A ‘Very High Level Player:’ Coach Confirms Interest in Barcelona Outcast

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti managed just one appearance for the Catalan giants last season after slipping down the pecking order at the Camp Nou and appears destined to depart in the summer transfer window.

Ligue 1 side Rennes have emerged as a possible option for the center-back, and coach Bruno Genesio has responded to speculation his team could move for Umtiti at a press conference.

“I don’t want to talk about names, neither in this position nor in others. It’s not my domain, it’s Flo’s [sporting director Florian Maurice]. There are several player profiles that interest us in this position,” he said. “Sam is a player I know perfectly. I first had him in training in Lyon, then in the professional team. It definitely creates a bond. You all know his story, his qualities and the setbacks he had last year. He remains a very, very high level player, and very high level players may interest us.”

Rennes have opened Umtiti talks with Barcelona regarding a possible transfer as the French side seek a replacement for Nayef Aguerd who has moved to West Ham United, as reported by L’Equipe.

Barce Negotiating Loan Deal

Barcelona would ideally prefer to sell Umtiti but may have to settle for a loan, as reported by Marca. The club are talking to Rennes about a deal for the defender but negotiations are proving tricky.

Rennes do not want to pay all of Umtiti’s salary which means Barcelona may have to pay part of the defender’s wages if they are to conclude a deal with the Ligue 1 side.

The two sides are “getting closer” to an agreement after weeks of talks. Umtiti signed a new deal at Barcelona in January that included a significant pay cut and runs until June 2026.

Umtiti To Miss Pre-Season?

Barcelona’s pre-season is due to begin on Monday, July 4 but Umtiti is one of a number of players who are expected to be absent when the players return to the club after a summer break.

The center-back has reportedly been told by coach Xavi he does not need to return and can spend the week trying to find a new club instead. Oscar Mingueza and Riqui Puig have also been given the same message.

Martin Braithwaite, who is not due back until July 11 along with Barca’s other internationals, is also not in Barca’s plans for next season and may also not be welcome at pre-season training.

Back-up goalkeeper Neto has also been told by Xavi he is not needed for pre-season, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian has a year left on his current contract and “will try to find a team this week.”

Inaki Pena therefore looks set to be Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s deputy next season. The highly-rated 23-year-old is a graduate of the club’s La Masia academy and is back at the club after a loan spell with Turkish side Galatasaray.

