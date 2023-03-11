Xavi Sends Message to Struggling Barcelona Forward Ansu Fati

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has sent a message of support to Ansu Fati, who is enduring a difficult campaign at the Camp Nou and is struggling for starts and goals.

Fati has not scored in La Liga since October and has managed just nine league starts for Xavi’s side so far this season. The Barca boss told a pre-match press conference he is trying to help Fati and explaind what he has been telling the youngster, as reported by Sport.

“We give him all the confidence, we tell him that he is fine, on the right path. He has improved a lot in intensity, in defense. He is very generous helping out the full-backs, for example,” he said. “I am happy with him at the group level, and at an individual level, perhaps he lacks a goal that will give him more confidence, but I give more importance to the former.”

Fati is in the squad for Barcelona’s next match away at Athletic Club but may have to settle for a place on the bench again, as Robert Lewandowski has returned from a hamstring injury and is expected to start.

Fati’s Barcelona Frustrations

Fati has admitted to becoming frustrated at Barcelona this season. The striker spoke out about how he walked off the pitch angry after being taken off against Cadiz having failed to find the back of the net.

This is not the first time this season Xavi has backed the youngster. Xavi has called for Fati to be given time to get back to his best after seeing his career disrupted due to a series of injuries.

However, there has been speculation Fati could be sold at the end of the season. President Joan Laporta has said the club could sign another forward in the summer transfer window but that would mean “someone has to leave.”

The Catalans are keen on bringing in Brazilian starlet Victor Roque. The teenager has openly admitted he would be more than happy to move to Barcelona and play alongside Lewandowski.

Kessie Talks Crucial Fati Block

Fati’s poor form in front of goal has also seen the striker deny Franck Kessie a goal against Real Madrid. The Catalans were leading Los Blancos 1-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final when the Ivorian hit a shot that looked set to double his team’s lead.

However, Fati inadvertently blocked his effort and the ball flew away to safety. The Ivorian has been asked about the incident in an interview with Diario Sport and said the two players managed to laugh it off after the game.

“You have to laugh and that’s it. I have a very good relationship with Ansu, to be honest. The team has great solidarity; total cohesion. I think the attitude of the group is perfect. In fact, only two or three seconds later I told him not to think about it, to focus on the match. We already had the lead and it was just an anecdote.”

Fati could certainly do with a change of luck in front of goal. The striker has only scored three times in La Liga this season and will know his future at the club may be called into question if he keeps firing blanks for the Catalans.

