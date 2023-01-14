Busquets Names Two Barcelona Players Who Could Replace Him

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has identified two players who could replace him in the starting XI at the Camp Nou after he decides to hang up his boots for good.

The 34-year-old is out of contract in the summer and yet to decide if he will continue with the club. Busquets told a press conference on Saturday, January 14 that he has still not made a final decision on his future.

The veteran was also asked about potential replacements and highlighted two Barcelona players that he feels could take over from him in the starting XI, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“As has happened with Xavi, Andrés, Leo, you shouldn’t compare,” he told reporters. “Anyone can play in my place, Nico is on loan, Frank, Frenkie can play… Each one with their qualities. Outside there are good players but it is a decision of the coach and the club.”

Frenkie de Jong has replaced Busquets at times in the team this season, starting alongside youngsters Pedri and Gavi in midfield. The Dutchman is becoming a key figure for Xavi after a summer of speculation about his future.

Former Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has even told Xavi that De Jong plays his best football in Busquets’ position.

Nico Gonzalez is Busquets’ other pick and has long been tipped to succeed the captain at Barcelona. Indeed former reserve team coach Francisco Javier García Pimienta has also offered Xavi advice and told the coach that Nico is the “perfect player” to take over from the skipper.

Setback For Nico

Barcelona allowed Nico to leave on loan in the summer transfer window for a season with Valencia. The transfer was sanctioned to allowed the 21-year-old to continue his development and play regular top flight football.

Nico has gone on to make 13 league appearances for Los Che but is now set for a lengthy spell out. The midfielder has suffered a fractured metatarsal and is expected to miss the next three months.

The injury is a big setback to the youngster who may now struggle for game time between now and the end of the campaign. Nico is then expected to return to Barcelona, and the club will have a decision to make on his future.

Could Barcelona Sign Busquets Replacement?

Using Nico or De Jong to replace Busquets would be a prudent financial move for Barcelona, particularly given the club’s ongoing economic difficulties.

The club have been keen on signing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, but the Portugal international is expected to cost around €40 million which could be out of the Catalans’ reach in the summer transfer window.

Neves has admitted he’d like to play for Barcelona and is facing something of an uncertain future as he’s out of contract in 2024. Wolves may prefer to sell the midfielder this summer to avoid losing him on a free when his deal expires.

Barcelona have also been rumored to be keen on Boca Juniors youngster Alan Varela. The 21-year-old is thought to be available for around €20m and would certainly be a cheaper, if less experienced, alternative to Neves.

