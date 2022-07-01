Barcelona Defender ‘Given Permission’ To Speak to EPL Club: Report

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet appears to be closing in on summer exit from the Catalan giants ahead of the start of the new 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

The Frenchman has been “given permission” by Barcelona to travel to London “with the aim of closing his transfer to Spurs,” as reported by Catalunya Radio. Lenglet is expected to move on a season-long loan.

Coach Xavi has already told Lenglet he is not in his plans for next season and had also granted him permission to miss the start of pre-season training which is due to commence on Monday, July 4.

Lenglet could be a Tottenham player next week if all goes as planned. Diario Sport are reporting that “there is already a pre-agreement between the clubs for a season-long loan with an option to buy.”

The transfer could be made official by “Tuesday at the latest.” Barcelona and Tottenham are thought to have a good relationship and did business last summer when Emerson Royal swapped the Catalan club for the Premier League side.

Barcelona Grateful to Lenglet

Lenglet is set to move to Tottenham after falling out of favor at Barcelona. The Catalans are said to be “grateful” to the defender for agreeing to find a new club as they are struggling to shift unwanted players.

The center-back “hesitated” initially about signing for Spurs because “he wanted to wait to find a better proposal.” Juventus had made an approach but did not consider Lenglet to be a priority.

Lenglet then agreed to head to Spurs after talking to manager Antonio Conte. The Tottenham manager “told him that he would be an important player in the team” next season.

The defender will be hoping he can enjoy some regular football after a frustrating campaign at Barcelona where he only made seven La Liga starts in 2021-22. If Lenglet can make an impression at Spurs it will also boost his chances of making the France squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Umtiti Also Leaving Barcelona?

Lenglet may not be the only defender leaving Barcelona this summer. Compatriot Samuel Umtiti has also been told he is surplus to requirements and does not even need to turn up for pre-season training.

The center-back could be set to return to France with Ligue 1 side Rennes having opened talks with Barcelona over a move, as reported by L’Equipe. Rennes are keen to bring in a replacement for Nayef Aguerd who has joined West Ham.

Umtiti already knows Rennes boss Bruno Genesio and sporting director Florian Maurice which may help tempt the defender away from Barcelona. The 28-year-old must know he has no future at the Camp Nou after making just one appearance last season.

The World Cup winner has been a regular in the Barcelona backline but a serious knee injury interrupted his career and the defender has never managed to recapture the form he showed when he first moved to Barca from Lyon.

Umtiti signed a contract extension in January that runs until 2026. However, the defender also agreed to take a substantial pay cut that allowed Barcelona to register Ferran Torres.

