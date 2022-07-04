Barcelona Confirm Second Signing of Summer Transfer Window

Barcelona confirmed the arrival of a second free agent on Monday, July 4 as center-back Andreas Christensen completed his move to the Camp Nou after leaving Premier League side Chelsea.

The club had earlier announced the signing of midfielder Franck Kessie and have now confirmed Christensen is also now a Barcelona player ahead of the new 2022-23 La Liga season.

✍️ Barça sign Andreas Christensen until 2026! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 4, 2022

The Catalans offered some details on the move on the club’s official website.

“FC Barcelona and Andreas Bødtker Christensen have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club after his contract with Chelsea FC came to an end,” read a club statement. “The player will sign a contract until 30 June 2026 and his buy out clause will be set at 500 million euros.”

Christensen joins Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, and Gerard Pique as Xavi’s options at center-back for next season. The Denmark international will be officially presented at the club on Thursday, July 7.

Christensen Tipped For Barcelona Success

Barcelona’s new signing will face stiff competition to get into the starting XI next season but has been tipped for success by former Chelsea teammate Kepa Arrizabalaga. The goalkeeper told Marca what Barca can expect from the Dane.

“I think he is a very good player,” he said. “He is fast, very good in the team’s building from the back, with very good footwork and has a lot of experience for his age, having played more than 50 games with Denmark, and having played football at a very high level. He wanted a change, to look for something new and I think [Barcelona] are going to have a centre-back for many years to come.”

Christensen is an experienced international who has been at Chelsea since joining from Brondby in 2014. The Dane won the Champions League, the Europa League and the Club World Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

More Defensive Ins and Outs?

There could still be more defensive ins and outs to come at Barcelona before the start of the campaign. Lenglet is close to a move to Tottenham Hotspur, while Ligue 1 side Rennes have an interest in Umtiti.

Elsewhere, Sevilla defender Jules Kounde continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, although sporting director Monchi has said there has been no contact with the Catalans, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Xavi has good taste wanting Araujo and Koundé as central defenders, it’s not a bad partnership,” he said. “But so far there has been zero contact with Barcelona. I know that Chelsea have to look for two central defenders, but the interest in Koundé comes from England and other countries. I would have to be a fortune teller to know what is going to happen.”

Kounde has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young center-backs and is likely to be in demand this summer, although it has been reported Sevilla want at least €60 million for the 23-year-old.

