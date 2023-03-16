Barcelona Will Only Spend on Two Signings This Summer: Report

Barcelona’s ongoing financial difficulties continue to affect the club on and off the pitch and will have a big impact on the Catalans’ transfer activities in the summer window.

Xavi’s side want to bring in new players but will only be able to spend on two signings, as reported by Diario AS. Any other new signings will have to arrive in the shape of free transfers.

The two priority areas where Barcelona are willing to splash the cash are at right-back and in attack. Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque has emerged as a top target and has already made it clear he would like to play with Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou.

Right-back remains a problem position with center-back Jules Kounde being used in the slot this season. Sergino Dest is expected to return from a loan spell with AC Milan but does not appear to be part of Xavi’s future plans.

Girona right-back Arnau Martinez has been linked with a move to the club but will cost around €20 million. The defender has also made it clear he’s only willing to make the switch if he is to feature regularly at Barcelona.

Laporta Talks New Signings

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken recently about his club’s transfer plans and claimed the Catalans want three new players to strengthen the squad at the end of the current campaign, as reported by The Athletic.

“We need to sign a right-back and then a centre-back depending on market opportunities. We’d do what we can,” said. “We probably would need a striker, but someone would have to leave first. In midfield, we are in a good place plus we have players coming through La Masia that will make it into the first team.”

Barcelona may have more financial wiggle room if players leave. Sergio Busquets’s future remains uncertain, with the captain out of contract and yet to agree an extension.

Loanees Nico Gonzalez, Ez Abde, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest are also due to return to Barcelona but it’s not clear yet if they are in Xavi’s plans for the future.

Free Agents Shining For Barcelona

Barcelona’s perilous financial position means that signing free agents has become something of a theme in recent transfer windows. The club have enjoyed plenty of success with free agents too.

Center-back Andreas Christensen arrived on a free in the summer from Chelsea and has become a key player. The Dane has formed a strong partnership with Ronald Araujo in central defense which has led to Barca conceding just 8 goals in La Liga so far this season.

Xavi has described the defender as “extraordinary” and blasted those who criticized his signing. Marcos Alonso also arrived on a free and has played an important role for Barca, receiving praise from Xavi, as has Franck Kessie.

Xavi admitted at the start of the season he’d been surprised by Kessie and has seen the Ivorian play his way into the team after a slow start to life at Barcelona following his switch from AC Milan.

