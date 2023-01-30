Xavi Calls Up Barcelona Youngster After Dembele Injury

Barcelona lost in-form winger Ousmane Dembele to injury during their 1-0 win over Girona last time out in La Liga. The club later confirmed the Frenchman has suffered a thigh injury that will force him onto the sidelines.

Manager Xavi has already moved to bring in reinforcements ahead of the team’s next game against Real Betis and is looking towards youth. Youngsters Angel Alarcon and Lucas Roman were both called up to first-team training ahead of the match.

Alarcon has been in and around the first team squad throughout 2023, with Xavi having previously admitted he’s an option to replace the departed Memphis Depay in the squad.

However, Roman was with the first-team squad for first time, having only signed for the club in January. The 18-year-old joined from Argentine side Ferro Carril in a deal worth €1.2 million and with a €400 million buyout clause.

The teenager was expected to join the reserves but it’s not ruled out he could get first-team minutes between now and the end of the season, particularly with Memphis having left for Atletico and Dembele out injured for a spell.

How Will Barcelona Line Up Without Dembele

Xavi now has some big decisions to make regarding how he will line up his team without Dembele. Yet the manager will be boosted by the return from suspension of both Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Lewandowski will go straight back into the starting XI but the rest of the attack is not quite so clear. Raphinha is the obvious replacement for Dembele on the right this season but has struggled for form and appears to be facing an uncertain future at the club.

Torres and Ansu Fati are also options, although Xavi could also revert to a four-man midfield and play just two attackers instead. The coach has already used this system to good effect against Real Madrid and Atletico this season.

Dembele’s Injury Worse Than First Feared?

Xavi confirmed after the win over Girona that Dembele had suffered a “significant” injury, and it was initially reported he would be out for two or three weeks. However, it appears the Frenchman could be out for a little longer.

Those closest to Dembele says that the attacker will miss the next five weeks, as reported by journalist Fernando Polo. The forward knows he needs to “recover well” and clearly does not want a repeat of his past injury struggles.

Such an absence would see Dembele miss league games against Real Betis, Villarreal, Sevilla, Cadiz and Almeria. The France international would also likely sit out both legs of Barcelona’s Europa League play-off tie against Manchester United.

Barcelona will obviously be hoping that Dembele can be back as soon as possible, as he has become a key player under Xavi. The forward finished last season with the most assists in La Liga and has 8 goals and 9 assists in the current campaign in all competitions.

