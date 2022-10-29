Barcelona Eyeing ‘Unbeatable’ Teen As Next No.9: Report

Barcelona are considering making a move for Brazilian sensation Vitor Roque at the end of the 2022-23 season and think the 17-year-old attacker could be the club’s next No. 9.

Robert Lewandowski currently wears the iconic number at the Camp Nou but is heading towards the end of his incredible career. The Poland international has signed a three-year deal at the Camp Nou but celebrated his 34th birthday back in August.

Barcelona are already thinking about the future and, due to their financial issues, are prioritizing signing young stars and players heading towards the end of their contracts, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Roque fits the bill as he is considered to be one of Brazil’s rising stars. The attacker will play in the final of the Copa Libertadores on Saturday for Athletico Paranaense against Flamengo at the age of just 17.

Barca have been scouting Roque for some time and have received reports that the youngster is simply “unbeatable.” Roque is seen as a “striker with a lot of goals, fast, and agile” and capable of playing a high press. He has also been given the seal of approval by former Barcelona player Deco, who works for the club in Brazil.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona To Move Next Summer?

Roque will turn 18 in February which means that Barca may wait until the end of the season to make their move. However, the Catalans could try to reach an agreement with Athletico Paranaense before then.

The Brazilian side are thought to want a transfer fee of around €35 million to €40m for the teenager. Athletico Paranaense signed him for just €4.3m from Cruzeiro in April, making him the club’s record signing.

Roque has already been likened to Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, who also played for Barcelona during his career, although such comparisons are unlikely to help the youngster as he develops.

⚽🇧🇷 Boa, garoto! Estreante na CONMEBOL #Libertadores, Vitor Roque brilhou e abriu o placar para o @AthleticoPR diante do @Libertad_Guma. 📈 Foi o centésimo gol do Furacão na história da Copa!#GloriaEterna pic.twitter.com/SgfaMRwfyU — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) June 29, 2022

The teenager has already made his mark at his club. He has already become Athletico’s youngest-ever league goalscorer and is aso the youngest player ever to score for the club in the Copa Libertadores.

Praise For Vitor Roque

Roque’s manager Luiz Felipe Scolari knows a thing or two about managing the world’s top players. The coach has claimed titles all over the globe as well as winning the World Cup with Brazil in 2002.

Scolari has spoken about the teenager and made it clear just how highly he rates the youngster, as reported by Goal.

“Whatever we ask of him, he does, but his best position is No.9. He is someone who knows how to play in that area of the pitch, is able to constantly find space and participates well in other aspects of the game,” he said. He is the kind of No.9 that I wouldn’t have wanted to mark when I was playing. He will grow a lot. He will be one of the players that Brazil will gain great pleasure from, and we will see if he will continue to develop in the position he plays.”

There’s no doubt that Roque is an exciting talent who appears to have a big future ahead of him. If he can continue to impress he’s likely to attract more of Europe’s top clubs but Barca certainly appear to have him on their radar currently.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s ‘Mini Messi’ Beats Ansu Fati Scoring Record