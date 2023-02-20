‘I Left the Pitch Angry’ – Barcelona Star Reveals Frustrations

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has revealed his frustrations after being replaced in the second half during his team’s 2-0 La Liga win over Cadiz at the Camp Nou on Sunday, February 20.

Fati was handed a rare start at the Camp Nou, just his eighth so far in La Liga in 2022-23, but had a quiet game and was eventually taken off with five minutes of normal time remaining.

The performance continued what’s been a tough season for the youngster, who has scored just 3 league goals, and he admits he was not happy when he was substituted by Xavi, as reported by Sport.

“Yesterday I left angry because sometimes I think that I don’t give back everything people at the Camp Nou have given me, those who support me so much,” he said. “I am very grateful and happy to be in the club that I love and in which I grew up.”

Fati’s difficulties have led to speculation he could be sold at the end of the season, something Xavi has vehemently denied when asked about the forward. The manager has gone on to insist he has “blind confidence” in the attacker.

The Spain international also made it clear it’s not something he is even considering right now. He added, “I have a contract until 2027 and hopefully I can spend even more years here. I want to spend many years at Barça.”

Fati Frustrated By Game Time

Fati may want to stay at Barcelona but he has become frustrated by his lack of game time after falling down the pecking order, as reported by Sport. The youngster is becoming worried about the amount of time he’s spending on the bench.

The attacker wanted to start against Manchester United in the Europa League, but only came on for the last 23 minutes, and then did not feature at all in Barcelona’s league clash against Villarreal.

Fati has serious competition for a place in the attack, even with Ousmane Dembele currently out injured. Top scorer Robert Lewandowski is a certain starter, while Raphinha and Ferran Torres are also options for Xavi.

Ferran and Raphinha Set Example

Torres and Raphinha have also struggled at times this season but have improved in recent weeks and staked claims for starting spots. The Brazilian has 3 goals and 2 assists in his last five matches and, like Fati, has also reacted angrily to being substituted.

Raphinha was rested against Cadiz which allowed Torres to play on the right of the attack and show what he can do. The forward made the opening goal, scored by Sergi Roberto, with a brilliant bit of skill that saw him beat three Cadiz players.

Xavi praised the former Manchester City man after the game and admitted he had “taken a step forward,” as reported by Sport.

All three players will be hoping to start Barcelona next’s game which is a crunch clash against Manchester United in the Europa League. The first leg between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou, with the winners of the tie set to progress to the last 16 of the competition.

