcelona’s difficult financial situation means there’s no guarantee the club will be able to sign Roque this summer, but if the attacker does arrive it could spell more bad news for Fati and his future at the Camp Nou.

