PGA Championship Purse 2023: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

The winner of the 105th PGA Championship will earn $3.15 million as part of a record $17.5 million purse of prize money for the 2023 tournament, according to the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka held a one-shot lead entering the final round of the PGA Championship, with Viktor Hovland, Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler among those in the hunt ahead of the tournament’s fourth round.

Koepka held off the challengers to win his fifth major and take home the $3.15 million top prize. Scheffler and Hovland finished tied for second, two shots behind Koepka.

The 2023 tournament was played at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, from May 18 to May 21. In 2022, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas took home a prize of $2.7 million from a $15 million purse, according to the PGA. In 2021, the purse was $12 million, with winner Phil Mickelson taking home a $2.16 million check.

Jon Rahm took home a top prize of $3.24 million by winning the first major tournament of 2023, The Masters, which had a total purse of $18 million, according to CBS Sports.

PGA Championship 2023 Purse

The PGA released the following purse distribution for the top 50 players in the 2023 PGA Championship:

PLACE PRIZE MONEY 1st $3,150,000 2nd $1,890,000 3rd $1,190,000 4th $840,800 5th $700,000 6th $620,600 7th $575,000 8th $535,000 9th $500,000 10th $465,000 11th $430,000 12th $395,000 13th $365,000 14th $335,000 15th $309,000 16th $288,000 17th $268,000 18th $248,000 19th $228,000 20th $213,000 21st $198,000 22nd $185,000 23rd $175,000 24th $165,000 25th $155,000 26th $145,000 27th $135,000 28th $125,000 29th $116,500 30th $110,000 31st $105,000 32nd $100,000 33rd $95,000 34th $90,000 35th $85,000 36th $80,000 37th $75,000 38th $70,000 39th $65,000 40th $60,000 41st $55,000 42nd $50,000 43rd $48,000 44th $46,000 45th $44,000 46th $43,000 47th $42,000 48th $41,000 49th $40,000 50th $39,000

The PGA Tour Moves to the Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge Next Week

While Koepka, DeChambeau and a few other top finishers at the PGA Championship will head back to LIV Golf following the end of the tournament, the rest of the PGA Tour will move on to Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Golf Course, according to the PGA.

In 2022, Charles Schwab Challenge winner Sam Burns took home a $1.512 million check out of a $8.4 million purse, which was up from $7.5 million in 2021, according to the PGA Tour’s media website.

The next major tournament, the U.S. Open, the third of the 2023 season, will be held from June 15 to June 18 at the Los Angeles Country Club in California. According to CBS Sports, the U.S. Open, which is hosted by the United States Golf Association, had a purse of $17.5 million in 2022, with winner Matt Fitzpatrick taking home $3.15 million.

The final major of 2023, The Open Championship, will be played July 20 to July 23 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England. In 2022, The Open Championship winner, Cameron Smith, took home a top prize of $2.5 million, as part of a total purse of $14 million, which was up from $11.5 million in 2021, according to Golf Digest.

Entering the 2023 season, in an effort to better compete with the money being offered by LIV Golf, the PGA Tour announced a record-setting total prize purse of $428.6 million for the 2023 season, according to CBS Sports.

According to CBS Sports, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said at the announcement of the prize pool for the 2023 season, “We’ve heard from our fans and the overwhelming sentiment was that they wanted more consequences for both the FedExCup Regular Season and the Playoffs, and to further strengthen events that traditionally feature top players competing head-to-head.”

Monahan added, “We feel strongly we’ve accomplished all of these objectives and more, creating a cadence of compelling drama for every tournament throughout the season. Each week has its own identity and purpose, and we’re set up for an exciting 2022-23 campaign as we transition into a calendar season in 2024 that will include a number of new and innovative competitive aspects in the fall.”