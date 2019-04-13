Malory Conners, Corey Conners’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Corey Conners’ wife is Malory Conners nee Martin. Malory began a viral sensation after her “wine-in-hand” reaction to her husband’s victory at the Valero Texas Open. Corey’s win in San Antonio saw him sneak into the U.S. Masters 2019 just four days before the tournament began in Augusta. The couple was married in October 2018 in Kitchener, Ontario. Both are from the area. The ceremony was held at the Hacienda Sarria in front of 100 guests. Fellow golf pro-Taylor Pendrith served as Corey’s best man at the wedding.

Conners has appeared in the Masters before, in 2015, as an amateur.

1. Thanks to Malory’s ‘Wine-in-Hand’ Reaction, Corey Says They’ve Started Getting Recognized in Public

Since Malory’s now-famous reaction, Corey says the couple had begun getting recognized. In the days before the 2019 Masters, Corey told the Los Angeles Times, “That’s something I haven’t really experienced in the past, but it felt pretty awesome. Sort of sinking in what a big deal winning a PGA Tour event is. We haven’t had much time to go out and react with too many people, but definitely getting noticed a lot more than ever before.”

Golf World reported in the run-up to the Masters that executives with Valero flew Corey and Malory to August immediately after the open in Texas. Seeing as he didn’t think to pack enough clothes for Augusta, the couple went out shopping as soon as they arrived. His sponsor, Levelwear, has also chipped in by urgently shipping him clothes to wear in the tournament.

2. Corey Has Called His Wife ‘My Biggest Fan & Supporter’

Corey told the State newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina, in the lead-up to the Masters that Malory has been “my biggest fan for years and my biggest supporter. I’m really lucky to have her by my side. It’s pretty cool to see her in the spotlight a little bit. Her reactions were awesome.”

Corey went on to describe how much his wife cares about his career and how much that means to him. He added that since the “wine-in-hand” reaction, Malory has gained more and more followers on social media something that she is “pretty pumped about.

3. The Couple Spent Their Honeymoon in Mississippi

Following on from their October 2018 wedding, it was straight back to work for Corey. The couple traveled to Jackson, Mississippi for the Sanderson Farms Championship a week after their Ontario nuptials. The Clarion-Ledger reported at the time that Corey attained his highest position on a PGA Tour, second place and winning nearly $500,000. Malory told the Clarion-Ledger, “It’s been really special. I mean, I just started traveling this past year after six years of long distance, so I was cheering him on from afar. It’s really special to get to be with him right behind the ropes and cheering him on from there.”

4. On Her Instagram Bio, Malory Writes: ‘Lover of Grapes Turned Into Wine’

It will come as no surprise that Malory is a “lover of grapes turned into wine,” according to her Instagram bio. In that bio, Malory adds that she is a “Canadian turned Floridian” who was a teacher until she began following Corey’s professional golf career. The bio concludes with the phrase, “Living my best life with @CoreyConners.” Malory’s account is set to private, she has 603 followers.

5. Malory Announced the Couple’s Engagement in the Most Golf Way Possible

Malory announced the couple’s engagement by posting a photo of a Titleist golf ball with an engagement ring on it in February 2018.

