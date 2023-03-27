Barcelona Forward Worried As Transfer Value Drops By €45 Million

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has seen his transfer value plummet significantly over the last three years as he’s struggled with injury and a loss of form at the Camp Nou.

The Spain international was valued at €80 million back in October 2020 but that number has dropped to a current low of just €35m, according to Transfermarkt. The drop comes at a time when Fati’s future is the subject of growing speculation.

Fati’s camp are said to be worried about his drop in value and his situation at the club. The youngster’s father, Bori Fati, met with Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff at the club on Monday to discuss his current situation, as reported by Diario AS.

Yet Barcelona have insisted Fati will not be sold despite his current struggles. Xavi has also revealed he’s been trying to improve Fati’s confidence in a bid to get him back to his very best form.

Fati has not scored in La Liga since netting in the 3-0 win over Villarreal back in October. He’s started just nine league games for Barcelona in 2022-23, scoring just three times in the Spanish top flight.

Will Fati Leave Barcelona?

Fati has revealed his frustrations at the club after being forced to watch on from the sidlelines. Competition for places means the youngster has slipped behind Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha in the pecking order.

A rare start against Cadiz in February offered Fati the chance to impress, but he was replaced in the second half and admitted to being angry as he left the pitch at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are expected to bring in a new attacker this summer, with Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque having emerged as a target, and president Joan Laporta has warned “someone will have to leave” if a new attacker does arrive.

With Lewandowski, Dembele and Raphinha all playing regularly when fit, that leaves Fati and Ferran Torres as the two most likely players to be sold if the Catalans do need to offload players at the end of the season.

Fati joined Barcelona at the age of 10 and is one of the brightest talents to have emerged recently from the club’s La Masia academy. However, injuries have blighted his career and a fresh challenge, whether on loan or in a permanent move, may appeal.

Fati Hit By Fresh Snub

The Barcelona youngster could also be motivated to move after being hit by a fresh snub. The forward has been left out of the latest Spain squad announced by new coach Luis de la Fuente. The manager has replaced Luis Enrique in charge of the national team after World Cup 2022.

The Barcelona star was named on the list for the tournament in Qatar but only made two substitute appearances despite the fact La Roja are lacking when it comes to prolific goalscorers.

De la Fuente’s decision to omit Fati is not a great surprise, given his lack of game time, but it will be a blow. Fati will also know he’s unlikely to get his international career back on track unless he’s playing regular football.

