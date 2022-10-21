‘All Players Want To Play for Barcelona’- €40 Million Man Talks Up Move

Barcelona have been regularly linked with a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. The Portugal international is viewed as a possible successor to captain Sergio Busquets who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Neves has now responded to the speculation and admits he would like to play for the Catalan giants if the opportunity were to present itself. Neves told Canal11 that many players dream of joining Barcelona, as reported by Sport Witness.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for Barcelona? If you ask in general, all the players want to play for Barca, one of the best clubs in the world,” he said. “It’s a privilege for me to be associated with this team.”

Neves has a contract at Molineux until 2024 which means the club will have to make a decision on his future next summer. If he does not renew, then the Premier League side risk losing the midfielder on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old was asked about his future with Wolves but wasn’t giving too much away about his plans. He added, “I’m going to do my job. I’m going to focus as much as possible here because we have a lot of competition. I have to focus as much as possible on Wolves. Having a good season here, things will come very naturally.”

Neves Talks Busquets

Neves is one of a host of players who have been rumored to be potential replacements for Busquets. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Chelsea’s Jorginho have also been mentioned.

However, Zubimendi has recently signed a contract extension with the Basque side, while Jorginho’s agent has insisted the Italian’s top priority is to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Neves has previously spoken highly of Busquets and admitted he is a big fan of the 24-year-old Barcelona and Spain captain, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Sergio Busquets as a great reference. He is a midfielder with characteristics that I like. He is not flashy from a defensive point of view, but he is there when needed,” he said. “Sometimes he seems invisible but the truth is that he recovers a lot of balls. He is a midfielder who makes the team play and that is what I try to do in my game. Help the team defensively, being in the best possible position and then allowing the team attack with quality.”

Yet Barcelona’s financial problems remain an issue and Xavi does have other options in his squad such as Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie, although there’s a suggestion that the manager would rather bring in a new player.

Could De Jong Replace Busquets?

De Jong did replace Busquets for Thursday’s 3-0 win over Villarreal at the Camp Nou in La Liga and put in an impressive performance in midfield alongside teenager stars Pedri and Gavi.

Xavi praised the Dutchman after the game and said he was happy with his performances.

“He played really well because he understood his role and that he was the free man who had to divide the game,” he said. “He enjoyed the match, he understood his responsibility very well. I am really happy for him, he deserves it.”

Yet Xavi has previously said he thinks De Jong’s best position is further forward, rather than as a pivot, and it’s not clear yet if he is willing to trust the Dutchman as Busuquets’s successor.

